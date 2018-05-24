Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Federline's child support request sparks look back at other payment cases

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, recently requested for more child support money. Already K-Fed gets more than $20,000 a month and Spears' is worried this will open the door up for more increases down the round.

Kevin Federline made headlines this week, with his lawyer claiming that the former backup dancer deserves “at least three times the amount” of child support that his ex-wife Britney Spears is currently paying him. 

Federline, who has two sons with the pop star, reportedly gets $20,000 per month -- meaning the new amount would be at least $60,000. 

That sum, however, wouldn't be the priciest monthly child support figure a celebrity has had to pay. Read on to see some other cases involving the stars. 

Charlie Sheen

U.S. actor Charlie Sheen speaks during 'An Evening with Charlie Sheen' at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in London, Britain June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez - S1AETKVYIUAA

Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen was reportedly paying ex-wives Brooke Mueller and Denise Richards a combined $110,000 before the monthly payments were reduced to approximately $25,000 per person.  (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

$110,000 in monthly child support

The actor was paying ex-wives Brooke Mueller and Denise Richards a combined $110,000 before the monthly payments were reduced to approximately $25,000 per person, TMZ reported in August 2016.

Sheen has two children each with Mueller and Richards. 

Kirk Kerkorian

MGM Mirage majority shareholder Kerkorian and MGM Mirage CEO Lanni arrive at the Nevada Gaming Contol Board hearing in Las Vegas. MGM Mirage majority shareholder Kirk Kerkorian (L) and Chief Executive Officer of MGM Mirage J. Terrence Lanni arrive at a Nevada Gaming Control Board hearing in Las Vegas, Nevada February 22, 2005. Lanni and other casino executives made a presentation to the board regarding their $7.9 billion acquisition of Mandalay Resort Group. The board approved the buy out. The casino company will next seek the approval of the Nevada Gaming Commission. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun - RP5DRIGEMFAA

Late billionaire Kirk Kerkorian had a child support settlement with his ex-wife Lisa Bonder Kerkorian.  (REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun)

$100,000 in monthly child support

Billionaire Kirk Kerkorian settled with his ex-wife Lisa Bonder Kerkorian in October 2010, The Associated Press reported at the time. A settlement laid out terms for Bonder Kerkorian's daughter, Kira. 

The settlement provides $100,000 a month until Kira turns 19 or until she graduates from high school, no longer is a full-time student or no longer is living with her mother full-time, the report said, adding that monthly payments would then go down to $50,000. 

Kerkorian, per the AP, agreed to shell out over $10 million in back support money, too. He died in 2015 at 98-years-old.

Brendan Fraser

Cast member Brendan Fraser arrives at the premiere of CBS Film's "Extraordinary Measures" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, January 19, 2010. The film was the first film to go into production for CBS films and it opens in U.S. theaters on January 22. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - GM1E61K11PM01

Actor Brendan Fraser has three children with his ex-wife Alton Smith.  (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

$75,000 monthly for child and spousal support

The actor and his ex-wife Alton Smith are parents to three sons. 

A 2013 New York Post report said that Fraser went to court in order to cut the $900,000 in child support and alimony he was paying annually to Smith. Fraser reportedly claimed that he wasn't making enough money to justify the figure. Smith, according to the outlet, subsequently accused the actor of keeping $9 million in film contracts hidden after they split in 2009.

Nas

Rapper Nas performs during the last day of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) - GM1E74I0PRG01

Rapper Nas and his ex-wife Kelis are parents to their son Knight.  (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

$51,000 monthly for child and spousal support

Nas has been ordered to pay different amounts in child and spousal support to singer Kelis and their son Knight over the years.

In July 2009, the rapper was ordered to pay more than $30,000 in spousal support and over $9,000 in child support, the AP reported at the time. He was later ordered to pay Kelis and Knight more than $51,000 per month in December of that year. 

The monthly figure was later reduced to $20,000 for spousal support and slightly more than $5,000 for child support, TMZ reported in January 2011.

Page Six reported this week that Kelis gets $8,000 per month for child support. 

Eddie Murphy

Actor Eddie Murphy arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - HT1ECB703N852

Comedian Eddie Murphy reportedly has to pay $50,000 monthly for child support for his daughter Angel Iris.  (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

$50,000 in monthly child support

Perez Hilton reported in 2009 that Murphy must pay $50,000 monthly for the daughter he has with Spice Girl member Mel B - also known as Scary Spice.

Their daughter, Angel Iris, is now 11 years old.

Russell Simmons

Russell Simmons arrives as a guest to the premiere of the new film "Lee Daniels' The Butler" in Los Angeles, California August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT) - GM1E98D16CE01

In February 2009, Russell Simmons agreed to pay $40,000 per month in child support for his daughters Ming and Aoki with ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons.  (REUTERS/Fred Prouser)

$40,000 in monthly child support 

In February 2009, the hip-hop mogul agreed to pay $40,000 per month in child support for his daughters Ming and Aoki with ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons. The payments were to continue until both girls reach 19 1/2.

Tom Cruise

Actor Tom Cruise arrives for the premiere of the film "The Mummy" in New York, U.S., June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - RC1A8C3CA7E0

A-lister Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Katie Holmes are parents to 12-year-old Suri Cruise.  (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

$33,333.33 in monthly child support

The A-lister and actress Katie Holmes got a divorce in 2012, after tying the knot in 2006. 

TMZ reported in August 2012 that the “Mission Impossible” actor has to pay Holmes $33,333.33 per month for child support until their daughter, Suri, is 18 years old.

Suri turned twelve in April of this year.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.