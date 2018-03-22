Kim Cattrall responds to Cynthia Nixon's 'career choice' to run for governor with dismissive tweet

Kim Cattrall supports her “Sex and the City” co-star Cynthia Nixon‘s run for New York governor.

On Thursday, Cattrall, 61, responded to a fan on Twitter who asked about Nixon, writing: “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.”

Nixon, 51, announced her bid for New York governor on Monday. Soon after, Kristin Davis — who played Charlotte on “Sex and the City” — shared her support for Nixon by tweeting, “I know she would be an excellent Governor.”

Cattrall — who played Samantha on the hit HBO series — hasn’t had the kindest words for all of her former co-stars, and recently reignited her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

“You are not my family. You are not my friend,” Cattrall wrote to Parker, 52 — who played Carrie — on Instagram in February following Parker’s public offering of condolences following the death of Cattrall’s brother. “So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Their other co-stars have since spoken out on SJP’s behalf — and Nixon and SJP hung out just weeks ago.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.