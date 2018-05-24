'Star Wars' spinoff movie to tackle Boba Fett character

Hot on the upcoming release of “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” the franchise is dusting off another fan-beloved character, Boba Fett, for a standalone movie all his own.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Mangold is writing and will direct a new spinoff in the “Star Wars” universe centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett. Disney and Lucasfilm are not only creating the ninth installment in the flagship series that “A New Hope” kicked off in 1977, but they’re also releasing anthology stories focused on singular characters. The trend kicked off with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which told the tale of how the rebels stole the original plans for the Death Star.

As the outlet notes, a rumored Boba Fett movie from “X-Men” helmer Simon Kinberg was reportedly in the works, and it’s unclear if this newly-revealed project from Mangold is different. It’s a strange coincidence as Mangold wrote the Oscar nominated “Logan," which takes place in the "X-Men" universe. Meanwhile, Stephen Daldry is reportedly in negotiations for a different standalone movie based on the character Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Both Fett and Kenobi were featured heavily in the critic and fan-maligned prequel trilogy from George Lucas. Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor, was featured in all three of the films that also presented a brief origin story of Fett, played by Daniel Logan. In it, he sees his father, a bounty hunter, die at Kenobi’s hands. Presumably, the Fett movie will tackle the story of how he goes from that moment to the notorious villain that captured Han Solo later in life.