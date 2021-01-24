Conor McGregor somber after UFC 257 loss: 'It's a bitter pill to swallow'

Conor McGregor didn’t look like the same fearsome fighter UFC fans came to know during his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday night.

Poirier delivered kick after kick to McGregor’s leg and eventually was able to catch the Irishman with his guard down and deliver a few punches that would give him the win. It was a second-round technical knockout giving Poirier more credit in an extremely competitive lightweight division.

McGregor, 32, admitted right after the fight that the loss was a "tough one to swallow." He would elaborate on his comments in the post-fight press conference.

"It's hard to take," McGregor said, via AFP. "(It's) the highest highs and the lowest lows in this game. I don't know where I'm at, at the minute, to be honest.

"I have no excuse. It was a phenomenal performance from Dustin. It's a bitter pill to swallow."

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV APPEARS TO GO AFTER CONOR MCGREGOR AFTER UFC 257 ON SOCIAL MEDIA

McGregor was spotted by reporters coming out of the locker room with a crutch after Poirier appeared to do some serious damage to his leg. The former champion would post a photo on his Instagram of himself relaxing in Abu Dhabi with his leg elevated to try and relieve some of the pain.

"Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. Elevating the leg and the spirit on my way home! God bless us all, happy Sunday," he captioned the photo.

It’s unclear what’s next for McGregor. He said after the loss he plans on fighting again this year.