UFC

Conor McGregor 'confident’ in UFC return after being sidelined by injury: 'We will get there!'

McGregor did not detail the injury that led to his withdrawal from UFC 303

Paulina Dedaj
Published
close
Conor McGregor’s long-awaited UFC return was put on hold this week when it was announced that he would miss his fight against Michael Chandler because of an undisclosed injury.

But McGregor took to social media on Saturday to ensure that his fans knew this was just a setback. 

Conor McGregor shakes hands with Michael Chandler

(L-R) Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler shake hands during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter at UFC APEX on March 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout," the 35-year-old fighter wrote in a post on Instagram. "I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me."

On Thursday, UFC president Dana White confirmed that McGregor’s fight in UFC 303 later this month was off after speculation arose that it was already in jeopardy when McGregor’s news conference in Dublin on June 3 was abruptly canceled the day of the event. 

"The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC and my team," he said Saturday. 

"My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight, and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!"

Conor McGregor salutes fans

Conor McGregor poses for a photo from ringside at the Heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou at Boulevard Hall on October 28, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

McGregor did not offer any indication of when that return would come, or the nature of his injury.  

White announced on Thursday that there will instead be a co-main event, starting with Alex Pereira facing off against Jiri Prochazka, followed by Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes. 

Alex Pereira celebrates

Alex Pereira of Brazil reacts to defeating Jamahal Hill in their light heavyweight championship fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

UFC 303 is scheduled for June 29 in Las Vegas. 

UFC 303 is scheduled for June 29 in Las Vegas.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.