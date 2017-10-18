FOX NEWS FIRST: New calls for more Comey testimony on Clinton; Barbara Walters feels the Weinstein Effect

TOP OF THE MORNING

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017:

Growing demands for James Comey to answer new questions on Clinton email investigation

Thousands of Clinton-related documents found on Anthony Weiner's laptop

Fox News Exclusive: Smear tactics of Trump dossier firm revealed

Barbara Walters blasted for shutting down Corey Feldman sex abuse claims

NFL owners, players punt on national anthem protests

THE LEAD STORY: The cries for former FBI Director James Comey to return to Capitol Hill to answer more questions about the Hillary Clinton email investigation are growing louder after the FBI confirmed he drafted a letter on the probe before it was finished ... Rep. Trey Gowdy, chairman of the House Oversight Committee and a member of the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees, told Fox News' Bret Baier on "Special Report" that Comey should return to Capitol Hill "for a number of reasons" and the committees needed to further examine the FBI memos. According to Gowdy, the timeline of events and some of Comey's decisions in the investigation do not appear to add up.

Comey insisted no 'special' rules in FBI Clinton probe - while drafting 'exoneration statement'

TROUBLE FOR HUMA - AND HILLARY? The FBI reportedly found 2,800 government documents on disgraced former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner's personal laptop computer that were related to his estranged wife Human Abedin's work as Hillary Clinton's deputy chief of staff during her tenure as secretary of state ... The documents were sent to Weiner's computer by Abedin, a revelation that came to light in the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign. "This is a disturbing development. Our experience with Abedin’s emails suggest these Weiner laptop documents will include classified and other sensitive materials," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. "When will the Justice Department do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin's obvious violations of law?"

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: The firm behind the controversial anti-Trump dossier has a track record of intimidation and smear tactics, according to congressional testimony and the firsthand account of a journalist smeared by the group ... Alek Boyd, a Venezuelan journalist, said he was labeled a "pedophile," "extortionist" and "drug trafficker" after criticizing one of Fusion GPS’s clients. "I believe that Fusion GPS's business is to do basically whatever the paymasters tell them to do," Boyd told Fox News in his first U.S. TV interview. "They are particularly good at spreading misinformation, disinformation and smears."

Fusion boss refused to answer basic questions on anti-Trump dossier, source says

THE WEINSTEIN EFFECT: Barbara Walters may be the latest victim of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal - but not in the same way as his alleged victims ... The Weinstein saga has draw attention to sex abuse in Hollywood, and opened a floodgate of horror stories from some of Tinseltown's elite. Unfortunately for Walters, a 2013 interview on "The View" showing her shut down actor Corey Feldman when he spoke about his personal experiences of sex abuse has surfaced and critics are demanding that she apologize.

MORE ANTHEM PROTESTS?: An NFL rule change regarding behavior during the national anthem was reportedly never discussed during a closely-watched meeting between players and owners in New York, despite growing tension across the league and the nation … Players kneeling during "The Star Spangled Banner" has become the new norm in the NFL and has drawn the ire of President Trump and fans nationwide. Despite the outrage, the issue never came up during the NFL Players Association's annual fall meeting. Current NFL guidelines on the matter say the league believes its players should stand during the anthem with their hands over their hearts.

Former NFL player: President Trump and Colin Kaepernick should meet

ABOUT LAST NIGHT

THE ART OF TAX REFORM: "Democrat [legislators] do not favor tax cuts. They’re not that easy to sell ... Something big must be done because they [Republicans] failed so spectacularly on ObamaCare repeal." – Fox News Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," sizing up President Trump's chances at getting bipartisan support for his tax reform plan. WATCH

THE "REAL" RUSSIAN COLLUSION SCANDAL: "Uranium One will be one of the biggest scandals this country has ever seen. Hillary Clinton and her husband sold out America to the Russians as [money] flowed to the Clinton Foundation." – Sean Hannity, in his opening monologue, sounding off on a report that the FBI found evidence of a Russian bribery plot prior to the Clintons' uranium deal. WATCH

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

The cost of being president: Forbes 400 shows Trump's wealth drops.

Dow zooms to 23,000 for first time.

IBM beats revenue estimates; hints at sales growth.

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

Alan Dershowitz: Free speech for NFL players but not the president?

An open letter to my NFL brethren: Let’s stand together as fathers, for the children in our lives.

Sens. Cotton and Toomey: End ObamaCare's individual mandate.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

'Missing' Vegas security guard to appear on Ellen.

Entire Kardashian family sued by Blac Chyna.

Project Runway star Mychael Knight dies at 39.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Lost temple of Ramses II uncovered

Missouri pilots to drop 'pumpkin bombs' from planes ahead of Halloween.

Woman attacks 7-Eleven clerk with hot nacho cheese.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Herman Cain makes the case for how Republicans and Democrats can work together on tax reform; Sen. Marco Rubio explains why he declined "dictator" Nicolas Maduro's invitation to visit Venezuela; Second lady Karen Pence shares her passion for art therapy and why she's visiting Florida State University

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Bob Nardelli, Former Chrysler CEO and Former Home Depot CEO, takes a look at GE's troubles and dissects Trump's tax reform plan

On Fox News Radio:

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET to Noon ET: Sen. Tom Cotton takes on Trump's decertifying the Iran nuke deal

The Tom Shillue Show, 3 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET: Sen. Rand Paul sets the record straight on his "spat" with Sen. Lindsay Graham over tax reform and what he'll do for with his key vote on the latest bipartisan health care deal.

#OnThisDay

1988: The TV show Roseanne premieres on ABC.

1867: U.S. takes possession of Alaska after purchasing it from Russia for $7.2 million.

1851: Herman Melville's epic novel, Moby Dick, is published.

Thank you for joining us on Fox News First! Enjoy your day, and we'll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday morning.