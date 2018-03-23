FOX NEWS FIRST: Senate passes $1.3 trillion spending bill; Millions expected at weekend gun control marches

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

The Senate approved a $1.3 trillion 'omnibus' spending bill early Friday morning, avoiding a potential government shutdown

President Trump named John Bolton – a former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and a Fox News contributor – to replace H.R. McMaster as national security adviser; Democrats are outraged

Nearly 1 million worldwide could participate in 'March for Our Lives' gun control events this Saturday

Wall Street will be closely watched after the Dow dipped 724 points Thursday as Trump announced the U.S. would slap tariffs on China

Court documents obtained by Fox News give a preview of the deposition facing the ex-British spy who put together the much-discredited Trump-Russia dossier

THE LEAD STORY - SHUTDOWN AVERTED: In a vote just after midnight Friday, the Senate voted to pass a $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill, averting a government shutdown while paving the way for the next funding fight ahead of the midterm elections ... The House had approved its version Thursday in a bipartisan tally of 256-167. The Senate passed its bill 65-32. The sweeping deal, which will fund the government until September, increases military and domestic programs, delivering federal funds throughout the country, but exceeds budget caps -- adding about a $1 trillion to the national debt. The bill will now head to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature or veto.

DEMS FRET OVER 'EXTREME' JOHN BOLTON AS TRUMP'S NEW SECURITY ADVISER: President Donald Trump announced Thursday that former United Nations Amb. John Bolton will replace Gen. H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser effective April 9 -- the latest in a growing list of White House staff shakeups over the past year ... The president’s announcement came after months of speculation over whether McMaster would resign or be fired. Bolton told Fox News' “The Story” Thursday evening, “I didn't really expect that announcement this afternoon, but it's obviously a great honor. It's always an honor to serve our country and I think particularly in these times internationally, it's a particular honor.” Democrats wasted no time criticizing Trump's hiring of Bolton, a strong supporter of the Iraq war and an advocate for aggressive use of American power in foreign policy. “Mr. Bolton’s tendency to try to solve every geopolitical problem with the American military first is a troubling one,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “I hope he will temper his instinct to commit the men and women of our armed forces to conflicts around the globe, when we need to be focused on building the middle class here at home.” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tweeted that Bolton “was too extreme to be confirmed as UN ambassador in 2005 and is absolutely the wrong person to be national security advisor now.”

MASSIVE ANTI-GUN VIOLENCE PROTESTS EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND: Nearly 1 million people are expected in Washington Saturday for the "March for Our Lives" gun control rally and more than 800 sister marches from California to Japan ... In the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school massacre that killed 17, teen activists have pulled all-nighters, scheduling speakers, petitioning city councils, renting stages and walking march routes with police in a grass-roots movement that has raised more than $4 million. Students are expected to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue during the March for Our Lives on Saturday alongside pop stars Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato. Several student organizers have become mainstays on national TV, promoting the marches, and they landed on the cover of Time magazine. Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney have each donated $500,000. The cast of "Modern Family" did a public service announcement, and Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt recorded a song for the march.

The Hollywood firepower behind these marches has prompted some critics to wonder whether liberals have taken advantage of the Parkland tragedy and vulnerable teens and are using them for their anti-gun agenda. "They like to believe we're puppets, they like to believe that we're being controlled by someone else because ... they don't want to believe that human beings have this power because if they have this power then they might not need a gun," Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior Ryan Deitsch told the Associated Press.

WALL STREET JITTERY OVER POTENTIAL U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR: Wall Street will be watched closely Friday following U.S. stocks' heavy losses Thursday after President Trump announced he would impose tariffs on China ... The Dow lost 724.42 points, or 2.93 percent, slipping to 23,957.89. The S&P 500 dropped 68.24 points, or 2.52 percent, to 2,643.69. The Nasdaq Composite fell 178.61 points, or 2.43 percent, to 7,166.68. According to Trump, the tariffs on China could be as high as $60 billion, while United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the president’s chief trade advisor, Peter Navarro, told reporters in a briefing that they will be $50 billion. In retaliation, China announced plans to impose tariffs on $3 billion in U.S. products such as steel, pork and wine. China also expects to take legal action against the U.S. through the World Trade Organization, the country’s Commerce Ministry said.

EX-BRITISH SPY BEHIND TRUMP-RUSSIA DOSSIER FACING HOT SEAT: New details have emerged about questions that former British spy Christopher Steele may be asked regarding the unverified Trump-Russia dossier during his upcoming court-ordered deposition in London ... Fox News has obtained and reviewed British court records filed Wednesday in the ongoing multimillion-dollar civil suit brought by Russian tech guru Aleksej Gubarev against BuzzFeed and Steele that is underway in courtrooms on both sides of the Atlantic. Evan Fray-Witzer, a Boston-based attorney for Gubarev, told Fox News in an email, "We expect that Mr. Steele will confirm that the allegations concerning Mr. Gubarev were unsolicited and that he included them in the dossier despite having done nothing to verify whether the allegations were true or not."

In London, the Steele deposition could last up to seven hours, something he has gone to great lengths and legal expense to avoid. Meanwhile in Washington, D.C., Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have recommended a criminal referral of Steele to the Justice Department.

