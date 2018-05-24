SeaWorld and Busch Gardens offer veterans free admission until July 4

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are showing their support for the troops by offering free admission to U.S. veterans and up to three guests from May 24 to July 4.

The Florida theme parks are joining the ongoing nationwide program Waves of Honor that gives complimentary tickets to any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman once per year, and up to three direct dependents, the website states.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment officials have said more than 9 million active military, veterans and their family members have visited the participating parks across the U.S. since the company started the Waves of Honor program in 2005.

“The men and women who serve this country in the U.S. Armed Services are incredibly important, and we’re proud to extend our gratitude to these brave men and women and their families,” said John Reilly, interim CEO of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Fox 35 reported. “We hope this invitation to all veterans allows them to make incredible memories with their families at our parks.”

The free single-day tickets must be redeemed by veterans online.