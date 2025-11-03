From heated gloves to smart mugs, these tech gifts outsmart the cold

Beat the winter chill with gear that’s smarter than your average hat and scarf. We’re talking about Bluetooth earmuffs, rechargeable hand warmers and even heated gloves. These picks do more than keep you warm; they add a little tech-powered wow factor.

Original price: $24.99

Warm your ears and stream music with these Bluetooth earmuffs. The headphones seamlessly pair with devices within 33 feet to allow you to control your music or answer calls without ever reaching for your phone. A two-hour charge gives you up to 14 hours of continuous use. The earmuffs are made with soft cotton for comfort and are available in brown, black, gray and lavender.

Original price: $19.47

Stay warm and connected on cold-weather walks with this Bluetooth beanie. The hats are made from soft double-knit material to keep your head warm and have a washable design with removable headphones. The speakers provide audio output up to 110 decibels and 16 to 20 hours of wireless music and hands-free calls on a full charge.

Original price: $29.99

These magnetic rechargeable hand warmers heat up in just five seconds and easily slide into gloves or coat pockets. They have three temperature settings that warm up to 126 degrees Fahrenheit and can provide up to eight hours of warmth, making them a great companion during winter months.

Treat your feet this winter with these app-controlled heated socks. They offer four temperature settings that range from 113 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit and feature a built-in timer to help you customize your warmth. The rechargeable battery delivers up to 10 hours of continuous heat and can be removed when you want to wash the socks.

Original price: $149.95

There’s almost nothing more comforting than a hot cup of coffee or tea on a cold winter morning. The Ember Mug 2 can keep your drink of choice warm for up to 80 minutes on its own, or all day when left on its charging coaster. Use the Ember app to set your ideal temperature (between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit) and get alerts when it’s just right. The mug is hand wash only and comes in a range of sleek colors.

Original price: $169.99

Keep warm and cozy this winter with a heated vest. It uses carbon fiber heating elements to warm your collar, mid-back and core for up to 10 hours on the low setting. It’s wind and water-resistant, machine washable and even features a built-in USB port to charge your smartphone on the go. The vest is available in white, black, navy, gray and olive green.

Original price: $149.99

These rechargeable heated gloves are made for long days outdoors. They offer three heat settings ranging from 113 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit and can keep your hands heated for up to eight hours on a single charge. They are designed with six-layers to provide extra wind protection and insulation. The fingertips are touchscreen-compatible, so you can text, scroll or snap pics without taking them off.

