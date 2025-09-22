The best headphone deals for everyone from music enthusiasts to athletes

There are hundreds of headphones on the market, so it can be difficult to sort through the mess of options and reviews. We’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up some top headphone deals, so you can spend less on your next pair of headphones. Whether you’re an athlete that needs stable headphones or you want the most advanced noise cancellation possible, there are options out there for you.

Best deal for a comfortable fit

Original price: $349.99

What we love : The stylish design in nine different colors paired with the two listening mode options give you a pair of well-rounded headphones. Plus, Beats delivers on battery life.

Beats Studio Pro headphones are as stylish as they are impressive. Whether you’re listening to music or taking calls, you get a strong sound. There are two listening modes, one that completely cancels out background noise and another that allows you to hear some of your surroundings. With an impressive 40-hour battery life, you can go days without charging your Beats. When you’re on calls, the voice-targeting mics filter background noise, so the person on the other line can only hear you. These headphones come in nine different colors to choose from.

Best for a long-lasting battery

Original price: $189.95

What we love: The long battery life and the stereo-quality sound.

Boasting an impressive 50-hour battery life, the Sennheiser ACCENTUM wireless headphones have one of the longest lasting batteries on the market. They feature a noise-canceling mode or a transparency mode, and have two microphones for clearer calls.

No matter what mode you're listening in, the stereo-quality sound helps you fully experience the music, shows or podcasts you're listening to. When you're not using them, the headphones fold up for easy storage.

Best deal for high-quality sound

Original price: $348

What we love : Sony is known for its high-quality sound, and these headphones are not an exception. They have a 30-hour battery life and instantly block out noise as you’re listening.

Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones are a premium pair of headphones that have Dual Noise Sensor technology that cancels out noise around you. The 30-hour battery life can last you for days, and when the battery is dead it takes just 10 minutes to get five hours of play time. There are built-in touch sensors that allow you to play, pause, skip tracks and control the volume by touch or voice control. They are available in black, midnight blue and what Sony calls silver (it’s more of a warm greige).

You can connect to two devices at the same time, so you can take calls when needed and then get back to listening to music, podcasts or your favorite shows. The superior call quality picks up your voice and blocks out background noise when you’re on the phone.

Best deal on a stylish option

Original price: $549

What we love : The gorgeous color options paired with the noise cancellation feature make these a solid choice for Apple fans.

Apple lovers who prefer over-ear headphones will appreciate the Apple AirPods Max. With Apple’s H1 chip and software, you get a dynamic listening experience with Active Noise Cancellation. There is a Transparency mode that helps you comfortably hear the world around you.

Apple beats out the competition in the style realm, offering five unique colors, including Midnight, Starlight, blue, orange and purple. It also includes a smart case that automatically charges your headphones.

Best deal on budget-friendly over-ear headphones

Original price: $144.99

What we love : The intense bass and 40-hour battery life.

If you don’t need anything too fancy, the Skullcandy Crusher over-ear headphones will do the trick. Featuring dual bass drivers, you’ll feel the music as you listen. You get 40 hours of battery life, which is impressive for the lower cost. And a quick 10-minute charge gives you three hours of playtime.

Best deal for sound personalization

Original price: $249

What we love : The unique hearing test that adjusts the volume for listeners with hearing loss and the noise cancellation which reduces background noise on calls.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are an impressive pair of earbuds with a unique hearing health experience. Take a scientifically validated hearing test and the earbuds will adjust the sound to ensure you hear calls, music and more without straining your ears. The Active Noise Cancellation feature removes background noise and allows you to hear your music more clearly. These headphones are sweat and water-resistant, so you can listen to music in any situation, whether you’re working out or walking in the rain.

Best deal on noise-canceling earbuds

Original price: $129

What we love : The new redesign that makes these headphones more comfortable for long-term wear and the improved voice isolation.

Apple’s latest AirPods, the AirPods 4 are designed to be comfortable and stable in your ears. You get the same theater-like listening experience other generations offer, but the H2 chip helps with voice isolation on calls, which has been a sticking point with many Apple users. The battery life gives up to five hours of listening time on a single charge, and up to 30 hours on-the go by recharging them in the case, which was redesigned to be 10% smaller with USB-C charging capabilities.

Best for athletes

Original price: $79.99

What we love : The adjustable ear hooks that make it easy for athletes to get the fit they need.

Soundcore's Sport X10 headphones are designed with athletes in mind. They have 210-degree rotatable ear hooks that fit perfectly in your ears, and they won't move no matter how intense your workout. Soundcore has pumped up the bass on these headphones, giving you a more immersive experience.

You can play, pause or skip songs with the simple press of a button, even in the middle of a workout. Use the Soundcore app to customize the controls you want.

Best deal on wired headphones

Original price: $9.99

What we love : You can customize the fit with the additional two ear gels included, plus you get some noise cancellation.

Listeners who prefer old-school wired headphones can get everything they’re looking for in these Skullcandy earbuds. You get two extra pairs of different-sized silicone ear gels. Although it doesn’t compare to the noise cancellation from over-ear headphones, Skullcandy Jibs have noise-isolation built in that block out some of the noise in the background.

A closer look at the best headphone deals

Headphones Price Best for Best feature Beats Studio Pro $199.99 A comfortable fit 40-hour battery life and two listening modes Sennheiser ACCENTUM $144.99 Long-lasting battery 50-hour battery life and multiple listening modes Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones $228 High-quality sound Dual Noise Sensor technology and 30-hour battery life Apple AirPods Max $499.99 Stylish option Gorgeous color options and Active Noise Cancellation Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $94.99 Budget-friendly over-ear headphones Intense bass and 40-hour battery life Apple AirPods Pro 2 $199 Sound personalization Hearing test for customized sound Apple AirPods 4 $119 Noise-canceling earbuds Comfortable fit and improved voice isolation Soundcore Sport X10 $62.99 Athletes Spin the ear hooks up to 210 degrees to get the perfect fit Skullcandy Jib Wired Earbuds $7.41 Wired headphones Customizable fit and basic noise isolation

