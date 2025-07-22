Expand / Collapse search
We've created your complete camping packing list, from tents to cooking gear

Pack everything you need for a smooth camping trip

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Pack your tent, sleeping bag, propane stove and the rest of your camping gear and get out into the woods. 

Pack your tent, sleeping bag, propane stove and the rest of your camping gear and get out into the woods.  (iStock)

Camping means getting back in touch with nature. It means delicious food cooked over the open fire, relaxing afternoons out on the trails or in the water and nights under the stars. 

A well-stocked car or hiking backpack means an enjoyable camping experience with as many luxuries as you want. Whether you're a die-hard camper or someone who prefers a glamping experience, we've rounded up a list of everything you might need while connecting with nature. 

We've got tents for every size family and budget, sleeping bags that really keep you comfortable, cooking gear that can help you prepare a feast and camping chairs to help you relax. Plus, we've lined up a list of top-tier coolers that'll keep your food and drinks ice-cold and pet gear for anyone bringing their furry friend on the adventure. To top it all off, we have lighting solutions to brighten your campsite at night and emergency essentials

Tents

A good tent can make a huge difference when you're camping. Just because you are tent camping doesn't mean you can't be comfortable. We've listed options for large families, couples and those who prefer a more luxurious experience. 

Slumberjack Aspen Grove 8-person tent: on sale for $119.95 (14% off)

Original price: $139.95

Comfortably sleep eight people in this tent. 

Comfortably sleep eight people in this tent.  (Amazon)

Amazon $139.95 $119.95

The Slumberjack Aspen Grove tent fits up to eight people in sleeping bags or two queen-sized air mattresses. There’s a unique gear loft that attaches to the top of the tent that makes it easy to get your family’s gear up and off the ground, creating even more space. A room divider is included for families who want separate sleeping areas for the kids and parents. A mud mat also comes attached so you can make sure your kiddos wipe their feet before climbing in.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get most of these tents straight to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Campros 8-person tent: on sale for $141.98 (21% off)

Original price: $179.98

This water-resistant tent will keep you dry all season. 

This water-resistant tent will keep you dry all season.  (Amazon)

Amazon $179.98 $159.98

You can sleep up to eight people in this Campros tent. The long design gives optimal space to fit the whole family, and you can put up the included room divider for added privacy. This tent is designed for frequent use and has a high-tech coating and sealed seams to make it more durable and waterproof.

Amazon Basics dome camping tent: $123.49

A simple but comfortable tent. 

A simple but comfortable tent.  (Amazon)

Amazon $123.49

An Amazon Basics dome camping tent is about as basic as it gets, which is why it’s so easy to put up. A removable rainfly is included to keep your tent dry and the air ports keep the tent well-ventilated in hot summer months. You can fit up to eight people in sleeping bags in the Amazon Basics tent.

L.L.Bean Acadia 8-person cabin tent: $499

The cabin style gives this tent extra standing room. 

The cabin style gives this tent extra standing room.  (L.L.Bean)

L.L.Bean’s Acadia tent is made for eight people to sleep comfortably in. The tall ceiling makes it an especially roomy tent, and it has a self-closing door that is designed with magnets to keep out bugs. The Acadia tent is made from a thick polyester material and coated in a waterproof sealer, so you never have to worry about rain or snow.

Portal family camping tent with porch: $269.99

This tent has a canopy you can attach for added space. 

This tent has a canopy you can attach for added space.  (Amazon)

Amazon $299.99

Long-term campers want a tent that feels like home, and the Portal family camping tent is a great fit. It can fit four queen-sized air mattresses or 10 people in sleeping bags. It also has a unique front porch design with a canopy, giving you the space to set up a few chairs or a table. You can divide the tent into two sections with the room divider curtain, and the two large doors make it easier to get in and out of the tent.

Ozark Trail 16-person tent: $250

A spacious tent that can fit up to 16 people. 

A spacious tent that can fit up to 16 people.  (Walmart)

When you're going camping with the whole family, fit everyone comfortably in the Ozark Trail 16-person tent. It has three separate offshoots that can be divided into three different rooms that each have their own entrances. The tent's mesh roof provides excellent ventilation and the ability to star gaze at night.

Timber Ridge SUV tent: on sale for $199.99 (20% off)

Original price: $249.99

Camp straight out of your car with an SUV tent. 

