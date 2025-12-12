Best gifts for people who'd rather be outside – starting at $16

This holiday season, we’ve lined up a selection of gifts any outdoor enthusiast will appreciate. Whether they’re a frequent camper, an avid hiker or a competitive bird watcher, there’s something here for everyone. From smart bird feeders to wilderness gift boxes and warm camping gear , these picks are sure to get the nature lover on your list excited for even more adventures.

Also, if you need some gifting inspiration for the other folks on your list, check out our latest gift guides at the end of this story.

Original price: $19.95

Adventurers of all kinds can benefit from a LifeStraw . The filter is designed to turn natural springs, lake water and river water into a safe drinking source by removing 99.9% of waterborne bacteria. Microplastics often found in the environment are also removed. Made to last a lifetime, a single LifeStraw will provide 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water.

READ MORE: A complete camping packing checklist for more gift ideas

Original price: $250

You may have a friend or family member who spends a lot of time camping, but that doesn’t mean they’re not cold. Designed like a wearable sleeping bag, an Eddie Bauer down camp suit will finally keep the camper on your list warm, no matter the season. Down insulation transforms this one-piece suit into a cozy paradise that’s comfortable to wear outside or around the house.

Original price: $249.98

Bird watchers take their craft seriously, which makes the Beako smart bird feeder a thoughtful gift. It provides a livestream bird spotters can access in real time, no subscription required. Notifications are sent the second a bird arrives, and the AI identification species feature will automatically identify it, pulling up all the information an enthusiast could want. The solar-powered design keeps the feeder’s camera running constantly, and it’s waterproof, so it can function year-round.

READ MORE: Even more gift ideas for the bird watcher in your life

The name says it all: Darn Tough hiking socks are highly recommended, lightweight and built for any conditions on the trail. Extra cushioning makes long hikes easier on the feet and merino wool holds up, even for frequent, long-trail adventurers. They’re also aesthetically pleasing, with mountain designs, bigfoot sightings and adorable critter combinations .

Original price: $79

Outdoor enthusiasts spend a lot of time in the sun, and a UV protection shirt can help them avoid sunburn and heat exhaustion. This men’s long-sleeve UV protection shirt is made with fishermen in mind but works for anyone who spends the day outside. It’s incredibly lightweight, offers UPF 50+ protection and is moisture-wicking. A built-in face gaiter shields the wearer from sun, cold and water. Underarm mesh also stops sweat in its tracks.

Huk also makes UV protection shirts, sweatshirts and more. The camo KC hoodie offers UPF 40+ protection. Lightweight, soft and unbelievably stretchy, it’s easy to move in whether fishing, hiking or camping. The quick-drying material also has an antimicrobial treatment, blocking sweat and odors from lingering.

Original price: $149.99

Nomadik makes outdoor gift boxes for every type of adventurer. There’s The Under the Stars box that includes basics like a headlamp, lantern, durable knife and rugged, waterproof phone case. The Basecamp Purifier box is built for the frequent camper. It comes with a water purifier, camp stove, inflatable sleeping pad and an all-in-one knife. The Ready to Roam box keeps hikers and campers in mind with essentials like a compact puffy blanket, a dry box, solar lights and a tent repair kit.

A Rumpl puffy blanket is made for use outdoors. It mimics puffy jackets that compact down when not in use, but stays ultra warm when battling the cold. Made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, the blanket is durable and sustainable. Choose from dozens of gorgeous scenes and colors, all based around nature.

The Northern Lights blanket shows off gorgeous pink, green and blue colors, while the Rocky Mountain Sunset blanket looks just like a summer sunset. There’s also the national park series with blankets inspired by the Great Smoky mountains and Yellowstone , to name a few.

READ MORE: These tents are built for the whole family

Help a friend or loved one stay warm on their nature adventures with heated vests, jackets and gloves. Gobi is a trusted brand for heated clothing. The men’s and women’s heated vest s are made with lightweight nylon and embedded with conductive thread heating elements. A full battery gives up to 10 hours of warmth.

Gobi also makes a heated balaclava with a hood and face mask, ideal for keeping out wind on hikes or while shoveling the driveway. There are also heated beanies for men and women . The knitted design looks like any other beanie, but the integrated heating element provides warmth for 7.5 hours.

Original price: $49.95

Whether you know a fisherman who likes to listen to podcasts on the water or a camper who wants to bring their music with them, a Bluetooth speaker is the perfect gift. A JBL Go Bluetooth speaker is a mini speaker that will run for up to 7 hours. It’s waterproof and dustproof, making it a reliable companion for any outdoor activity. DeWalt also makes an even more compact speaker that can fit in a pocket or workbelt. It lasts up to 10 hours and is also waterproof and dustproof.

Original price: $42

Outdoorsy people need a mug that can keep up with their activities, and the Yeti Rambler is one of the strongest options. Durable stainless steel keeps drinks ice cold or piping hot for a whole day. Plus, Yetis are easy to customize to specific people thanks to the many color options available. With 30 ounces of space, this mug is built for coffee lovers who need to stay awake and keep moving.

The angler in your life likely wants to be fishing during most outings, so gift them the ability to do so with a Blackhawk II telescoping fishing rod . It folds down into six pieces and fits in any trunk, but is still sturdy enough to reel in a big catch. Made from carbon fiber, the rod feels like a solid one-piece and is ideal for any fresh- or saltwater fishing spot. Small enough to fit into a backpack pocket, this travel-friendly pole makes fishing more accessible.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Dry bags are a helpful gift for anyone who spends more time outside than inside. Earth Pak’s waterproof backpack is an easy-to-carry dry bag with ample space for camping and hiking gear. The roll-top closure means you can save space when needed or stuff the bag full. Outside and inside pockets allow room for electronics, clothing and outdoor gear. For smaller day trips, Earth Pak also has handheld dry bags with a waterproof phone cover.

Latest gift guides

This one-stop-shop gift guide covers everyone on your list

FOX readers can't stop buying these 14 gifts

Thoughtful gifts for those who are impossible to shop for

Purrfect gifts any cat owner will love

Practical gifts for dog lovers

These tech gifts outsmart the cold

Here are the coziest gifts for everyone on your list

The best gifts for men who claim they want nothing

Gifts under $50 for everyone on your list

Gifts she'll love (and actually thank you for)