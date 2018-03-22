Spirit Airlines apologizes to Parkland shooting survivor for flight attendant’s political statement

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor and pro-Second Amendment activist Kyle Kashuv had a bumpy landing en route to a millennial-focused forum at the White House Thursday, when a flight attendant aboard his Spirit Airlines flight shared her feelings about the “March For Our Lives” movement, offending Kashuv.

“Just landed in Baltimore on @SpiritAirlines and the stewardess felt compelled to give us all a speech about the March for Our Lives, which openly says on the petition are trying to categorically ban AR-15's, and made everyone clap,” the Parkland, Fla. high school junior tweeted on March 22. “Can anything just be non-political anymore?”

Though Kashuv’s tweet was met with mixed reactions by his 113,000 Twitter followers, the carrier quickly responded to his claim.

“While we appreciate that our Team Members are individuals, we don’t believe politics should be part of the Guest experience. We are looking into the incident and apologize to any Guests offended by these comments,” the official account for the Florida headquartered airline responded.

“That's great to hear. Please keep me posted,” he replied.

In response to Fox News’ request for comment, Spirit Airlines Communications Director Stephen Schuler echoed the airline's statement, word for word.

According to his Twitter feed, Kashuv has been busy since arriving in Washington, D.C.

He first met with House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, whom he described as "genuinely one of the funniest people I've ever met.” Then the student attended a meeting at the “Alternative White House," aka the Trump International Hotel, before heading to the White House for the summit.

Ahead of the event, he also tweeted his enthusiasm for hearing Ivanka Trump speak.

News of Kashuv's flight comes one day after CNN canceled what would have been his first one-on-one interview on the network, scheduled for March 21. The appearance was reportedly canceled after Kashuv retweeted a story describing anchor Brooke Baldwin as a “fake news hypocrite.”

For his part, Kashuv has already moved on.

“But don't worry, CNN really wants to have the other side on, as long as they're complicit,” he tweeted later that day.

This is Kashuv’s second trip to the White House this month. On March 9, he met with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump to discuss his app to prevent future school shootings.

What an Honor A post shared by kylekashuv (@kylekashuv) on Mar 9, 2018 at 2:39am PST