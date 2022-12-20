Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

2024 Hyundai Kona unveiled with gas, hybrid and electric power

Subcompact SUV will be offered in a variety of versions

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Hyundai Kona has been redesigned for 2024 with futuristic styling and a range of powertrain options.

The subcompact SUV is a couple of inches longer than the current model and will be offered in gas, hybrid and fully electric models.

Hyundai hasn't released all the technical details yet, but said it was designed primarily around the battery-powered drivetrain.

The car is slightly smaller than the similar Kia Niro, which is offered as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV.

REVIEW: THE 2022 ELANTRA N IS HYUNDAI'S HOT ROD

The Hyundai Kona is all new for 2024.

The Hyundai Kona is all new for 2024. (Hyundai)

The Kona's new look features slim light bars across the front and rear of the vehicle and the polygonal body creases seen on other Hyundai models.

The Kona features a dual digital display.

The Kona features a dual digital display. (Hyundai)

The interior is equipped with dual digital displays, replacing the more conventional layout of the outgoing Kona, which has a starting price of $23,285.

The Kona borrows its pixilated lighting style from the Ionic 5 electric SUV.

The Kona borrows its pixilated lighting style from the Ionic 5 electric SUV. (Hyundai)

A sporty N Line model will also be available and an unspecified trim depicted in the first photos that were released features black fenders and is depicted driving on a dirt road, suggesting a rugged version model along the lines of the larger Tucson XRT.

An exact date for the new Kona's launch wasn't announced, but Hyundai said more information is on the way in the coming months. 

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.