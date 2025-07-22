We've created your complete camping packing list, from tents to cooking gear

Camping means getting back in touch with nature. It means delicious food cooked over the open fire, relaxing afternoons out on the trails or in the water and nights under the stars.

A well-stocked car or hiking backpack means an enjoyable camping experience with as many luxuries as you want. Whether you're a die-hard camper or someone who prefers a glamping experience, we've rounded up a list of everything you might need while connecting with nature.

We've got tents for every size family and budget, sleeping bags that really keep you comfortable, cooking gear that can help you prepare a feast and camping chairs to help you relax. Plus, we've lined up a list of top-tier coolers that'll keep your food and drinks ice-cold and pet gear for anyone bringing their furry friend on the adventure. To top it all off, we have lighting solutions to brighten your campsite at night and emergency essentials.

Tents

A good tent can make a huge difference when you're camping. Just because you are tent camping doesn't mean you can't be comfortable. We've listed options for large families, couples and those who prefer a more luxurious experience.

Original price: $139.95

The Slumberjack Aspen Grove tent fits up to eight people in sleeping bags or two queen-sized air mattresses. There’s a unique gear loft that attaches to the top of the tent that makes it easy to get your family’s gear up and off the ground, creating even more space. A room divider is included for families who want separate sleeping areas for the kids and parents. A mud mat also comes attached so you can make sure your kiddos wipe their feet before climbing in.

Original price: $179.98

You can sleep up to eight people in this Campros tent. The long design gives optimal space to fit the whole family, and you can put up the included room divider for added privacy. This tent is designed for frequent use and has a high-tech coating and sealed seams to make it more durable and waterproof.

An Amazon Basics dome camping tent is about as basic as it gets, which is why it’s so easy to put up. A removable rainfly is included to keep your tent dry and the air ports keep the tent well-ventilated in hot summer months. You can fit up to eight people in sleeping bags in the Amazon Basics tent.

L.L.Bean’s Acadia tent is made for eight people to sleep comfortably in. The tall ceiling makes it an especially roomy tent, and it has a self-closing door that is designed with magnets to keep out bugs. The Acadia tent is made from a thick polyester material and coated in a waterproof sealer, so you never have to worry about rain or snow.

Long-term campers want a tent that feels like home, and the Portal family camping tent is a great fit. It can fit four queen-sized air mattresses or 10 people in sleeping bags. It also has a unique front porch design with a canopy, giving you the space to set up a few chairs or a table. You can divide the tent into two sections with the room divider curtain, and the two large doors make it easier to get in and out of the tent.

When you're going camping with the whole family, fit everyone comfortably in the Ozark Trail 16-person tent. It has three separate offshoots that can be divided into three different rooms that each have their own entrances. The tent's mesh roof provides excellent ventilation and the ability to star gaze at night.

Original price: $249.99

If you’re looking for an option in-between a tent and a camper, this SUV tent easily attaches to the back of most SUVs and pops up into a tent, giving you the ability to use both your trunk and the tent space. This tent fits five people comfortably. You can find more SUV tents and canopies at Walmart.

Sleeping bags, pads and pillows

Get a good night of sleep with a comfortable sleeping bag. There are options for warm and cold-weather camping, plus there are all-season options for campers who like camping all year.

Original price: $29.99

A MalloMe sleeping bag is ideal for camping in warm summer weather. Weighing in at just over three pounds, this is a good backpacking option. The waterproof protective shell keeps you warm on cool summer nights, without trapping heat and making you sweat. It’s also easy to spot clean with a damp cloth.

L.L.Bean’s Adventure 50 sleeping bag is designed for summer use. It’s L.L.Bean’s lightest sleeping bag, and it can be converted from a sleeping bag to a blanket. Packed down, the sleeping bag is about the size of a one-liter water bottle.

For especially hot nights, an L.L.Bean cabin fleece blanket can keep you comfortable. Unzip the whole thing, and you have a large, lightweight blanket, or zipper yourself in and use it as a classic sleeping bag. It can also double as a sleeping bag liner for cold-weather camping.

Rumpl, well known for their durable, colorful blankets, also make Wrap Sack sleeping bags. They give you three ways to wrap up, all of which help you sleep comfortably at different temperatures. Just choose how many layers you want over you and relax in the oversized sleeping bag.

Original price: $49.99

The Redcamp flannel sleeping bag is an oversized sleeping bag that's perfect for fall weather. The cotton flannel lining keeps you warm, but won't leave you overheated. You get a stack sack that makes it easy to pack the sleeping bag away.

Winter campers need tough equipment, and the Teton Sports sleeping bag is a strong choice. Made from rugged canvas, the shell will last a lifetime. The fiber fill and double-layer construction will keep you warm in zero-degree temperatures. The half-circle mummy hood traps heat, keeping you warm.

Originally $55.99

Sleeping on the ground isn’t always the most comfortable, so consider adding a sleeping pad to your tent. This sleeping pad easily inflates and is designed to comfortably fit two people. It even has built-in pillows to help you sleep better. Coleman also has blow-up sleeping pads.

