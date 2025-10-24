These fun kitchen gadgets look like food – and they actually work

Food-shaped kitchen items like pasta-shaped potholders and strawberry stem removers are fun, functional and very giftable. These cute cooking gadgets are designed with purpose but bring a touch of whimsy to any kitchen, making them great conversation starters and perfect presents for the foodies (or gadget lovers) on your list.

These playful potholders are shaped like farfalloni (giant bowtie pasta). Made from heat-resistant, food-grade silicone, they provide a double layer of protection between your hands and hot handles. BPA-free and dishwasher safe, they are a whimsical yet practical choice for the kitchen.

This oversized ravioli-shaped spoon rest is made from durable and flexible silicone. It keeps your counters clean while adding a fun touch to your stovetop setup. The dimpled center catches drips and cooking juices, while a built-in eyelet makes it easy to hang when not in use. It is BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

These 12 food clips are shaped like crinkle-cut French fries and come packed in a magnetic box that looks just like a paper fry bag. Perfect for sealing bags of chips, bread, pasta or grains, they are useful and adorable.

This cherry-inspired measuring spoon set is cute and useful. The cherry stem doubles as an egg separator, too, making it a multitasker that’s perfect for bakers.

This ceramic dish holds exactly one stick of butter. It adds a fun touch to your breakfast table or countertop while keeping your butter fresh and creamy.

This airtight container, which is shaped like a real onion, is perfect for storing cut onions without letting the odor take over everything else. The BPA-free design is dishwasher safe and seals tight to lock in freshness and smells.

Designed to store a single head of garlic, this garlic-shaped container helps extend freshness by 30 to 45 days. Made from BPA-free, dishwasher-safe materials, it’s a whimsical yet functional addition to any kitchen counter.

Say goodbye to guesswork and overcooked yolks with this heat-sensitive egg timer. It goes right into the pot with your eggs and changes color to show when they’ve reached soft, medium or hard-boiled perfection.

This clever stem remover gadget makes hulling strawberries quick and clean. Just press the top to extend the stainless-steel claw, twist and pull. It is perfect for prepping berries for jams, desserts, preserves or snacks, and works great on other soft fruits too. It is compact and top-rack dishwasher safe.

Just squeeze the body of this fish-shaped yolk separator to gently suck up the yolk, then release it where you want. Made from high-quality, food-safe silicone, it is dishwasher safe and easy to use.

