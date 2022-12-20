2024 Hyundai Kona unveiled with gas, hybrid and electric power

The Hyundai Kona has been redesigned for 2024 with futuristic styling and a range of powertrain options.

The subcompact SUV is a couple of inches longer than the current model and will be offered in gas, hybrid and fully electric models.

Hyundai hasn't released all the technical details yet, but said it was designed primarily around the battery-powered drivetrain.

The car is slightly smaller than the similar Kia Niro, which is offered as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV.

REVIEW: THE 2022 ELANTRA N IS HYUNDAI'S HOT ROD

The Kona's new look features slim light bars across the front and rear of the vehicle and the polygonal body creases seen on other Hyundai models.

The interior is equipped with dual digital displays, replacing the more conventional layout of the outgoing Kona, which has a starting price of $23,285.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

A sporty N Line model will also be available and an unspecified trim depicted in the first photos that were released features black fenders and is depicted driving on a dirt road, suggesting a rugged version model along the lines of the larger Tucson XRT.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An exact date for the new Kona's launch wasn't announced, but Hyundai said more information is on the way in the coming months.