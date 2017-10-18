Las Vegas hotel security guard to appear on Ellen DeGeneres show

Ellen DeGeneres announced Tuesday evening that Jesus Campos, a Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino security guard injured by the Las Vegas gunman Oct. 1, will appear on her show Wednesday afternoon.

“Tomorrow, the first people to encounter the Las Vegas shooter are here – security guard Jesus Campos and building engineer Stephen Schuck,” DeGeneres wrote on Twitter.

The post featured a photo of Campos alongside Schuck, a Mandalay Bay maintenance worker, seated on a couch across from DeGeneres. It prompted mixed reactions on social media.

“This guy has been missing for days??? We all have questions and now he is going to appear on a daytime talk show??? This is very bizarre,” one Twitter user wrote.

In an interview with NBC’s "Today" show last week, Schuck recalled seeing Campos in the hotel's hallway, being pinned down by gunfire.

The news of the "Ellen" appearance comes after Campos mysteriously canceled a series of scheduled TV interviews last week -- sparking widespread speculation regarding his whereabouts.

Campos "wants to tell his story at a time and place of his choosing," MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Debra DeShong told the Associated Press about Campos' location. "He's asked that everyone respect his request for privacy."

The statement came after union leader David Hickey of Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America said Tuesday he last heard about Campos on Friday from a union member who texted that he was with Campos.

"The message was, 'We are taking him to a Quick Care,' " Hickey said, referring to a walk-in health clinic with several locations in and around Las Vegas. He added that the Friday texts didn’t state Campos’ location, and Hickey declined to name the union worker.

"We're hoping to hear from Mr. Campos, and if Mr. Campos contacts us for assistance we will be there," the union chief told AP.

In addition, the property of Campos’ family home was conspicuously posted with "No Trespassing" signs.

Gunman Stephen Paddock injured Campos’ leg with “strafing” gunfire through a hotel suite door, less than a minute before opening fire out his hotel room windows at a outdoor country music festival across the road. The attack killed 58 people and injured hundreds more, according to Las Vegas police.

Despite Campos’s low profile of recent days, Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman, assured Tuesday that the department never lost track of Campos' whereabouts and never had reason to believe he was in danger.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.