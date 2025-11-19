9 thoughtful gifts from Anthropologie that won't break the bank – all under $50

The holiday season is officially here, but shopping doesn’t have to be chaotic. Anthropologie has festive picks that strike the right balance between thoughtful and stylish – ideal for friends, family, teachers and hosts. Find charming ornaments and cheerful mugs, plus candles they’ll light all season long.

This French bistro-inspired mug has a charming tile design and customizable monogram that make an everyday ritual – that first sip of coffee or tea – feel special. Simply choose their initial and let this chic mug do the rest. There’s also a festive version that features cheerful red and green garland.

Dog lovers always appreciate a gift that nods to their favorite furry friend, but so many feel gimmicky or over the top. These charming ornaments are a refreshing exception. Each one is intricately beaded by hand (with plenty of heart and patience) to capture the likeness of breeds like the Maltese, Dachshund, Poodle, Dalmatian and Doodle. The result: A one-of-a-kind keepsake they’ll hang on their tree year after year.

If there’s one thing every host appreciates, it’s a charming addition to their holiday spread. Inspired by the New York City Ballet’s Nutcracker, these cheese knives – shaped like the Nutcracker and the Mouse King – bring a whimsical, festive touch to any grazing table or charcuterie board. Crafted from stainless steel and aluminum, they stand up to countless slices of cheese and schmears of dip.

Anthropologie candles are a work of art in their own right, and this balsam candle is essentially two gifts in one. Its fresh blend of evergreen and citrus fill the home with that just-cut-tree scent, while the sculpted glass vessel doubles as a decor statement long after the wax has burned away. Those who prefer a sweet smell will adore this gourmand candle that smells of frosted peppermint and vanilla sugar.

Original price: $16

Meticulously crafted with hand-blown glass, these charming wine stoppers transform your go-to bottle of wine into a thoughtful host gift. Choose from a Christmas tree, a gingerbread man or a jolly Santa Claus (or collect all three) for a festive finishing touch that’s as delightful as what’s inside the bottle.

These LouLou Baker watercolor playing cards make a wonderful gift for a game-night regular, a city lover or a friend settling into a new hometown. Each deck features a delicate watercolor scene inspired by iconic cities – from New York and San Francisco to Paris, London and the Italian coast. Pair them with a city diner mug for a complete gift.

Filled with vibrantly-colored bustling landscapes, this 2026 calendar is a nice gift for teachers and coworkers. Each month showcases a detailed illustration by artist Michael Storrings, capturing the charm of cities all around the world.

Turn keepsake photos into cheerful decor with these stoneware scalloped picture frames. Available in nine colors – including red, green and gold – the 4-by-4, 4-by-6 or 5-by-7 frames make a timeless gift, especially when paired with a printed photo tucked inside.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Cooks or entertainers on your list will appreciate this cheese board card deck. Each card offers inspiration for a different type of spread – from savory snack boards to sweet dessert pairings – making it a delicious source of creativity for any occasion.