Conor McGregor hints at 2025 presidential run in Ireland with UFC return on hold

Conor McGregor likely won’t be making his long awaited UFC return this year, but he might use that time instead to plan a presidential campaign.

McGregor, 36, posted a lengthy message to social media on Thursday teasing a potential presidential run in Ireland, calling himself the "only logical choice."

"As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it," he wrote, in reference to a branch of the Irish legislature. "So as I said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!"

"These charlatans in their positions of power would be summoned to answer to the people of Ireland and I would have it done by day end. Or I would be left with no choice but to dissolve the Dáil entirely," he continued.

"Stop the train until. The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek. Point blank. This would be my power as President. I know very well. Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming…"

Ireland’s current president, Michael D. Higgins, is currently serving in his second, seven-year term and is ineligible for next year’s election.

McGregor’s interest in politics follows a major setback in his planned UFC return.

He was slated to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 back in June, but the fight was called off after he broke his toe during training. He vowed to make a quick recovery, but UFC President Dana White confirmed last month that it was unlikely that McGregor would step back into the octagon this year.

"We talked, and he wants to fight," White said at the time. "We'll figure it out. Not this year. He won't fight this year."

The remark prompted McGregor to respond on his own on social media, claiming that he was aiming for a fight by the end of the year.

"Ah Dana, December is the date," he said in a post on X. "Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what's this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare. December! Tell Dana and UFC we want December! We deserve December!"

McGregor has not fought since he lost to Dustin Poirier in 2021 after breaking his leg during the fight.

