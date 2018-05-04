FOX NEWS FIRST: Fallout from Giuliani's interview on 'Hannity'; Trump, Pence to speak at NRA's annual meeting

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Rudy Giuliani's revelation that President Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen's payment to porn star Stormy Daniels sends the mainstream media into a frenzy and reportedly stuns White House officials

Federal investigators surveilled, but did not record, phone calls by Michael Cohen, Fox News has learned, contrary to a previous report by NBC News; the Peacock network is forced to correct its story

President Trump and Vice President Pence will speak at the NRA's annual meeting in Dallas on Friday

A Detroit hip-hop radio station has banned Kanye West from its airwaves because of his recent comments about slavery

THE LEAD STORY - GIULIANI INTERVIEW FALLOUT: Rudy Giuliani's revelation on “Hannity” that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for the $130,000 that Cohen paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump sent shock waves across the mainstream media and cable channels. It also reportedly stunned the White House ... The former New York City mayor and recent addition to Trump’s legal team later clarified to Fox News that the president reimbursed Cohen for "expenses" and that Trump was not aware that the $130,000 payment to Daniels was included.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who had told reporters for months that Trump had no knowledge of the payment, said she learned about the president's reimbursement to Cohen for the first time from Giuliani’s interview Wednesday. Several aides, the Wall Street Journal reported, were concerned Giuliani was operating outside the White House staff structure. However, Giuliani told the Journal that the president authorized the disclosure and was “very pleased” with the Fox News interview.

NBC ERRS ON COHEN STORY: Federal investigators kept a register of phone calls made by President Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, but those calls were not recorded, contrary to an earlier report by NBC News, sources told Fox News ... Investigators used a pen register, or dialed number recorder (DNR), on at least one of Cohen's phones, Fox News has learned. A pen register records all numbers dialed from a given phone number, as well as the length of each call, but does not record content.

Earlier Thursday, NBC reported that Cohen's conversations had been recorded in the weeks leading up to FBI raids on his home, office and hotel room last month. The report also claimed that investigators recorded at least one call made to the White House from a number associated with Cohen. Later, NBC had to issue a correction on the report, giving more ammunition to the nation’s highest-ranked media critic: Trump has frequently criticized the mainstream media for catering to America’s left wing and coastal elite with “fake news.”

Comey’s memo leak contact worked at FBI for over a year, defended him in media on Clinton probe

NRA TO WELCOME TRUMP, PENCE: President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to speak Friday at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Dallas on Friday ... Trump will be making his fourth consecutive address to the NRA's annual meeting. His remarks will be closely watched as they come less than three months after the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., left 17 dead. The massacre reignited the national debate on gun control and sparked a student-led movement for gun law reform. At one point Trump raised the idea of raising the age of purchase for certain guns to 21 and proposed expanding background checks. He tempered his views after meeting with NRA leaders.

'MUTE KANYE': A Detroit radio station said it will ban Kanye West's music over controversial comments he made earlier this week that slavery “was a choice" ... Hosts Shay Shay and BiGG of 105.1 the Morning Bounce made the announcement Thursday on Facebook with the hashtag #MuteKanye. “Kanye has gone too far” with his latest comments, they said. They wrote that they are refusing to give him a platform, according to the New York Post. "We don't want to hear Kanye's music, we don't want to play Kanye on our show, we don't want to talk about Kanye anymore,” the Facebook post read. “So we are taking a stand and we aren't playing his music anymore; we just are refusing to give him a platform."

A 'CONSPIRACY’ AGAINST TRUMP, FROM THE BEGINNING: "From the time Donald Trump was the nominee of the Republican Party, there has been a conspiracy -- a fifth column -- to stop him from getting elected [and] to stop his effective work for the people of this country." – Former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," saying the investigators probing President Trump are "out of control." WATCH

SOME 'COMMON SENSE' FROM CAVUTO: "How can you drain the swamp if you keep muddying the waters? Your own words on lots of stuff give me lots of pause." – Neil Cavuto, in his "Common Sense" monologue on "Your World," sounding off on President Trump's pattern of changing the record on things he previously claimed. WATCH

Hillary Clinton says being a capitalist likely hurt her among socialist Dems.

Dem senator's pal defends ex-Clinton adviser after roadside rant video.

George Soros-funded app helps illegal immigrants avoid arrest.

Illinois Senate passes bill that requires LGBT history in public schools.

Don Blankenship hits McConnell's 'China family' in new ad as Trump Jr. tells voters to 'reject' him.

Former aide Caputo says Mueller team knows more about Trump campaign than anyone who worked there.

Brutal confirmation process threatens to turn off would-be Trump picks.

Greitens impeachment to be considered in special session, Missouri lawmakers say.

Former president of Massachusetts Senate to resign Friday over charges against his husband.

Hawaii volcano eruption prompts evacuations.

New Jersey superintendent defecated on high school football field 'on a daily basis,' cops say.

Arkansas woman develops 'deadly' meat allergy after tick bite.

North Carolina teenager accepted into 113 colleges.

Job creation expected to bounce back in April.

Albertsons supermarket chain's no-Spanish policy must go, feds say.

Tesla rival Nikola wins Anheuser-Busch electric truck order | Meet the Tesla conference call questioner Elon Musk liked

Boeing, American Express among companies expanding in China despite trade conflict.

Kentucky Derby: Why an Amazon company is backing a contender.

Marc Thiessen: On North Korea, Trump should refuse to take the bait.

Newt Gingrich, Mary Mayhew: Hope for those trapped in welfare dependency -- Thanks to Trump.

Bryan Dean Wright: To drain the swamp, Trump should make congressional term limits a top priority.

Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Jay-Z in hot water for dodging subpoena in ongoing investigation.

Deadpool dances in Celine Dion's new 'Ashes' music video.

Horse sues former guardian for neglect, seeks $100,000 in damages.

Family of dog killed on United flight considering lawsuit.

King David's city discovered? Ancient site linked to biblical kingdom, archaeologists say.

