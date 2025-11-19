Expand / Collapse search
9 thoughtful gifts from Anthropologie that won't break the bank – all under $50

Find scented candles, ceramic mugs and beaded ornaments that feel special

Caitlyn Martyn

Group of friends opening Christmas presents

Find thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list (iStock)

The holiday season is officially here, but shopping doesn’t have to be chaotic. Anthropologie has festive picks that strike the right balance between thoughtful and stylish – ideal for friends, family, teachers and hosts. Find charming ornaments and cheerful mugs, plus candles they’ll light all season long. 

The Bistro Tile Monogram mug: $14

These bistro tile mugs for less than $20 are always a hit. 

These bistro tile mugs for less than $20 are always a hit.  (Anthropologie)

This French bistro-inspired mug has a charming tile design and customizable monogram that make an everyday ritual – that first sip of coffee or tea – feel special. Simply choose their initial and let this chic mug do the rest. There’s also a festive version that features cheerful red and green garland.

Beaded dog ornament: $24

These ornaments are beaded by hand, making them all the more special.

These ornaments are beaded by hand, making them all the more special. (Anthropologie)

Dog lovers always appreciate a gift that nods to their favorite furry friend, but so many feel gimmicky or over the top. These charming ornaments are a refreshing exception. Each one is intricately beaded by hand (with plenty of heart and patience) to capture the likeness of breeds like the Maltese, Dachshund, Poodle, Dalmatian and Doodle. The result: A one-of-a-kind keepsake they’ll hang on their tree year after year.

Nutcracker cheese knife: $34

These knives bring snacks to the center stage. 

These knives bring snacks to the center stage.  (Anthropologie)

If there’s one thing every host appreciates, it’s a charming addition to their holiday spread. Inspired by the New York City Ballet’s Nutcrackerthese cheese knives – shaped like the Nutcracker and the Mouse King – bring a whimsical, festive touch to any grazing table or charcuterie board. Crafted from stainless steel and aluminum, they stand up to countless slices of cheese and schmears of dip.

Balsam and cedarwood candle: $18

Between the candle’s scent and gorgeous glass vessel, it serves as two gifts for the price of one. 

Between the candle’s scent and gorgeous glass vessel, it serves as two gifts for the price of one.  (Anthropologie)

Anthropologie candles are a work of art in their own right, and this balsam candle is essentially two gifts in one. Its fresh blend of evergreen and citrus fill the home with that just-cut-tree scent, while the sculpted glass vessel doubles as a decor statement long after the wax has burned away. Those who prefer a sweet smell will adore this gourmand candle that smells of frosted peppermint and vanilla sugar. 

Holiday wine stopper: $11.20 (30% off)

Original price: $16

A festive upgrade for the classic host gift. 

A festive upgrade for the classic host gift.  (Anthropologie)

Meticulously crafted with hand-blown glass, these charming wine stoppers transform your go-to bottle of wine into a thoughtful host gift. Choose from a Christmas tree, a gingerbread man or a jolly Santa Claus (or collect all three) for a festive finishing touch that’s as delightful as what’s inside the bottle.

LouLou Baker watercolor playing cards: $32

These watercolor playing cards add a touch of color to any game night. 

These watercolor playing cards add a touch of color to any game night.  (Anthropologie)

These LouLou Baker watercolor playing cards make a wonderful gift for a game-night regular, a city lover or a friend settling into a new hometown. Each deck features a delicate watercolor scene inspired by iconic cities – from New York and San Francisco to Paris, London and the Italian coast. Pair them with a city diner mug for a complete gift.

2026 calendar: $20

Help them get a head start on the new year with this seasonal calendar. 

Help them get a head start on the new year with this seasonal calendar.  (Anthropologie)

Filled with vibrantly-colored bustling landscapes, this 2026 calendar is a nice gift for teachers and coworkers. Each month showcases a detailed illustration by artist Michael Storrings, capturing the charm of cities all around the world.

Scalloped picture frame: $26

A picture-perfect gift.

A picture-perfect gift. (Anthropologie)

Turn keepsake photos into cheerful decor with these stoneware scalloped picture frames. Available in nine colors – including red, green and gold – the 4-by-4, 4-by-6 or 5-by-7 frames make a timeless gift, especially when paired with a printed photo tucked inside.



The Cheese Board Deck: $20

Great for the friend who loves to host, these cards provide inspiration for charcuterie boards.

Great for the friend who loves to host, these cards provide inspiration for charcuterie boards. (Anthropologie)

Cooks or entertainers on your list will appreciate this cheese board card deck. Each card offers inspiration for a different type of spread – from savory snack boards to sweet dessert pairings – making it a delicious source of creativity for any occasion.

Caitlyn Martyn is an editor and primarily writes and edits commerce content for the Deals section on Fox News.

