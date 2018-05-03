Family of dog killed on United flight considering lawsuit

The family who owned the French bulldog that died on a United flight after being forced into an overhead bin is considering suing the airline.

The 9-month-old puppy, Kokito, stopped breathing on a March flight from Houston to New York after a flight attendant instructed his owner, Catalina Robledo, to place him in the overhead bin rather than under the seat.

A necropsy performed on the pup by Cornell University revealed Kokito died of suffocation, noting that stress and his narrow airway were contributing factors, People reports.

FRONTIER AIRLINES EMPLOYEE STABBED TO DEATH BY COWORKER ON TARMAC AT PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT, POLICE SAY

United has since claimed full responsibility for the “tragic accident” and has offered the family compensation. CEO Oscar Munoz said the airline “got it wrong” and announced plans to put all employees through a new training program to help them better handle situations based on safety, compassion and efficiency.

The company is currently under criminal investigation in both Texas and New York for the dog’s death, but Kokito’s owners demand justice and are now pursuing a lawsuit against United.

The Robledo family’s lawyer, Evan Oshan, told TMZ they’re still looking for answers and don’t believe the airline has done enough to rectify the situation. They’re also demanding to be given the name of the person whom they hold responsible for the dog’s death, the flight attendant who “entombed Kokito in the overhead bin.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

United recently announced it would no longer allow the transportation of 25 specific breeds of dogs and cats on the airline. The carrier said Wednesday they are revising their PetSafe travel program and, effective June 18, they will ban short-nosed and snub-nosed dogs, as well as “strong-jawed” breeds “out of concern for higher adverse health risks.”

Fox News’ Janine Puhak contributed to this report.