Harvey Weinstein could face federal prosecution for alleged sex-trafficking

After months of investigation, new reports indicate that the U.S. attorney’s office in New York is looking into whether or not it has a case to charge now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein with federal sex-trafficking.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, prosecutors are examining whether Weinstein, whose alleged pattern of predatory sexual misconduct and sexual assault came out in October, violated federal law by potentially luring women across state lines for unlawful sex.

Weinstein has repeatedly denied any and all allegations of non-consensual sex. His attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said in a court filing that federal prosecutors in New York have indeed launched a criminal investigation into Weinstein that is separate from an investigation ongoing in the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

"I am trying my very best to persuade both the federal and state prosecutors that he should not be arrested and or indicted, because he did not knowingly violate the law," Brafman wrote. He said the allegations that Weinstein forced himself on women were "entirely without merit."

Two law enforcement officials confirmed that Weinstein has been under federal investigation. The officials were not authorized to speak to The Associated Press and spoke on condition of anonymity.

As previously reported, the NYPD and New York district attorney’s office has been investigating Weinstein following numerous complaints of sexual misconduct and assault that first came out in October 2017. The probe initially stemmed from accusations made by “Boardwalk Empire” actress Paz de la Huerta, who claims Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

According to Variety, investigators have also interviewed Lucia Evans, who alleged that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during an audition in 2004.

The U.S. attorney’s office in New York did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. Brafman had no further comment on the matter to Fox News.

Weinstein is also under investigation by authorities in Los Angeles and London for allegations related to sexual misconduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.