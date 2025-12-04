White Elephant gifts under $25 everyone will want to steal

‘Tis the season for White Elephant gifting. This fan-favorite holiday gift swap isn’t about being thoughtful — it’s about stealing the weirdest, most hilarious gifts in the room. The rules are simple: Bring a wrapped gift within a set budget and a sense of humor. Whether you’re aiming to cause laughter or ignite a stealing war, we found the weirdest, most ridiculous and laugh-out-loud gifts you can find for under $25, ranging from a french fry holder to a toast blanket.

Bring the putt-putt to the bathroom with this toilet golf game. From a club and golf balls to the putting green, this set comes with everything needed to practice your swing. It’s guaranteed to be stolen by any of the men in your White Elephant exchange. There’s even a fishing version if golf doesn’t interest your group.

Unexpected yet completely practical for on-the-go people, a french fry car holder could cause a brawl during White Elephant. It fits perfectly in a standard cup holder to keep crumbs to a minimum while holding your fries upright with easy access. And since you’re below the $25 budget, you can even add in a sauce holder that clips onto the air vent.

What Do You Meme? doesn’t appear weird or wacky from the outside, but once you start playing, it’s pretty clear. The card game includes viral internet memes and other hilarious images – like cats wearing sunglasses – and the goal is to pair it with the funniest captions.

A completely ridiculous present is a wearable cat tree hat. It’s actually an empty box, but it will make everyone laugh when it’s unwrapped. It’s the ultimate gag gift box that you can fill with a real present.

What’s better than a warm piece of buttered toast? Wrapping yourself tightly in a blanket designed to look just like it. This toast-ally amazing gift will be a hit at any gift swap this season.

The collab we never expected: Bob Ross meets Mr. Potato Head. This Pop Tater comes with interchangeable parts — and, of course, Bob’s signature perm. He may not be able to teach a step-by-step painting tutorial, but he sure is an amusing gift.

Extra family time during the holidays means more dad jokes. This dad jokes button is a clever option for a gift exchange. With more than 75 jokes at the press of a button, the eye-rolls will be constant and laughter will be plenty.

An oversized wine glass that can hold a full bottle of wine? Vino drinkers will love this. It’s over-the-top with a classic design and players will definitely fight over it.

Boost brain function and problem-solving abilities with novelty toilet paper. With activities like puzzles and jokes printed on each sheet of the roll, it’s a silly, bathroom-related item bound to be a party favorite.

Functional and slightly disturbing, this finger nose hair trimmer will surprise anyone who unwraps it. It’s a practical tool that looks like a giant finger. Just throw in some batteries and trim away.