Having a dry place to rest at night will help you sleep comfortably. A waterproof camping pad can lift you off the ground and help you stay warm. Get a memory foam pad from Amazon that has a waterproof cover or choose an inflatable pad from Walmart that has a built-in pillow and is lightweight and easy to pack.

Original price: $36.99

For an easily packable pillow, opt for a Wise Owl camping pillow. It’s made from four inches of memory foam and is machine-washable. Walmart also offers Wise Owl camping pillows.

Coolers

Keeping your food and drinks cold is a must when you're camping. You can find budget coolers and high-end options for campers who plan to spend longer periods of time in the woods.

Original price: $179.99

Lifetime coolers are American-made and designed to be bear-resistant when locked. You get a whopping eight days of ice retention, which exceeds premium brands like Yeti. There are two built-in bottle openers and two holes for locks, which add to the cooler's security when you're camping.

A Cordova Outdoors Basecamp cooler stands up to the elements. They're shock-absorbing, eco-foam-filled coolers that can last for generations. Not only do they have a unique design, but they'll hold ice for days and are UV-resistant, so you don't need to worry about fading.

Ninja's high-end FrostVault cooler is designed to keep food and drinks at refrigerator temperature for days. The large 65-quart capacity holds up to 54 cans with ice or 97 cans without ice. It also has all-terrain wheels, making it possible to pull the FrostVault almost anywhere.

Looking for a small cooler that’s easy to move around? This Coleman wheeled cooler gives you the ability to roll your ice box wherever you need to go. It retains ice for five days and the lid provides cupholders and a place to sit if you need one, as it can hold up to 250 pounds.

The 25-quart Bison cooler is made in the U.S. and features a two-inch-thick lid and insulated walls to ensure ice retention. Engineered for extreme use, it has rubber latches and anti-skid rubber feet, as well as ergonomic grab rails that make it easy to drag or lift the cooler. You can find more colors and sizes on the Bison site.

This ultra-lightweight RTIC cooler can easily be carried by one person and is an affordable alternative to a Yeti cooler of the same size. It has three inches of insulation, so your drinks will stay cold for days while you’re on your adventures.

If you want a classic cooler, the Yeti Tundra 45 is your model. The three inches of PermaFrost insulation paired with the extra-thick cooler wall can keep up to 26 cans colder than many other coolers. This durable cooler is also designed to be bear resistant for campers that venture deep into the woods. Buy it on Amazon or head to Yeti’s site for more options.

If you’re looking for a larger-sized option, the Igloo Gray Polar is a 120-quart cooler that can keep drinks and food cold for a few days. Just be prepared to keep lots of ice on hand. The cooler has a threaded drain plug to easily release water when you're done. Igloo also sells 120+-quart coolers directly from their site.

Cooking

Part of camping is cooking delicious meals over the fire or on your grill. We've lined up some must-have cooking gear that'll make it easy to prepare meals you won't soon forget.

Original price: $129.99

No matter what time of year you’re camping, you’ll want a propane camping stove to cook all your meals. Coleman has a foldable two-burner camp stove that runs off propane. Amazon has a similar model, except it comes with a wind barrier and cover for easier storage.

Original price: $194.06

The Jetboil MiniMo is a single-burner cooking system that folds up, which is great for backpackers and campers traveling light. It reaches a boil in just two minutes using small propane cannisters. Cook directly with the included cooking up, which can double as a bowl when your food is ready.

Original price: $40.99

This 15-piece camping cookware kit comes with everything you need to make a meal while camping. You get a pot, frying pan, tea kettle, two stainless steel cups, two stainless steel plates, dinner cutlery, a cleaning cloth and a carrying bag to store it all in. Walmart also offers camping cookware kits.

Original price: $69.99

If you need an area to prep all your food, this camping folding table easily folds out and includes an attachable storage bin underneath.

If you prefer to cook over the fire, make it a little easier with this folding campfire grill. Put the grate over your fire and cook steak, potatoes and anything else your heart desires directly on the grate. GSI Outdoors also sells metal and cast-iron campfire grills.

Original price: $55.99

Cooking over the fire is a staple when you’re camping. A cooking tripod sets up nicely over any fire pit. Amazon has a tripod with a grate that provides a large cooking area. Cabela’s has a Lodge cast iron tripod with a chain you can hang a cast iron pot on for cooking.

Many camping spots require you to bring in your own water, so make sure you have enough water on hand with this BPA-free jug. It has a convenient spigot to easily pour water into your cup or water bottle. There are two handles for easy carrying and a cleaning brush is included.

Always make sure you have a water bottle with you so you can stay hydrated while you're in the wilderness. Stainless steel bottles are a good option. They're easy to clean and keep water ice-cold for hours. The Stanley IceFlow is a large water bottle that sports an easy-carry handle. There are also Yeti water bottles that are durable and well-known for keeping drinks cold.

Camp chairs

Relaxing while you're camping involves having the right chair. There are hundreds of options, but we found four of the top choices, including a rocker, a few basic options and a few more supportive options.

