14 purrfect gifts any cat owner will love

We all know that one cat owner who’s convinced their pet is their child, and if you’re unsure what to buy them, we've done the heavy lifting and sourced some of the best cat-themed gifts they'll absolutely love. From personalized cat socks to LEGO cat sets and even a cat backpack for owners who can’t bear to leave their furry friend for too long, these gifts are equal parts thoughtful and practical.

De-stress with an adorable Cat Warmies stuffed animal. Warmies make weighted, lavender-scented stuffed animals that you can heat up in the microwave. Hold them close for armth and a soothing scent that helps you relax. Warmies has calico cats, black cats, a pink kitten and, for those who prefer wild cats, a bobcat.

Every cat owner dreams of taking their cat on adventures, and a backpack carrier makes that possible. The clear window gives them a view of the outside world, activating their natural instinct to explore. Two side exits make it comfortable for cats to enter and exit the backpack, and the built-in harness ensures they stay secure while on the move. Made from a combination of nylon and oxford cloth, the entire pack is scratch-resistant. A small zipper pocket on the front leaves room for your essentials like a phone, keys or a wallet.

A set of cat dish towels make a functional gift and an adorable tribute to how amazing cats are. Kohl’s set of five cat-themed dish towels includes three different colored towels with cat paw prints, plus two towels with different cat breeds throughout. There’s also a cotton towel with a black cat surrounded by flowers, perfect for cat lovers obsessed with plants.

For the owner that knows their pet is the cutest out there, hand them these "owner of the world’s cutest cat" socks. They are sure to be a hit. You can take the gift a step further with personalized cat socks that show your cat lovers' revered pet. Just submit an image and select a color palette to receive a pair of soft dress socks.

Unique, adorable and somewhat weird is the best way to describe these cat coasters. They’re hand-knitted coasters of three different cat breeds and…their butts. Since most cat owners are a little weird (it’s ok to admit it), these drink mats are the purrfect whimsical gift.

Kitchen tools don’t have to be boring. These pewter cat measuring spoons are as durable as they are adorable. The set includes a tablespoon, teaspoon, half teaspoon and quarter teaspoon. Handmade, each spoon nests into the next size up for easy storage or display.

There’s truly a Lego set for everyone, cat lovers included. A Lego tuxedo cat is made for adult builders who want to feed their Lego (and cat) obsession. A challenging and fun build creates a realistic black-and-white cat, and it doubles as a unique piece of decor. Builders can customize certain features like blue or yellow eyes and an open or closed mouth.

Cats are amazing, loving creatures, but cleaning after them can be a pain. The Bissell Little Green machine is a portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that sucks up messes and hair instantly. If you’re dealing with dried-on stains, Bissell can remove over 100 messes, pet stains included. The 48-ounce water tank lets you tackle larger areas without refilling.

This cat tea infuser is the ultimate companion for tea enthusiasts. Fill the infuser with any loose leaf tea and pop it in a tea cup. The long cat tail bobs above the water without getting wet, making it easy to lift the infuser once the tea is steeped. Made from BPA-free, dishwasher-safe plastic, the gadget can handle the heat without losing any of its nine lives.

The whole family (cats included) can enjoy playtime with a robot pet camera. It zooms around the room, encouraging your pets to play. Control it from anywhere through the app, and use the built-in microphone to talk to your furry friend while you’re away. The infrared LEDs allow the robot to operate at night, when cats are at their most playful. Small and compact, the robot fits under furniture and can round corners with ease. Durable enough to withstand feisty paws, the long-lasting camera is sure to be a favorite toy.

L.L. Bean’s cat slippers come in two patterns: a grey and plaid cat design and a playful red and black cat design. A soft fleece lining and shoe-like sole makes for a warm pair of slippers that can be worn inside and out. The clog style is simple to slip on and off, and the outer wool lining adds to the durability.

For the cat lover in your life, consider a cat-shaped mug warmer that helps keep coffee or tea warm without the need for a microwave. Three temperature settings leave room for customization, so the coffee is always at the desired temperature. An eight-hour automatic shut-off and the heat-resistant design keeps homes and offices safe. Choose from the classic black or white cat, or get a brighter version in green, pink, purple or yellow.

Basepaws is the only DNA test kit that checks for oral health problems that many cats suffer from. It also compares your cat’s DNA to more than 21 cat breeds to find an exact match. The test kit also screens for dozens of conditions and traits that can alert owners to potential issues or help explain behavioral patterns. Vet-recommended, this is a go-to for anyone who’s ever thought "what kind of cat is my cat?" or "why is my cat so weird?"

Truly cat-obsessed parents will love a personalized ring with their cat’s paw print. Available in 18k gold, silver and rose gold, these rings are long-lasting mementos they’ll never want to take off. Each one is handcrafted using a real paw print. Minimalistic enough for both women and men, this simple gift holds more meaning than most.