Camp straight out of your car with an SUV tent.  (Amazon)

Amazon $249.99

If you’re looking for an option in-between a tent and a camper, this SUV tent easily attaches to the back of most SUVs and pops up into a tent, giving you the ability to use both your trunk and the tent space. This tent fits five people comfortably. You can find more SUV tents and canopies at Walmart.

Sleeping bags, pads and pillows

Get a good night of sleep with a comfortable sleeping bag. There are options for warm and cold-weather camping, plus there are all-season options for campers who like camping all year. 

MalloMe lightweight sleeping bag: on sale for $25.99 (13% off)

Original price: $29.99

An ultralight sleeping bag that compacts down when packed away. 

An ultralight sleeping bag that compacts down when packed away.  (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99 $25.99

MalloMe sleeping bag is ideal for camping in warm summer weather. Weighing in at just over three pounds, this is a good backpacking option. The waterproof protective shell keeps you warm on cool summer nights, without trapping heat and making you sweat. It’s also easy to spot clean with a damp cloth. 

L.L.Bean Adventure 50 sleeping bag: $89

This is a durable, lightweight sleeping bag. 

This is a durable, lightweight sleeping bag.  (L.L.Bean)

L.L.Bean’s Adventure 50 sleeping bag is designed for summer use. It’s L.L.Bean’s lightest sleeping bag, and it can be converted from a sleeping bag to a blanket. Packed down, the sleeping bag is about the size of a one-liter water bottle. 

L.L.Bean cabin fleece sleeping bag: $59.95

Line your winter sleeping bag or use this sleeping bag as a blanket. 

Line your winter sleeping bag or use this sleeping bag as a blanket.  (L.L.Bean)

For especially hot nights, an L.L.Bean cabin fleece blanket can keep you comfortable. Unzip the whole thing, and you have a large, lightweight blanket, or zipper yourself in and use it as a classic sleeping bag. It can also double as a sleeping bag liner for cold-weather camping

Rumpl Cascade Fade Wrap Sack sleeping bag: $249.95

Choose how you want to wrap yourself up in this sleeping bag. 

Choose how you want to wrap yourself up in this sleeping bag.  (Rumpl)

Rumpl, well known for their durable, colorful blankets, also make Wrap Sack sleeping bags. They give you three ways to wrap up, all of which help you sleep comfortably at different temperatures. Just choose how many layers you want over you and relax in the oversized sleeping bag.

Redcamp cotton flannel sleeping bag: on sale for $39.99 (20% off)

Original price: $49.99

A flannel-lined sleeping bag is soft, comfortable and warm. 

A flannel-lined sleeping bag is soft, comfortable and warm.  (Amazon)

Amazon $49.99 $39.99

The Redcamp flannel sleeping bag is an oversized sleeping bag that's perfect for fall weather. The cotton flannel lining keeps you warm, but won't leave you overheated. You get a stack sack that makes it easy to pack the sleeping bag away. 

Teton Sports sleeping bag: $115.19

This durable sleeping bag will keep you warm in freezing temperatures. 

This durable sleeping bag will keep you warm in freezing temperatures.  (Amazon)

Amazon $115.19

Winter campers need tough equipment, and the Teton Sports sleeping bag is a strong choice. Made from rugged canvas, the shell will last a lifetime. The fiber fill and double-layer construction will keep you warm in zero-degree temperatures. The half-circle mummy hood traps heat, keeping you warm.

Double camping sleeping pad: on sale for $47.46 (16% off)

Originally $55.99

Easily blow up this sleeping pad for two. 

Easily blow up this sleeping pad for two.  (Amazon)

Amazon $55.99 $47.26

Sleeping on the ground isn’t always the most comfortable, so consider adding a sleeping pad to your tent. This sleeping pad easily inflates and is designed to comfortably fit two people. It even has built-in pillows to help you sleep better. Coleman also has blow-up sleeping pads

Waterproof camping pad: $87.99

Just because you're camping doesn't mean you can't be comfortable. 

Just because you're camping doesn't mean you can't be comfortable.  (Amazon)

Amazon $87.99 $83.59

Having a dry place to rest at night will help you sleep comfortably. A waterproof camping pad can lift you off the ground and help you stay warm. Get a memory foam pad from Amazon that has a waterproof cover or choose an inflatable pad from Walmart that has a built-in pillow and is lightweight and easy to pack.

