These 7 kitchen tools can sneakily help lower your grocery bill

The average American family is spending more than ever at the grocery store, and, for a lot of people, it’s because convenient items like pre-cut vegetables, pre-shredded cheese, single-serve snack packs and bottled water drive up the cost. With the help of a few nifty kitchen tools like veggie choppers, cheese graters, water filters and reusable containers – and a few extra minutes of prep time – you can help save yourself money in the long run.

Pre-peeled and pre-chopped produce might be the most convenient choice at the grocery store, but it actually drives up the price (and tends to spoil faster). This chopper tool dices, slices and spiralizes fruits and veggies in seconds. It has four stainless steel cutting options – a fine dicer (great for onions, carrots and celery), a medium dicer (great for tomatoes, potatoes and peppers), a ribbon blade and a spiral blade (great for veggie noodles). The easy-grip handle ensures controlled operation and the rubber base keeps the BPA-free plastic 5-cup container steady as you use it.

Shred your cheese, not your budget. Skip the pricey pre-shredded bags and grate cheese fresh with this stainless steel rotary tool. It comes with multiple blades – one doubles as a mandoline – so you can slice or shred cheese and veggies for nachos, pizzas, sandwiches and more.

Skip the overpriced pre-cut produce section entirely with these razor-sharp Henckels knives. The 15-piece set (which includes a pair of kitchen scissors and a honing steel) makes it easy to chop, slice and dice everything from onions to melons – saving you time, money and a lot of hassle in the kitchen.

Ditch bottled water and save hundreds when you opt for a Brita water pitcher, which filters out chlorine, mercury, copper and more so your tap water tastes better and costs less. Each 10-cup pitcher fills about three 24-ounce reusable bottles. Need more? Upgrade to the Brita UltraMax dispenser for fewer refills.

No more wrestling with tough skins or sticky juice. This clever tool cores and slices whole pineapples in minutes using sharp, serrated blades so you can skip the overpriced pre-cut tubs and enjoy fresh fruit hassle-free.

Stop overpaying for jarred garlic – whole cloves are cheaper, fresher and last longer. With this garlic press, you can mince what you need, when you need it. The stainless steel tool has a comfy grip, plus a silicone peeler and cleaning brush to make prep (and cleanup) easy.

While not a necessity, if you tend to splurge on green juices or prefer the taste of fresh-squeezed orange juice, this juicer from Ninja is worth considering. For the price of around 10 pre-packaged juices, you can make them at home. The stainless steel blades squeeze every last bit of flavor from your favorite fruits, veggies and greens, and you can even customize it for your desired amount of pulp.

