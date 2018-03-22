Karl Rove: Here are 32 questions for Trump, Democrats and all of us

Most weeks I use my Wall Street Journal column to offer opinions and suggest answers. But after this especially chaotic and jam-packed week, sometimes questions are the best way to clarify matters. In that spirit, here are some questions on my mind.

If there was no collusion or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, why isn’t President Trump content to allow special counsel Robert Mueller to finish his investigation without White House pressure to wrap it up? If Mr. Trump is innocent, why doesn’t he act that way, as Rep. Trey Gowdy suggested on “Fox News Sunday”? Wouldn’t it be a complete vindication if the Mueller investigation confirmed there was no collusion? Or doesn’t the Trump White House expect exoneration?

Hasn’t every indictment in the investigation resulted from wrongdoing outside the 2016 campaign, like laundering payments from unsavory Ukrainian politicians or lying to investigators? Doesn’t that indicate it is unlikely there was collusion?

When will California congressman and cable-TV hound Adam Schiff present the “ample evidence of collusion” he has touted in over a year of media appearances about the House Intelligence Committee investigation? Didn’t Americans learn more from a single TV appearance of the Republican leader of the investigation, Texas Rep. Mike Conaway, last Sunday than from all Mr. Schiff’s hundreds of TV hits?