Wise Owl Outfitters camping pillow: on sale for $25.95 (30% off)

Original price: $36.99

This memory foam pillow will help you sleep easily, even in the woods. 

This memory foam pillow will help you sleep easily, even in the woods.  (Amazon)

Amazon $36.99 $25.95

For an easily packable pillow, opt for a Wise Owl camping pillow. It’s made from four inches of memory foam and is machine-washable. Walmart also offers Wise Owl camping pillows.

Coolers

Keeping your food and drinks cold is a must when you're camping. You can find budget coolers and high-end options for campers who plan to spend longer periods of time in the woods. 

Lifetime 65-quart hard cooler: on sale for $134.99 (25% off)

Original price: $179.99

Lifetime coolers are made in America. 

Lifetime coolers are made in America.  (Amazon)

Amazon $179.99 $134.99

Lifetime coolers are American-made and designed to be bear-resistant when locked. You get a whopping eight days of ice retention, which exceeds premium brands like Yeti. There are two built-in bottle openers and two holes for locks, which add to the cooler's security when you're camping.

Cordova Outdoors hard cooler: $219.99

Cordova coolers come in unique designs and will last a lifetime. 

Cordova coolers come in unique designs and will last a lifetime.  (Amazon)

Amazon

A Cordova Outdoors Basecamp cooler stands up to the elements. They're shock-absorbing, eco-foam-filled coolers that can last for generations. Not only do they have a unique design, but they'll hold ice for days and are UV-resistant, so you don't need to worry about fading. 

Ninja FrostVault 65-quart cooler: on sale for $349.99

Ninja's FrostVault cooler keeps drinks cold for days. 

Ninja's FrostVault cooler keeps drinks cold for days.  (Amazon)

Amazon $349.99

Ninja's high-end FrostVault cooler is designed to keep food and drinks at refrigerator temperature for days. The large 65-quart capacity holds up to 54 cans with ice or 97 cans without ice. It also has all-terrain wheels, making it possible to pull the FrostVault almost anywhere. 

Coleman portable rolling cooler: $63.04

Easily roll your Coleman cooler wherever you want to go.

Easily roll your Coleman cooler wherever you want to go. (Amazon)

Amazon $63.04

Looking for a small cooler that’s easy to move around? This Coleman wheeled cooler gives you the ability to roll your ice box wherever you need to go. It retains ice for five days and the lid provides cupholders and a place to sit if you need one, as it can hold up to 250 pounds.

Bison 25-quart cooler: $249

American-made Bison coolers are durable and lightweight. 

American-made Bison coolers are durable and lightweight.  (Amazon)

Amazon $249

The 25-quart Bison cooler is made in the U.S. and features a two-inch-thick lid and insulated walls to ensure ice retention. Engineered for extreme use, it has rubber latches and anti-skid rubber feet, as well as ergonomic grab rails that make it easy to drag or lift the cooler. You can find more colors and sizes on the Bison site

RTIC 52-quart hard cooler: $229

An affordable alternative to the Yeti is an RTIC cooler. 

An affordable alternative to the Yeti is an RTIC cooler.  (Amazon)

Amazon $229

This ultra-lightweight RTIC cooler can easily be carried by one person and is an affordable alternative to a Yeti cooler of the same size. It has three inches of insulation, so your drinks will stay cold for days while you’re on your adventures. 

YETI Tundra 45 cooler: $325

The classic Yeti cooler is cool to look at and keeps drinks cold for ages. 

The classic Yeti cooler is cool to look at and keeps drinks cold for ages.  (Amazon)

Amazon $325

If you want a classic cooler, the Yeti Tundra 45 is your model. The three inches of PermaFrost insulation paired with the extra-thick cooler wall can keep up to 26 cans colder than many other coolers. This durable cooler is also designed to be bear resistant for campers that venture deep into the woods. Buy it on Amazon or head to Yeti’s site for more options.

Igloo Gray Polar 120-quart cooler: $109.99

Get all the space you need with this Igloo cooler. 

Get all the space you need with this Igloo cooler.  (Amazon)

Amazon $109.99

If you’re looking for a larger-sized option, the Igloo Gray Polar is a 120-quart cooler that can keep drinks and food cold for a few days. Just be prepared to keep lots of ice on hand. The cooler has a threaded drain plug to easily release water when you're done. Igloo also sells 120+-quart coolers directly from their site. 

