Kanye West responds to controversial slavery was a 'choice' comment: 'It was just an idea'

Kanye West is trying to do some damage control after receiving backlash for saying that slavery for African Americans was a "choice."

Following an extremely heated interview with TMZ, West once again took to Twitter to defend his most recent statements. The famous rapper began his conversation on Tuesday night by saying, “We are programmed to always talk and fight race issues. We need to update our conversation."

He then wrote that the universe had a plan and he "knew that TMZ would be awesome."

The 40-year-old star continued to explain his previous comments and said, “The reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought…It was just an idea.”

In a following tweet, West said he was "once again" being "attacked" for what he simply called "presenting new ideas."

“In school we need to learn how magic [sic] Johnson built his business not always about the past. Matter fact I’ve never even heard of a high school class that presents future ideas,” West said. “When the media masses and scholars talk about what started today. Here’s a title … the overground hell road.”

West then concluded his words on the slavery subject by tweeting a quote often attributed to Harriet Tubman which read, "I freed a thousand slaves I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves. - Harriet Tubman."

While appearing on an episode of TMZ Live, West was asked about his recent support of President Trump and his answer turned to the concept of freedom, prompting some controversial words about the United States’ history with slavery.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. Like, you were there for 400 years and it’s all of you all? Like, we’re mentally in prison. Like, slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks,” he said. “So prison is something that unites us as one race, blacks and whites being one race. We’re the human race.”

His comments trigged a response from TMZ staffer, Van Lathan, who shouted across the newsroom, abandoning the “TMZ Live" format. Lathan confronted West about his statements and said, “I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything. I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought. And the reason that I feel like that is, Kanye, you’re entitled to your opinion; you’re entitled to believe whatever you want, but there’s fact and real life consequence behind everything you just said. While you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you’ve earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said, for our people, was ‘a choice’… Frankly, I’m disappointed, I’m appalled and, brother, I’m unbelievable hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something, to me, that’s not real.”

West attempts to apologize to Lathan, but theTMZ staffer then told the rapper that his voice is too big.

