Dustin Poirier makes prediction for Conor McGregor's return

McGregor is set to make his return to the Octagon in June, three years after breaking his leg against Poirier

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Conor McGregor will be in the Octagon for the first time in nearly three years next month when he headlines UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.

The Irishman's last bout ended in heartbreak — while fighting Dustin Poirier, McGregor suffered a gruesome ankle injury, resulting in a loss.

Since then, McGregor made his feature film debut in "Road House" and has made numerous appearances, while constantly teasing both retirement and a return.

Conor McGregor before the Poirier fight

Conor McGregor of Ireland prepares to fight Dustin Poirier during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10, 2021. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In recent months, however, the rumor mill of a return swirled more rapidly, and McGregor ultimately confirmed he would indeed fight again.

"The call has been made, and we're gonna go," he told Ariel Helwani back in March. "This means this summer the 'Mac' is back, so I'm happy. I'm happy with my time I've gotten in the lead-up to it, I'm happy with where I'm at, and everything just works out in God's name, and I'm ecstatic, my man."

Despite Gregor's three-year layoff, Poirier, the one who broke McGregor's leg, ironically, says it's going to be a tough night for Chandler.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler face off

Conor McGregor, left, and Michael Chandler face off during the filming of "The Ultimate Fighter" at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on March 3, 2023. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

DUSTIN POIRIER'S TITLE BOUT AT UFC 302 'COULD BE' HIS LAST FIGHT: ‘THIS IS MY SHOT, I WON’T GET ANOTHER ONE’

"I was just like every other fan waiting to see if this thing was going to materialize and they were going to announce the actual fight and the date," Poirier said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. 

"I think if Conor comes back anywhere similar to where he was before the injury, timing wise and movement wise, I think he’s gonna knock Michael Chandler out. It’s just a bad matchup for Chandler."

When speaking with Fox News back in March, Poirier said that Chandler was "trying to get that paycheck" by trolling and challenging McGregor. Well, it seems like Poirier is now telling Chandler to be careful what you wish for.

UFC 303 will come four weeks after Poirier's lightweight championship bout against Islam Makhachev at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Poirier, of course, is hoping for a win in what he labeled his last shot at a title — and possibly his last fight.

Conor McGregor walking around UFC’s Octagon in a Las Vegas arena

Conor McGregor prepares to fight Dustin Poirier during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10, 2021. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Poirier said that he will be in attendance for the McGregor-Chandler bout.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.