Original price: $90

Fully relax with a GCI Outdoor Comfort Pro rocker camping chair. It folds out like any other camping chair but slightly rocks back and forth like a rocking chair. The sturdy steel frame holds up to 250 pounds.

Set up this simple and lightweight Amazon Basics camping chair and start relaxing right away. It includes a handy beverage cooler pocket that holds up to four 12-ounce cans.

Don't give up comfort just because you're camping. This Bass Pro Shops XL padded club chair is great for taller individuals or anyone who wants an oversized feel to their camping chair. The water-resistant fabric is ideal for rainy camping, and the steel frame can hold more weight than your average camping chair.

Backpackers and deep woods campers will love the Helinox Savanna chair. The camo design is perfect for camping enthusiasts, and the tall back provides ample support for your neck and shoulders. There are cupholders on either side while the headrest flap provides storage for books, jackets and other belongings. The chair holds up to 320 pounds, but packs down into a case, weighing just four pounds.

Lighting and power banks

Camping at night can be intimidating, so make sure you're prepared with bright, packable lights.

Original price: $28.99

It gets dark early in the winter, so you’ll need proper lighting to cook and safely move around your campsite. Amazon sells water-resistant lanterns that offer up to 200 hours of light on the low setting.

This four-pack of camping lanterns turns into flashlights with a folding handle for easy carrying. They're heat-resistant and water-resistant, and each has 25 hours of battery life.

Original price: $44.99

For a simple, bright light that runs for hours, Coleman's deluxe propane lantern gets the job done. Just screw in a can of propane and light with a match or lighter for up to 7.5 hours of light.

Original price: $31.59

Camping in the woods poses more dangers than camping at a well-manicured campground, so it pays to be prepared. This emergency radio is a weather radio with a built-in battery that powers a light and three charger cables.

Original price: $12.99

Don't rely on just your phone for a flashlight. The Lighting EVER flashlight is bright and can be adjusted depending on how much light you need. It's compact and has a wrist lanyard, making it easy to carry.

Original price: $24.99

When you're searching for your gear at night, you'll be thankful you have a two-pack of headlamps. These headlamps are super bright and rechargeable. They're also waterproof and have eight different lighting modes.

Original price: $499

A Jackery solar generator ensures you always have power on hand, even if there's no electricity at the campground you're staying at. The fold-out solar panel quickly charges the Jackery battery in just a few hours. The 300 watts of power is plenty to run a TV, small fridge and charge your electronics. You can also get a 1,000-watt Jackery setup for a little more money.

Original price: $299

Charge all your devices no matter where you are with an Anker SOLIX C300 power station. This mini power station has multiple USB ports, a car socket and multiple regular household plugs. Designed to be travel-friendly, you can attach a strap (sold separately) or just carry the lightweight station from place to place.

You can charge your Anker power station using a compatible 100-watt Anker solar panel. Should you choose to recharge with a wall outlet, you get 80% battery in just 50 minutes. You can also charge the power station using a car port. Designed to last, this Anker power station can last for a decade or 3,000 cycles.

Pet gear

Are you planning to take your dog camping? Be prepared for anything with the right pet camping gear.

Original price: $35.99

One of the easiest ways to protect your car’s interior from muddy paws and sharp claws is a dog car hammock. These hammocks fit over your entire back seat and easily clip to the front and passenger seats to create a hammock with extra space for your furry friend. Amazon sells an affordable dog hammock with plenty of protection.

Regular water and food dishes won’t work as well when you’re traveling, so make sure you have travel dishes. Amazon has a water jug that turns into a dog dish, so you can have plenty of water on hand. Or get collapsible bowls from Kurgo that are perfect for hiking or camping and are easy to clean.

Original price: $32.99

Keep everything you need for your dog in one place with their own travel bag. Ruffwear has a durable, waterproof bag that has pockets for just about everything. Amazon also has a doggy backpack with separate food storage bags.

When you’re out camping just hanging out, you need a safe place for your dog. A camping hitch system like this one from Ruffwear can easily be set up between two trees to create a run for your dog. You can get another version of a tie-out on Amazon that only takes a few minutes to set up.

Original price: $44.99

Just like you want a comfortable place to sleep in when you’re traveling, so does your dog. A travel bed is easily packed and made of durable materials. Amazon has a waterproof dog bed that can be packed away as easily as a sleeping bag. Ruffwear also has a funky dog bed that’s waterproof and lightweight.

From time-to-time, you'll encounter emergency situations while camping. It's best to be prepared when you encounter these emergencies, so make sure you have items like first-aid kits, extra blankets and rain cover.

A five-pack of LifeStraws ensures you can always get clean water. The straws remove 99.9% of waterborne bacteria and parasites, making water safer to drink. Microplastics found in the environment are also filtered out when you use the straw.

The Coleman mini first-aid kit gets you what you need to deal with any minor injuries while you're camping. Included in the kit are latex-free bandages, antibiotic ointment and antiseptic wipes. The small tin is easy to pack in any camping or hiking gear.

Emergency blankets are a necessity when you're camping, especially during colder months. This four-pack of emergency thermal blankets are folded up in compact packs, so you can stash them in your camping gear.