12 family tents for a comfortable camping experience

Camping is a wholesome family activity that can teach your kids a lot about the Great Outdoors. From cooking over the fire to sleeping under the stars, the whole family is sure to fall in love with everything camping has to offer.

Make sure everyone has a good time with the right camping essentials. It all starts with getting a comfortable, spacious tent that has room for everyone. There’s a tent option out there for everyone, from options under $150 to tents for larger families, weekend warriors and camping enthusiasts.

Campers on a budget who need a large tent for their families can find a few options to choose from. These options are typically on the lower end of the toughness scale, so many aren’t ideal for long-term use, but are best for those who camp every once in a while.

The Slumberjack Aspen Grove tent fits up to eight people in sleeping bags or two queen-sized air mattresses. There’s a unique gear loft that attaches to the top of the tent that makes it easy to get your family’s gear up and off the ground, creating even more space.

A room divider is included for families who want separate sleeping areas for the kids and parents. A mud mat also comes attached, so you can make sure your kiddos wipe their feet before climbing in.

You can sleep up to eight people in this Campros tent. The long design gives optimal space to fit the whole family, and you can put up the included room divider for added privacy. This tent is designed for more frequent use thanks to the high-tech coating and sealed seams that make the tent more durable and waterproof.

An Amazon Basics dome camping tent is about as basic as it gets, which is why it’s so easy to put up. A removable rainfly is included to keep your tent dry and the air ports keep the tent well-ventilated in hot summer months. You can fit up to eight people in sleeping bags in the Amazon Basics tent.

Frequent campers and anyone who camps in the deep woods needs a tent that can withstand constant use and the elements. These tents can hold up to most weather conditions, including winter camping.

L.L. Bean’s Acadia tent is made for eight people to sleep comfortably in. The tall ceiling makes it an especially roomy tent, and it has a self-closing door designed with magnets so you can better keep out the bugs. The Acadia tent is made from a thick polyester material and coated in a waterproof sealer, so you never have to worry about rain or snow.

Canvas tents are some of the most durable options, and the Regatta Bell tent doesn't fall flat. It’s made from an army duck cotton canvas and a water-repellent, mold and UV-resistant finish, perfect for long camping trips. The galvanized steel poles make the tent extra durable, and there’s an included wood stove jack for winter camping.

Long-term campers want a tent that feels like home, and the PORTAL family camping tent is the perfect fit. It can fit four queen-sized air mattresses or 10 people in sleeping bags. It also has a unique front porch design with a canopy, giving you the space to set up a few chairs or a table.

You can divide the tent into two sections with the room divider curtain, and the two large doors make it easier to get in and out of the tent.

Weekend warriors only get a few precious days in the woods, so a tent that sets up quickly without much effort is a must.

The Coleman instant tent can be set up in just a minute with just a couple of poles. The four-season tent fits two queen-sized air beds comfortably and the integrated rainfly keeps your tent from leaking water during rainstorms.

The Core instant cabin tent has pre-attached poles that lock into place for setup in two minutes or less. You can comfortably fit four people with gear or up to nine people without gear. The way the tent is designed, you get extra headroom, and the ventilation system at the top keeps everyone in the tent cool.

The spacious Wakeman Outdoors tent can fit 10 people and includes just a few poles, making it easy to set up. The tent’s large windows and even larger door keep the tent well ventilated, while the rain cover will keep you protected from the elements.

Larger families need larger tents that can accommodate the whole family and all the family gear. These extra-large options are perfect for the whole family to get out into the woods.

You can fit 12 people in the Skydome XL tent. It can accommodate four queen-sized air mattresses and has a seven-foot center, so even taller campers can enjoy the space. The gear loft can also hold the family gear, so there’s added room on the ground.

When you’re bringing the whole family camping, fit everyone comfortably in the Ozark Trail 16-person tent. It has three separate offshoots that can be divided into three different rooms. The three doors also make it easy to enter and leave. A mesh roof provides excellent ventilation and the ability to star gaze at night.

Eight people can fit into this Ozark Trail tent with space to add a screen porch. You can divide the tent into two different rooms. If you already have a canopy, the tent is built so you can attach it near the tent and create a screened-in porch.