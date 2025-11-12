Gross-out novelty gifts are on the rise. They’re weird, wacky and increasingly popular among kids and prank-loving adults alike. From hairy feet slippers to truly revolting treats like barf-flavored jellybeans, these gag-worthy gifts are sure to get a big and surprising reaction this holiday season.

BeanBoozled is a fan-favorite bean game that disguises disturbing flavors as popular favorites. The game includes 10 unpleasant and wacky flavors paired with 10 classic and delicious ones. Whether it's peach, barf, juicy pear or booger, they can test their luck (and stomach) with a spin of the BeanBoozled wheel.

It’s hard for anyone to feel stressed while laughing at this gift in their hands. Shaped like the poop emoji we all know and love, this squishy foam stress ball is made to instantly relieve anxiety, all while making them chuckle.

Give the gift of a clean bellybutton this holiday season with this tiny lint brush. Presented as a normal gift with a red bow, the unexpected surprise inside will make anyone laugh. It makes a hilarious stocking stuffer or white elephant gift.

Do they have a sweet tooth and the courage to test their taste buds? These insect-filled lollipops offer a tasty and unique experience that's gross yet fun enough to pull out of a stocking on Christmas morning. The suckers come in eye-catching colors, each containing an edible scorpion, worm, cricket or ant.

Dentures floating in a drink are a pretty hilarious sight – as long as they're not real. This ice cube tray makes it happen. Its denture-shaped ice molds make four sets of teeth. Just fill them up with water, pop them in the freezer and throw them in any beverage for a frosty set of pearly whites.

These Christmas tree plungers scream holiday cheer. Each set features a toilet plunger, 6 gift boxes, 9 pine cone branches, a bow and four colored balls (one each color). It might sound a bit gross to give toilet-related gifts, but these are extremely thoughtful in an oddly satisfying way.

This french fry-scented candle blends the aroma of starchy, greasy potatoes with the comfort of a cozy night in. Crafted with eco-friendly materials, its soy wax burns cleaner than other candles.

For the person who has slippers on their holiday wishlist, these hairy feet slippers are a hysterical choice. Designed to look like you’re long overdue for a pedicure, these slippers will keep feet warm and comfortable and deliver the right dose of gross and goofy.

With this toilet bowl-shaped coffee mug, the dog won’t be the only family member drawn to the toilet. The mug holds up to 12 oz. of coffee and also serves as a bowl for desserts and cereal. This gag gift is sure to bring some laughs to their morning coffee routine.

Finding toenail clippings in your food is as unappetizing as it gets. That’s why this "Cooking with Toenail Clippings" prank cookbook is hilariously disturbing. Thankfully, it’s not filled with real recipes (just blank pages), but at first glance, it’s enough to make anyone lose their appetite.

