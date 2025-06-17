Stay safe from airport phone hackers with these portable power packs

The TSA recently released a statement on Facebook warning travelers that plugging their phones into airport USB ports can open them up to cybersecurity risk. TSA warned that hackers can install malware at USB ports and steal information from anyone who then plugs their phone in.

You can completely avoid this risk by bringing your own portable battery pack. These power packs are often designed with travelers in mind, so they’re small and easily portable. Plus, many of them allow you to charge multiple devices at once.

Original price: $41.99

The Sabani portable charger is a portable power bank with four built-in cables. You’ll get a cable compatible with iOS devices, a Type C cable, an ISB A cable and a micro cable. Also included are three charging ports that are compatible with most smart devices. In total, you can charge six devices at one time. A Sabani portable charger is nearly the same size of an iPhone 15, making it super compact.

Original price: $29.99

Another charger that comes with built-in cables is the Charmcast portable charger. It works with Apple, Samsung, Google devices and more. With six outputs and three inputs, there’s plenty of space to charge all your tech. Coming in at about half a pound, you don’t need to worry about getting weighed down.

Original price: $21.99

Having more than one portable charger means you can charge more devices faster. The Miady two-pack of portable chargers gives you two batteries that charge up in five hours. A full battery can charge your iPhone a little more than two times, your AirPods more than 11 times and an iPad Mini one and a half times. Plus, you can choose two different colors and customize your portable battery to your personal style.

Original price: $21.99

One of the thinnest portable chargers on the market is the INIU portable charger. It’s just half an inch wide, so it easily slips into any pocket. Once fully charged, you can charge an iPhone 15 or Samsung S22 just under two times and AirPods 13 times. The INIU charger is a fast charger that gives you up to 78% percent iPhone battery after just one hour.

Designed for frequent travelers, the Anker power bank is tiny but powerful. It provides nearly two full charges for an iPhone 15 and Galaxy S23 and a full charge for an iPad Mini. Anker is also a tough power bank, designed to be scratch-resistant and durable even if dropped.

Original price: $39.99

A solar charger power bank stays charged whenever the sun is out. It’s a strong charger that’s heat-resistant and won’t break even if it takes a tumble. This portable charger is compatible with all USB devices. There are two USB outputs for multiple devices, and there’s an LED flashlight built-in with a long range that’ll work continuously for up to 100 hours. Amazon and Walmart carry these solar power banks.

Belkin makes powerful power banks that are compact and lightweight. The LED battery indicator light lets you know when you need to charge the battery. Compatible with iPhones and Android devices, you can charge multiple devices with the 3.3-foot USB-C to USB-C cable that is included. What makes this Belkin power bank unique is it magnetically connects to your phone and charges it when you don’t want to use the cord. Amazon has Belkin power banks, or you can also find them on Belkin’s site.