Cooking

Part of camping is cooking delicious meals over the fire or on your grill. We've lined up some must-have cooking gear that'll make it easy to prepare meals you won't soon forget. 

Propane camping stove: on sale for $114.99 (12% off)

Original price: $129.99

Cook delicious warm meals using a Coleman camping stove.

Cook delicious warm meals using a Coleman camping stove. (Amazon)

Amazon $129.99 $119.99

No matter what time of year you’re camping, you’ll want a propane camping stove to cook all your meals. Coleman has a foldable two-burner camp stove that runs off propane. Amazon has a similar model, except it comes with a wind barrier and cover for easier storage. 

Jetboil MiniMo camping and backpacking stove: on sale for $179.95 (7% off)

Original price: $194.06

A whole cooking system in one small stove. 

A whole cooking system in one small stove.  (Amazon)

Amazon $194.06 $179.99

The Jetboil MiniMo is a single-burner cooking system that folds up, which is great for backpackers and campers traveling light. It reaches a boil in just two minutes using small propane cannisters. Cook directly with the included cooking up, which can double as a bowl when your food is ready. 

Odoland 15-piece camping cookware mess kit: on sale for $36.89 (10% off)

Original price: $40.99

Carry everything you need to make a meal in this kit. 

Carry everything you need to make a meal in this kit.  (Amazon)

Amazon $40.99

This 15-piece camping cookware kit comes with everything you need to make a meal while camping. You get a pot, frying pan, tea kettle, two stainless steel cups, two stainless steel plates, dinner cutlery, a cleaning cloth and a carrying bag to store it all in. Walmart also offers camping cookware kits.

Camp Field folding aluminum table: on sale for $59.99 (14% off)

Original price: $69.99

Easily set up a kitchen table with this camp folding table. 

Easily set up a kitchen table with this camp folding table.  (Amazon)

Amazon $69.99 $59.99

If you need an area to prep all your food, this camping folding table easily folds out and includes an attachable storage bin underneath. 

Redcamp folding campfire grill: $28.99

Cook over the fire easily with this grill. 

Cook over the fire easily with this grill.  (Amazon)

Amazon $28.99

If you prefer to cook over the fire, make it a little easier with this folding campfire grill. Put the grate over your fire and cook steak, potatoes and anything else your heart desires directly on the grate. GSI Outdoors also sells metal and cast-iron campfire grills.

Cooking tripod: on sale for $48.99 (13% off)

Original price: $55.99

Cook all your meals over an open fire. 

Cook all your meals over an open fire.  (Amazon)

Amazon $55.99 $48.99

Cooking over the fire is a staple when you’re camping. A cooking tripod sets up nicely over any fire pit. Amazon has a tripod with a grate that provides a large cooking area. Cabela’s has a Lodge cast iron tripod with a chain you can hang a cast iron pot on for cooking.

BPA-free water jug: $36.99

Bring enough water to cook and drink. 

Bring enough water to cook and drink.  (Amazon)

Amazon $36.99

Many camping spots require you to bring in your own water, so make sure you have enough water on hand with this BPA-free jug. It has a convenient spigot to easily pour water into your cup or water bottle. There are two handles for easy carrying and a cleaning brush is included.

Stainless steel water bottles: $35

Stay hydrated with a durable water bottle. 

Stay hydrated with a durable water bottle.  (Amazon)

Amazon $35

Always make sure you have a water bottle with you so you can stay hydrated while you're in the wilderness. Stainless steel bottles are a good option. They're easy to clean and keep water ice-cold for hours. The Stanley IceFlow is a large water bottle that sports an easy-carry handle. There are also Yeti water bottles that are durable and well-known for keeping drinks cold. 

Camp chairs

Relaxing while you're camping involves having the right chair. There are hundreds of options, but we found four of the top choices, including a rocker, a few basic options and a few more supportive options. 

GCI Outdoor Comfort Pro rocker chair: on sale for $75 (17% off)

Original price: $90

Rock yourself into relaxation with this rocking camping chair. 

Rock yourself into relaxation with this rocking camping chair.  (Amazon)

Amazon $90 $75

Fully relax with a GCI Outdoor Comfort Pro rocker camping chair. It folds out like any other camping chair but slightly rocks back and forth like a rocking chair. The sturdy steel frame holds up to 250 pounds. 

