FOX NEWS FIRST: North Korea remains open to talks with U.S.; Lawmakers trade barbs over 'Spygate'

Friday, May 25, 2018

North Korea reportedly says it remains open to talks with the U.S., despite President Trump's decision to cancel his scheduled summit with Kim Jong Un

D.C. lawmakers trade barbs over 'Spygate' after the FBI and Justice Department hold a pair of briefings on the Russia investigation with top members of Congress

Former President Barack Obama raises eyebrows at a conference by seemingly joking that his administration was scandal-free

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is reportedly expected to surrender to New York authorities Friday over sexual misconduct charges

THE LEAD STORY - NORTH KOREA ATTEMPTS TO SAVE FACE: Following President Trump’s decision to cancel a highly anticipated summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, an official from the rogue nation said it remained open to talks with the U.S., South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported ... "We express our willingness to sit down face-to-face with the U.S. and resolve issues anytime and in any format," North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan said Friday, according to the outlet, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Trump’s move to call off talks in Singapore scheduled for June 12 highlights the tension between the two countries and further emphasizes the need for a meeting, the official reportedly explained. Word from the Hermit Kingdom came hours after Trump penned a letter to the dictator saying that talks right now would be “inappropriate” considering “the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed” in recent comments from Pyongyang.

SEETHING OVER 'SPYGATE': The FBI and Justice Department on Thursday held a pair of high-level briefings for lawmakers in an effort to ease Republican pressure over the Russia investigation, amid President Trump’s outcry over revelations that a confidential informant made contact with several of his advisers during the 2016 presidential campaign ... The White House-brokered briefings were expanded at the 11th hour to include an afternoon session for bipartisan members of Congress, but that gesture did little to muffle criticism from Democrats who said the sessions played into the hands of those trying to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. By the time both sessions were concluded Thursday afternoon, each side appeared to be digging in.

“Nothing we heard today has changed our view that there is no evidence to support any allegation that the FBI or any intelligence agency placed a spy in the Trump campaign or otherwise failed to follow appropriate procedures and protocols,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said after the meeting. Meanwhile, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., defended the House panel’s requests for records from the DOJ about the Russia investigation, following several weeks of a contentious back-and-forth between House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and DOJ officials.

'SCANDAL-FREE' OBAMA? - Former President Barack Obama seemingly joked to an audience at a Las Vegas tech conference Wednesday that his eight-year presidency was scandal-free ... "I didn't have scandals, which seems like it shouldn't be something you brag about," Obama said, according to Newsweek. The 44th president was reportedly referencing the scandal-plagued Trump administration, saying that "if you look at the history of the modern presidency, coming out of the modern presidency without anybody going to jail is really good. It's a big deal." The former president echoed similar sentiments in February in a closed-door speech at MIT.

HANDCUFFS FOR HARVEY: Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is planning to turn himself in to the Manhattan District Attorney's office on Friday, an NYPD source confirmed to Fox News ... Weinstein is expected to face charges connected to an investigation opened by the NYPD and the Manhattan DA into claims of alleged sexual misconduct, the New York Daily News reported. He is anticipated to surrender to authorities prior to being brought to the Manhattan Supreme Court, law enforcement sources told the New York Post. Allegations against Weinstein first came out in a bombshell report in October and now he reportedly is looking at charges over claims from former actress Lucia Evans, the Daily News added.

MEDIA GLOATS OVER CANCELED SUMMIT: "A loss for the president is more important than a success for America, or even world peace. The sudden prospect of peace was frankly more than they could stand." – Laura Ingraham, in her monologue on "The Ingraham Angle," arguing that the real embarrassment over the cancellation of the US.-North Korea summit did not rest with President Trump, but with the American mainstream media. WATCH

SPY GAMES: "[Former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper's aversion to 'spying' is like the director of Food and Drug Administration having an aversion to broccoli." – David Avella, the chairman of conservative organization GOPAC, on "Hannity," sounding off on James Clapper's dislike of the term "spying." WATCH

Trump awards Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL for controversial mission in Afghanistan.

231 years ago this week, work began on the most important document in American history.

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens offer veterans free admission until July 4.

George Soros spends big in California's DA races in bid to reshape criminal justice system.

Wall Street Journal: How a weakened ESPN became consumed by politics.

Trooper with same name as officer falsely accused of sexual assault fights Shaun King's posts.

Terrifying new nuclear threat is here.

Bernie Sanders political group sees second departure, sparking concerns about racial tensions.

Pompeo angrily blasts Democratic Sen. Udall during hearing.

What is 'Right to Try'? A look at the drug law Trump supports.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Iowa accused of sexual misconduct drops out.

Newest Hawaii volcanic ash plume rises to about 10,000 feet.

Man opens fire inside Oklahoma restaurant before 'armed citizen' shoots, kills him, police say.

Rachel Dolezal hit with felony theft charge in welfare fraud case.

MS-13 suspect who allegedly killed man, burned body entered US as 'unaccompanied alien child.

Dodd-Frank rollback will save bank 'tens of millions.'

Samsung ordered to pay Apple $539M for patent infringement.

General Data Protection Regulation takes effect: What you need to know.

Google, Apple could also face 'Amazon taxes.'

Here's how much ObamaCare premiums will rise in 2019.

Newt Gingrich: Midterm elections provide a surprising Republican opportunity.

Daryl Austin: Chip and Joanna Gaines, I'm sorry I slammed your family values.

Brad Todd: Kneeling NFL players should choose a different form of protest.

Morgan Freeman apologizes after multiple women accuse actor of sexual harassment.

'Star Wars' spinoff movie to tackle Boba Fett character.

Kevin Federline's child support request sparks look back at other payment cases.

Mysterious medium-size black holes may lurk at the centers of small galaxies.

North Dakota man's monster 15-pound walleye catch breaks state's decades-old record.

Feds order California brewery to stop making cannabis beer.

1992: Jay Leno makes his debut as host of NBC's "Tonight Show," succeeding Johnny Carson.

1986: An estimated 7 million Americans participate in "Hands Across America" to raise money for the nation's hungry and homeless.

1961: President John F. Kennedy tells Congress: "I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth."

