Conservative voices erupt after CBS News host targets GOP rhetoric in wake of Charlie Kirk assassination

"CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson is facing criticism for asking former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) whether Republicans should "reflect" on their rhetoric following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk — a question critics say unfairly politicized a tragic moment.

Kirk, a husband and father of two, was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday and later died from his injuries. While much of America is shaken by the horrific killing, some on the political left have pointed fingers at Kirk and fellow conservatives.

Award-winning broadcaster Tim Brando, who spent 18 years at CBS Sports before moving to Fox Sports in 2014, said Burleson’s comments should not be tolerated.

"I have nothing but positive things to say about my experiences there. The level of professionalism and decorum was its calling card. Walking thru the Broadcast Center to Studio 43 was an honor. This kind of rhetoric would never have been tolerated," Brando wrote on X.

"Some of what’s online today is disgusting but when ya see this on airwaves once considered pillars of journalism it’s no small wonder how we’ve plummeted," he continued. "It’s beyond the pale what’s said here. Where and when does this end?"

Burleson, a former NFL wide receiver, suggested that the Turning Point USA founder's words were "offensive to specific communities" at times, and "not everyone took to his words or his rhetoric" before questioning McCarthy.

Burleson asked, "Speaking of this tragedy, is this a moment for your party to reflect on political violence?"

Co-host Gayle King added that "both parties" should reflect. McCarthy responded by stating he doesn't see rising political violence as an issue within individual parties but rather as an issue that the entire nation is facing.

Longtime conservative communications guru Steve Guest called Burleson’s remarks "unhinged," and shared a clip that went viral on X with more than 3.6 million views by Friday morning.

"This was highly offensive Nate Burleson. Charlie Kirk was assassinated in front of his family and you ask if Republicans need to tone down their rhetoric? When you call one side racist Nazis that are a threat to democracy you encourage this Violence," former NFL player and congressional candidate Jay Feely responded.

Townhall columnist Dustin Grage said Burleson needs to "read the room," while Meghan McCain blasted the CBS host.

"So one of the most prominent republicans on planet earth gets slaughtered in cold blood in front of his wife and kids and WE need to tone down the rhetoric? Bari Weiss can’t take over this piece of s--- network fast enough," McCain wrote, referring to reports that The Free Press founder Bari Weiss is set to join CBS News in a leadership role.

"Nate Burleson, probably a nice guy... but reminding us that he's a former NFL player and got WAY, WAY, WAY out over his skis," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck responded.

"If they aren't going to change over this, they aren't going to change over anything," political pundit Stephen L. Miller wrote.

"Nate Burleson at CBS News should be on the layoff list when Paramount reorganizes," conservative radio host Erick Erickson wrote.

NewsBusters associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro called it "absolutely ghoulish behavior" from Burleson and OutKick columnist Bobby Burack called the CBS News host "clueless."

CBS News and Paramount did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Marc Tamasco and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.