Amazon Basics camping chair: $29.99

This lightweight camping chair is an affordable option. 

This lightweight camping chair is an affordable option.  (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99

Set up this simple and lightweight Amazon Basics camping chair and start relaxing right away. It includes a handy beverage cooler pocket that holds up to four 12-ounce cans. 

Bass Pro Shops XL padded club chair: $79.99

This chair will give you a relaxing place to sit while you're camping. 

This chair will give you a relaxing place to sit while you're camping.  (Cabela's)

Don't give up comfort just because you're camping. This Bass Pro Shops XL padded club chair is great for taller individuals or anyone who wants an oversized feel to their camping chair. The water-resistant fabric is ideal for rainy camping, and the steel frame can hold more weight than your average camping chair. 

Helinox Savanna chair: $219.95

The high-rise chair is comfortable and supportive. 

The high-rise chair is comfortable and supportive.  (Helinox)

Backpackers and deep woods campers will love the Helinox Savanna chair. The camo design is perfect for camping enthusiasts, and the tall back provides ample support for your neck and shoulders. There are cupholders on either side while the headrest flap provides storage for books, jackets and other belongings. The chair holds up to 320 pounds, but packs down into a case, weighing just four pounds. 

Lighting and power banks

Camping at night can be intimidating, so make sure you're prepared with bright, packable lights. 

Waterproof lantern: on sale for $26.99 (7% off)

Original price: $28.99

Light up your campsite with a waterproof lantern. 

Light up your campsite with a waterproof lantern.  (Amazon)

Amazon $28.99 $26.99

It gets dark early in the winter, so you’ll need proper lighting to cook and safely move around your campsite. Amazon sells water-resistant lanterns that offer up to 200 hours of light on the low setting.

Four-pack of collapsible LED camping lanterns: $29.99

Always have a lantern on hand with this four-pack. 

Always have a lantern on hand with this four-pack.  (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99

This four-pack of camping lanterns turns into flashlights with a folding handle for easy carrying. They're heat-resistant and water-resistant, and each has 25 hours of battery life. 

Coleman deluxe propane lantern: on sale for $32.64 (27% off)

Original price: $44.99

As long as you have a can of propane, you can keep this light lit for hours. 

As long as you have a can of propane, you can keep this light lit for hours.  (Amazon)

Amazon $44.99 $32.64

For a simple, bright light that runs for hours, Coleman's deluxe propane lantern gets the job done. Just screw in a can of propane and light with a match or lighter for up to 7.5 hours of light. 

Yestiwc NOAA emergency crank radio with flashlight: on sale for $26.99 (15% off)

Original price: $31.59

Be prepared with this radio and built-in light. 

Be prepared with this radio and built-in light.  (Amazon)

Amazon $31.59 $29.99

Camping in the woods poses more dangers than camping at a well-manicured campground, so it pays to be prepared. This emergency radio is a weather radio with a built-in battery that powers a light and three charger cables. 

Lighting EVER LED flashlight: on sale for $9.99 (23% off)

Original price: $12.99

Always make sure you have a small flashlight on hand. 

Always make sure you have a small flashlight on hand.  (Amazon)

Amazon $12.99 $9.99

Don't rely on just your phone for a flashlight. The Lighting EVER flashlight is bright and can be adjusted depending on how much light you need. It's compact and has a wrist lanyard, making it easy to carry. 

Two-pack of headlamps: on sale for $15.99 (36% off)

Original price: $24.99

Make it easier to light up your campsite with these headlamps. 

Make it easier to light up your campsite with these headlamps.  (Amazon)

Amazon $24.99 $15.99

When you're searching for your gear at night, you'll be thankful you have a two-pack of headlamps. These headlamps are super bright and rechargeable. They're also waterproof and have eight different lighting modes. 

Jackery solar generator 300: on sale for $299 (40% off)

Original price: $499

Get plenty of power ports with a Jackery power bank. 

Get plenty of power ports with a Jackery power bank.  (Amazon)

Amazon $499 $299

A Jackery solar generator ensures you always have power on hand, even if there's no electricity at the campground you're staying at. The fold-out solar panel quickly charges the Jackery battery in just a few hours. The 300 watts of power is plenty to run a TV, small fridge and charge your electronics. You can also get a 1,000-watt Jackery setup for a little more money. 

