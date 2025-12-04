Gordon Ramsay's go-to cookware is on sale for the holidays – Up to 41% off pots, pans, knives and more

If you want to go with a professional-chef-approved gift, now’s the time to shop Hexclad. (FOX is an investor in HexClad). Its holiday sale runs through Dec. 17, with prices slashed across its bestselling cookware. Famous chef Gordon Ramsay is the genius behind the brand which is on tons of home cooks' Christmas wishlists.

Whether you're shopping for the cooking pro in your life or yourself, now is the time to pounce as everything from HexClad knives and aprons to the brand's iconic Hybrid fry pan is on sale for a limited time.

Original price: $109

For a daily-use pan, HexClad’s seven-inch hybrid fry pan delivers. Blending stainless steel and non-stick materials, it offers a strong sear every time. Both dishwasher and oven safe (up to 900 degrees), the pan is simple to cook with and even easier to clean. It’s metal-utensil safe, so you can pair it with Hexclad’s metal kitchen utensil set for durable, sleek-looking kitchen tools.

Original price: $179

Cook one-pan meals in HexClad’s larger 12-inch fry pan. It has the same hybrid technology as the smaller fry pans, but offers nearly double the cooking space. A stay-cool handle stops you from reaching for oven mitts (although HexClad does have a great pair of mitts also on sale). Dishwasher and oven safe, it lets you switch from stovetop cooking to oven roasting instantly.

Original price: $199

Fitting over two stovetop burners, Hexclad’s hybrid double burner griddle has enough space to cook an entire meal. Sear 24 meatballs, prep an entire pan of veggies, or make pancakes, bacon and eggs all at the same time. Throw the pan in the oven for quick meals.

Original price: $179

HexClad’s hybrid sauté pan with lid gives an ideal heat distribution without the splatter. Raised edges keep stews, sauces and stir frys in the pan, while the hybrid base still creates a strong sear when needed. Like HexClad’s other pans, it moves easily from oven to stovetop for a quick finish. The tight-fitting tempered-glass lid is designed not to break and is oven-safe up to 400 degrees.

Original price: $199

Bake, sauté and roast all your favorite dishes with the HexClad Dutch oven. At half the weight of most traditional Dutch ovens, it’s more comfortable to maneuver. Hybrid technology heats the oven quickly and evenly while the exterior stainless steel design holds in the flavor and moisture. Give the pot a quick hand wash or pop it in the dishwasher.

Original price: $199

Every kitchen needs a good stock pot, and it’s hard to beat the HexClad hybrid stock pot. At 10 quarts, it’s the right size for large batches of soup, stocks, pasta and more. An attractive stainless steel outside blends well with any kitchen. The hybrid technology helps with heat distribution and makes sure the pot won’t wear down. Cleaning becomes a task anyone can handle.

Original price: $139

Home chefs need a knife that’s as aesthetically pleasing as it is sharp. HexClad’s eight-inch Damascus steel chef’s knife pairs a unique green pakkawood handle with a Japanese-style blade. The result is an ultra-durable, extra-sharp knife that’s beautiful to look at and a breeze to use. Hand-sharpened for precision, this knife won’t break or dull if you cook daily.

Original price: $99

The Damascus steel utility knife has the same sharp blade and green pakkawood handle as the chef’s knife, only in a smaller package. Ideal for beginners, the knife cuts through veggies, herbs, sandwiches and much more without resistance. The many layers of steel create a harder blade that’s then sharpened to a razor-like edge that won’t dull.

Original price: $79

Stay clean in the kitchen with a trusty Eco Modern apron. Made from recycled HexTwill fabric, the apron is a sustainable option that’s built tough. It stands up to most cooking liquids, so you can wash it less. The top phone pocket closes to keep your device safe while cooking, and the extra-wide utility pockets house cooking tools and small cookbooks. There’s also a towel loop that makes cleaning up a little easier.