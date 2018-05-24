Harvey Weinstein expected to turn himself in, reportedly to face sexual misconduct charges

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is planning to turn himself in to the Manhattan District Attorney's office on Friday, an NYPD source confirmed to Fox News.

Weinstein is expected face charges connected to an investigation opened by the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office into claims of alleged sexual misconduct, multiple news agencies reported.

He is anticipated to surrender to authorities prior to being brought to the Manhattan Supreme Court, law enforcement sources told The New York Post.

GWYNETH PALTROW SAYS BRAD PITT CONFRONTED HARVEY WEINSTEIN AFTER 'PETRIFYING' HOTEL ENCOUNTER IN 1995

Allegations against Weinstein first came out in a bombshell report in October and now he reportedly is looking at charges over claims from Lucia Evans, a woman who said that in 2004, the Hollywood producer made her engage in oral sex, The New York Daily News added.

A grand jury has been hearing evidence in the case for a number of weeks, The Associated Press reported.

When contacted by Fox News, the NYPD referred all calls regarding information on Weinstein to the district attorney’s office. A deputy press secretary for the DA’s office said they did not have any information at this time.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN COULD FACE FEDERAL PROSECUTION FOR ALLEGED SEX-TRAFFICKING

The reported charge against Weinstein would be the first since dozens of women began coming forward to accuse him of harassment or assault.

New York City police detectives previously said that they were investigating allegations from "Boardwalk Empire" actress Paz de la Huerta, who told police in October that Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

Weinstein repeatedly has denied any and all allegations of non-consensual sex. His lawyer Benjamin Brafman is not commenting.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and Courtney Crawford contributed to this report.