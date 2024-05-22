Dustin Poirier makes prediction for Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor will be in the Octagon for the first time in nearly three years next month when he headlines UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.

The Irishman's last bout ended in heartbreak — while fighting Dustin Poirier, McGregor suffered a gruesome ankle injury, resulting in a loss.

Since then, McGregor made his feature film debut in "Road House" and has made numerous appearances, while constantly teasing both retirement and a return.

In recent months, however, the rumor mill of a return swirled more rapidly, and McGregor ultimately confirmed he would indeed fight again.

"The call has been made, and we're gonna go," he told Ariel Helwani back in March. "This means this summer the 'Mac' is back, so I'm happy. I'm happy with my time I've gotten in the lead-up to it, I'm happy with where I'm at, and everything just works out in God's name, and I'm ecstatic, my man."

Despite Gregor's three-year layoff, Poirier, the one who broke McGregor's leg, ironically, says it's going to be a tough night for Chandler.

"I was just like every other fan waiting to see if this thing was going to materialize and they were going to announce the actual fight and the date," Poirier said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"I think if Conor comes back anywhere similar to where he was before the injury, timing wise and movement wise, I think he’s gonna knock Michael Chandler out. It’s just a bad matchup for Chandler."

When speaking with Fox News back in March, Poirier said that Chandler was "trying to get that paycheck" by trolling and challenging McGregor. Well, it seems like Poirier is now telling Chandler to be careful what you wish for.

UFC 303 will come four weeks after Poirier's lightweight championship bout against Islam Makhachev at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Poirier, of course, is hoping for a win in what he labeled his last shot at a title — and possibly his last fight.

Poirier said that he will be in attendance for the McGregor-Chandler bout.