Anker SOLIX C300 portable power station: on sale for $219.99 (26% off)

Original price: $299

Charge all your electronics with this power station. 

Charge all your electronics with this power station.  (Amazon)

Amazon $299 $219.99

Charge all your devices no matter where you are with an Anker SOLIX C300 power station. This mini power station has multiple USB ports, a car socket and multiple regular household plugs. Designed to be travel-friendly, you can attach a strap (sold separately) or just carry the lightweight station from place to place.

You can charge your Anker power station using a compatible 100-watt Anker solar panel. Should you choose to recharge with a wall outlet, you get 80% battery in just 50 minutes. You can also charge the power station using a car port. Designed to last, this Anker power station can last for a decade or 3,000 cycles. 

Pet gear

Are you planning to take your dog camping? Be prepared for anything with the right pet camping gear. 

Dog car hammock: on sale for $29.99 (17% off)

Original price: $35.99

Keep your car from getting covered in dog hair. 

Keep your car from getting covered in dog hair.  (Amazon)

Amazon $35.99

One of the easiest ways to protect your car’s interior from muddy paws and sharp claws is a dog car hammock. These hammocks fit over your entire back seat and easily clip to the front and passenger seats to create a hammock with extra space for your furry friend. Amazon sells an affordable dog hammock with plenty of protection.

Dog water and food dispenser: $29.99

Keep your pet well hydrated while you're camping. 

Keep your pet well hydrated while you're camping.  (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99

Regular water and food dishes won’t work as well when you’re traveling, so make sure you have travel dishes. Amazon has a water jug that turns into a dog dish, so you can have plenty of water on hand. Or get collapsible bowls from Kurgo that are perfect for hiking or camping and are easy to clean.

Dog travel bag: on sale for $29.99 (9% off)

Original price: $32.99

Pack everything your dog needs in one place. 

Pack everything your dog needs in one place.  (Amazon)

Amazon $32.99

Keep everything you need for your dog in one place with their own travel bag. Ruffwear has a durable, waterproof bag that has pockets for just about everything. Amazon also has a doggy backpack with separate food storage bags.

Campsite dog hitching system: $32.49

Give your dog the freedom they need while keeping them safe. 

Give your dog the freedom they need while keeping them safe.  (Amazon)

Amazon $32.49

When you’re out camping just hanging out, you need a safe place for your dog. A camping hitch system like this one from Ruffwear can easily be set up between two trees to create a run for your dog. You can get another version of a tie-out on Amazon that only takes a few minutes to set up.

Travel dog bed: on sale for $29.99 (33% off)

Original price: $44.99

Make sure your dog has somewhere comfortable to sleep. 

Make sure your dog has somewhere comfortable to sleep.  (Amazon)

Amazon $44.99 $29.99

Just like you want a comfortable place to sleep in when you’re traveling, so does your dog. A travel bed is easily packed and made of durable materials. Amazon has a waterproof dog bed that can be packed away as easily as a sleeping bag. Ruffwear also has a funky dog bed that’s waterproof and lightweight.

Emergency must-haves

From time-to-time, you'll encounter emergency situations while camping. It's best to be prepared when you encounter these emergencies, so make sure you have items like first-aid kits, extra blankets and rain cover.

LifeStraw personal water filter: $76.99

Drink clean water with the help of a LifeStraw. 

Drink clean water with the help of a LifeStraw.  (Amazon)

Amazon $76.99

A five-pack of LifeStraws ensures you can always get clean water. The straws remove 99.9% of waterborne bacteria and parasites, making water safer to drink. Microplastics found in the environment are also filtered out when you use the straw. 

Coleman mini first-aid kit: $8.37

Stay safe while you're out in the woods. 

Stay safe while you're out in the woods.  (Amazon)

Amazon $8.37

The Coleman mini first-aid kit gets you what you need to deal with any minor injuries while you're camping. Included in the kit are latex-free bandages, antibiotic ointment and antiseptic wipes. The small tin is easy to pack in any camping or hiking gear.

Emergency Mylar thermal blankets: $6.99

Mylar blankets trap heat and are ultra-reflective. 

Mylar blankets trap heat and are ultra-reflective.  (Amazon)

Amazon $6.99

Emergency blankets are a necessity when you're camping, especially during colder months. This four-pack of emergency thermal blankets are folded up in compact packs, so you can stash them in your camping gear. 

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.