Crime

Georgia mom fighting for life after acid attack ambush as FBI, police search for assailant

Ashley Wasielewski was returning home from Forsyth Park when unknown attacker poured acid on her

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

A Georgia woman is on a long road to recovery after 50% of her body was burned in an "unprovoked acid attack" as police continue to search for her attacker.

According to the FBI Atlanta Field Office and the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Ashley Wasielewski, 46, was returning to her home near Forsyth Park, a 30-acre park in the historic district, when a man approached her from behind and poured acid on her.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 10. Police are seeking an unknown male who was wearing dark clothing.

Ashley Wasielewski at the beach holding a dog in an undated photo

According to the Savannah Police Department, Ashley Wasielewski was returning to her home near Forsyth Park when a man approached her and threw a corrosive liquid in her face around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 10, 2025. (GoFundMe)

GEORGIA WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER ATTACKER HURLS CORROSIZE CHEMICALS DURING EVENING WALK

According to the SPD, when they arrived on the scene, Wasielewski’s clothes were melted and so were her car keys. Witnesses say her screams were terrifying.

"We don’t know who did it," her son, Westley Wasielewski, told The Associated Press. "She doesn’t have any enemies. She is a friend to everyone."

According to a verified GoFundMe organized for Wasielewski, the attack left the mother with severe burns "covering over 50% of her body." She was transported to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.

Ashley Wasielewski recovers from injuries with bandages on her face

In this photo provided by Connor Milam, Ashley Wasielewski sits with bandages in a hospital bed in Augusta, Ga., Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, after witnesses said she suffered severe burns when an unknown attacker poured a corrosive chemical over her head at a public park in Savannah.  (Connor Milam via AP)

A photo of Wasielewski showed the Georgia woman in bandages while receiving treatment in a hospital.

Wasielewski, the GoFundMe said, is stable but faces a long recovery, requiring specialized burn treatment, skin grafts and long-term follow-up support.

The FBI's Atlanta branch announced a $5,000 reward Monday for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the attack.

On Tuesday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said investigators have identified and are interviewing a "person of interest" seen in a widely circulated image following the attack.

The mayor said the individual in the image, dubbed the "Bugs Bunny guy" because of a black hoodie with a Bugs Bunny image, has been identified and came in voluntarily. Johnson said the person was not detained and has not been designated a suspect.

A FBI poster requesting information for the acid attack in Savannah, Georgia

The FBI Atlanta is offering $5,000 for tips leading to information about the person who allegedly poured acid on a 46-year-old woman in Savannah, Ga.  (FBI Atlanta Field Office)

DOCTOR FOUND DEAD INSIDE DOLLAR TREE FREEZER REPORTEDLY NAKED

SPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that, as of Tuesday afternoon, they were canvassing the area to compile doorbell video footage immediately following the attack.

Police Chief Lenny Gunther said detectives have been working around the clock and are reviewing video, following leads and interviewing witnesses.

"We have no evidence that this is part of a larger pattern or that there is an ongoing threat to the public," Gunther said.

Johnson said the attack has shaken the community, and authorities have increased patrols in city parks out of an abundance of caution.

"Let me be clear: This kind of violence has no place in Savannah," Johnson said in a statement.

A view of Savannah’s Forsyth Park

Savannah’s Forsyth Park (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI and Savannah Police Department have established a digital tip line for photos and videos that may aid in the investigation here.

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact the Savannah Police Department at 912-234-2020 or the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324.

