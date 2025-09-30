Beauty gifts she'll actually use (and thank you for later)

Beauty gifts can be hard to give. However, we found beauty gifts that take the guesswork out of the search. From universally flattering makeup picks and designer fragrances to skincare staples, multi-use hair tools and indulgent self-care treats, these crowd-pleasing gifts are a great choice for any beauty lover.

Best for: Gifters looking to splurge

Enjoy great hair with this catch-all hairstyling tool from Dyson. Thanks to multiple attachments, the tool dries, curls, smooths and straightens hair without causing too much heat damage.

Best for: Makeup minimalists

Not everyone loves a dolled-up makeup look. For those who prefer to use minimal makeup, this multi-use balm from Jones Road is a winner. Miracle Balm contains light-reflecting pigments that give the skin a fresh, healthy glow. It can be applied on the cheeks, lips, eyelids or the whole face for an effortless, natural look.

Best for: Glam lovers

Tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer is a makeup lover’s dream. The full-coverage formula doesn’t crease or cake. Instead, it blends into the skin seamlessly, camouflaging dark under-eye circles, dark spots and redness.

Best for: Fragrance collectors

Perfume makes a great gift, especially when it looks (and smells) as pretty as this duo from Gucci. The floral scents are fresh and sweet without being too overpowering, making it a good choice for anyone on your list.

Best for: Professional treatment fans

If the beauty lover in your life already has plenty of skincare products, consider this LED face mask. It’s inspired by professional LED treatments used for acne, fine lines and wrinkles. It also combines infrared lights with cryo-inspired under-eye cooling pads to help reduce puffing.

Best for: Skincare lovers

Rhode, a buzzy brand owned by Hailey Bieber, is known for hydrating skincare products. This nifty set of mini best-selling products is great for someone who loves skincare and is always on the go. The set includes peptide glazing fluid, barrier restore cream and barrier butter.

Best for: Every beauty routine

Whether you’re shopping for a makeup newbie or someone who has been doing makeup for years, a fresh set of brushes is a great addition to their kit. This kit comes with six brushes, including a powder brush, an angled blush brush, a foundation brush, an eyeshadow crease brush, a concealer brush and an eyeshadow blending brush.

Best for: Those who like to do their own nails

If your gift recipient prefers to do their own nails instead of sitting in the salon for hours, this manicure system is sure to please. Containing everything they’ll need (plus the option to add on extras, like nail strengthener) to create a pro-level manicure at home, the set is a gift that keeps on giving.

Original price: $68.88

Best for: Low-maintenance blowouts

Style, dry and volumize your hair all at once with this Revlon tool. It has an easy-grip handle, four temperature settings, and ceramic titanium tourmaline technology that reduces and protects against heat damage.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $116

Best for: Skincare beyond the face

Care for your body below the neck with this body care essentials set from Necessaire. The bundle offers a simple three-step ritual of cleanse, moisturize and deodorize to smell fresh and clean. Take your pick between five scents, including eucalyptus, olibanum, santal, hinoki and fragrance-free. All are hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and free of aluminum and baking soda.