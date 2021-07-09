Jake Paul ribs Conor McGregor as bout teased again before UFC 264

A potential fight between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul was brought up again Thursday before the Irishman faces off against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 over the weekend.

McGregor didn’t exactly close the door on a fight against Paul or his brother Logan. When asked about either of them bring cage-side for the Poirier fight, he replied, "I couldn’t care about them two dingbats."

"I don’t see so, but never say never," McGregor said about a potential fight. "If they’re gonna keep competing and whatnot, who f--king knows? But dingbats, the two of ‘em."

Jake Paul ratcheted up some of the pressure on McGregor for a potential fight. He said in a series of tweets that McGregor doesn’t exactly have the "it factor" anymore.

"You can tell Conor has lost ‘it.’ He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity & you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies. He takes offense to everything now. He’s bathing in his own insecurity’s. When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is," Paul tweeted.

He added another tweet taking a shot at McGregor’s performance from his last Poirier fight.

Paul’s next fight will be against former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley. Paul has yet to lose a boxing match, having already beaten Ali Eson Gib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren already. All the wins have come via technical knockout or knockout.

McGregor fights Poirier on Saturday. Paul’s next fight is set for Aug. 1.