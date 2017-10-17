Entire Kardashian family sued by Blac Chyna over claims of assault

Blac Chyna is coming for the Kardashians — all of them.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian — as well as his mother Kris Jenner and his sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — over claims of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation and interference with prospective economic relations.

“Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show [“Rob & Chyna”], which had already begun filming a second season,” Chyna’s suit claims.

Chyna claims a “jealous and insecure” Rob hacked her social media accounts in the past to “see who she was contacting and what she was saying to them,” and also impersonated her on her own Instagram page.

Chyna, who was the victim of Rob’s revenge porn in July, says she created a new social media account to quell any damage. “‘He stressed me out my ENTIRE PREGNANCY!!! Accusing me of cheating, going crazy on me with massive text blast daily! being an absolute lunatic & then covering it up with gifts! I was verbally abused every other day,'” one of her social media posts read, according to screenshots in the lawsuit.

Chyna’s suit also alleges Rob physically abused her, “violently knocking” her to the ground during one past instance when she tried to call her other child’s father, Tyga. Chyna has said in the past that Rob “has been violent with me.”

In addition to the battery and harassment claims, Chyna says Rob and his family “intentionally interfered” with the show “Rob & Chyna” so E! wouldn’t bring it back for a second season, which “harmed” Chyna “personally, professionally and financially.”

Chyna’s lawsuit comes on the heels of Rob and Kylie’s battery lawsuit against her.

“I am pleased to represent Blac Chyna as she stands up for her rights in the lawsuit we have filed today,” Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom told Page Six on Tuesday. “Revenge porn is wrong and illegal. Domestic violence is wrong and illegal. We will aggressively prosecute this case until we get justice.”

Chyna is seeking punitive damages.

A rep for the Kardashian family didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.