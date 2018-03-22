Maryland school shooting victim to be taken off life support, parents say

A 16-year-old girl who was critically injured in a shooting at a Maryland high school earlier this week is brain dead and will be taken off life support, her parents announced Thursday night.

Melissa Willey told reporters that her daughter, Jaelynn, has "no life left in her."

Willey was shot by 17-year-old Austin Rollins at Great Mills High School Tuesday morning. Investigators said that Willey and Rollins had recently ended a relationship and the shooting was not random.

Rollins was fatally shot after being confronted by an armed school resource officer, thought it is not clear whether Rollins took his own life or was killed by the officer.

On Wednesday, authorities said the handgun used in the shooting was legally owned by Rollins' father.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the thigh during the attack and was released from a local hospital Wednesday.

