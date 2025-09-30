Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Beauty gifts she'll actually use (and thank you for later)

Beauty gifts made easy

Caitlyn Martyn By Caitlyn Martyn Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
make up products with gift box on white background

These gifts are a great choice for any beauty lover. (iStock)

Beauty gifts can be hard to give. However, we found beauty gifts that take the guesswork out of the search. From universally flattering makeup picks and designer fragrances to skincare staples, multi-use hair tools and indulgent self-care treats, these crowd-pleasing gifts are a great choice for any beauty lover. 

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler: $649.99

This hairstyling tool from Dyson does it all.

This hairstyling tool from Dyson does it all. (Amazon)

Amazon $649
  • Best for: Gifters looking to splurge

Enjoy great hair with this catch-all hairstyling tool from Dyson. Thanks to multiple attachments, the tool dries, curls, smooths and straightens hair without causing too much heat damage. 

Jones Road Miracle Balm: $40

Dab this balm on cheeks, lips and lids for a fresh-looking flush. 

Dab this balm on cheeks, lips and lids for a fresh-looking flush.  (Jones Road)

  • Best for: Makeup minimalists

Not everyone loves a dolled-up makeup look. For those who prefer to use minimal makeup, this multi-use balm from Jones Road is a winner. Miracle Balm contains light-reflecting pigments that give the skin a fresh, healthy glow. It can be applied on the cheeks, lips, eyelids or the whole face for an effortless, natural look. 

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer and 3 free minis: $32

This small but mighty concealer works magic on blemishes, dark under-eyes, age spots and more.

This small but mighty concealer works magic on blemishes, dark under-eyes, age spots and more. (Tarte)

  • Best for: Glam lovers 

Tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer is a makeup lover’s dream. The full-coverage formula doesn’t crease or cake. Instead, it blends into the skin seamlessly, camouflaging dark under-eye circles, dark spots and redness. 

Gucci Mini Flora Gorgeous perfume set: $35

Give her Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous fragrance duo instead of flowers.

Give her Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous fragrance duo instead of flowers. (Sephora)

  • Best for: Fragrance collectors

Perfume makes a great gift, especially when it looks (and smells) as pretty as this duo from Gucci. The floral scents are fresh and sweet without being too overpowering, making it a good choice for anyone on your list. 

Shark CryoGlow LED face mask: $349.99

Let them skip the in-office treatments with this results-driven skincare device.

Let them skip the in-office treatments with this results-driven skincare device. (Shark)

  • Best for: Professional treatment fans

If the beauty lover in your life already has plenty of skincare products, consider this LED face mask. It’s inspired by professional LED treatments used for acne, fine lines and wrinkles. It also combines infrared lights with cryo-inspired under-eye cooling pads to help reduce puffing. 

Rhode skincare set: $88

This nifty set is great for someone who loves skincare and is constantly on the move.

This nifty set is great for someone who loves skincare and is constantly on the move. (Rhode)

  • Best for: Skincare lovers

Rhode, a buzzy brand owned by Hailey Bieber, is known for hydrating skincare products. This nifty set of mini best-selling products is great for someone who loves skincare and is always on the go. The set includes peptide glazing fluid, barrier restore cream and barrier butter.

6-piece makeup brush set: $28.49

A new set of makeup brushes is sure to please. 

A new set of makeup brushes is sure to please.  (Sally Beauty Supply)

  • Best for: Every beauty routine

Whether you’re shopping for a makeup newbie or someone who has been doing makeup for years, a fresh set of brushes is a great addition to their kit. This kit comes with six brushes, including a powder brush, an angled blush brush, a foundation brush, an eyeshadow crease brush, a concealer brush and an eyeshadow blending brush. 

Olive & June manicure system: starting at $55

Instead of a nail salon gift card, treat them to at-home manicure essentials. 

Instead of a nail salon gift card, treat them to at-home manicure essentials.  (Olive & June)

  • Best for: Those who like to do their own nails

If your gift recipient prefers to do their own nails instead of sitting in the salon for hours, this manicure system is sure to please. Containing everything they’ll need (plus the option to add on extras, like nail strengthener) to create a pro-level manicure at home, the set is a gift that keeps on giving. 

Revlon One-Step Plus 2.0: $36.49 (47% off)

Original price: $68.88

Beauty beginners and experts alike love this tool.

Beauty beginners and experts alike love this tool. (Walmart)

  • Best for: Low-maintenance blowouts

Style, dry and volumize your hair all at once with this Revlon tool. It has an easy-grip handle, four temperature settings, and ceramic titanium tourmaline technology that reduces and protects against heat damage.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Necessaire Body Ritual set: $105 (9% off)

Original price: $116

Turn their shower into a spa-like treat.

Turn their shower into a spa-like treat. (Necessaire)

  • Best for: Skincare beyond the face

Care for your body below the neck with this body care essentials set from Necessaire. The bundle offers a simple three-step ritual of cleanse, moisturize and deodorize to smell fresh and clean. Take your pick between five scents, including eucalyptus, olibanum, santal, hinoki and fragrance-free. All are hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and free of aluminum and baking soda.

Caitlyn Martyn is an editor and primarily writes and edits commerce content for the Deals section on Fox News.

Close modal

Continue