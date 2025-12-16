Georgia mom fighting for life after acid attack ambush as FBI, police search for assailant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia woman is on a long road to recovery after 50% of her body was burned in an "unprovoked acid attack" as police continue to search for her attacker.

According to the FBI Atlanta Field Office and the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Ashley Wasielewski, 46, was returning to her home near Forsyth Park, a 30-acre park in the historic district, when a man approached her from behind and poured acid on her.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 10. Police are seeking an unknown male who was wearing dark clothing.

According to the SPD, when they arrived on the scene, Wasielewski’s clothes were melted and so were her car keys. Witnesses say her screams were terrifying.

"We don’t know who did it," her son, Westley Wasielewski, told The Associated Press. "She doesn’t have any enemies. She is a friend to everyone."

According to a verified GoFundMe organized for Wasielewski, the attack left the mother with severe burns "covering over 50% of her body." She was transported to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.

A photo of Wasielewski showed the Georgia woman in bandages while receiving treatment in a hospital.

Wasielewski, the GoFundMe said, is stable but faces a long recovery, requiring specialized burn treatment, skin grafts and long-term follow-up support.

The FBI's Atlanta branch announced a $5,000 reward Monday for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the attack.

On Tuesday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said investigators have identified and are interviewing a "person of interest" seen in a widely circulated image following the attack.

The mayor said the individual in the image, dubbed the "Bugs Bunny guy" because of a black hoodie with a Bugs Bunny image, has been identified and came in voluntarily. Johnson said the person was not detained and has not been designated a suspect.

SPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that, as of Tuesday afternoon, they were canvassing the area to compile doorbell video footage immediately following the attack.

Police Chief Lenny Gunther said detectives have been working around the clock and are reviewing video, following leads and interviewing witnesses.

"We have no evidence that this is part of a larger pattern or that there is an ongoing threat to the public," Gunther said.

Johnson said the attack has shaken the community, and authorities have increased patrols in city parks out of an abundance of caution.

"Let me be clear: This kind of violence has no place in Savannah," Johnson said in a statement.

The FBI and Savannah Police Department have established a digital tip line for photos and videos that may aid in the investigation here .

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact the Savannah Police Department at 912-234-2020 or the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324.