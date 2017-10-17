Harvey Weinstein sex scandal: Detailing the allegations

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct toward women spanning decades. Newly detailed allegations include rape, harassment and assault.

Actresses Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow are among the women who have spoken publicly about alleged incidents involving Weinstein.

Here's what he has been accused of, based on recent reports.

Thursday, October 5

An Oct. 5 expose from The New York Times detailed Weinstein's alleged misconduct -- and said that the Hollywood titan has made eight settlements with women.

“Scream” actress Rose McGowan was paid a $100,000 settlement from Weinstein in 1997 following a hotel room incident, The Times reported. The settlement wasn't an admission of guilt, the paper described a legal document as saying.

The Times report also detailed how Weinstein, while in a bathrobe in his hotel room, had asked if he could give actress Ashley Judd a massage or if the star could watch him take a shower.

"How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?" Judd told the newspaper she recalled thinking.

Former employees told The Times that an unnamed Miramax employee left the company not long after an alleged incident involving the producer. The employees said that the woman received a settlement.

In 1998, Zelda Perkins, a former production assistant with Miramax, allegedly confronted Weinstein, and told him to stop his “inappropriate requests or comments in hotel rooms,” The New York Times reported.

Perkins, now working as a theater producer in London, was reportedly concerned for other women working in the office, and threatened Weinstein’s behavior with legal action, according to former coworkers.

The Times reported that Miramax negotiated a settlement with Perkins and her lawyer, and Perkins declined to discuss what happened with the newspaper.

Emily Nestor, a temporary employee of Weinstein’s, said he’d made sexual advances to her as well, promising he’d help with her career, according to the report.

Additionally, The Times reported an incident with Weinstein and an unnamed assistant, who he reportedly tried to convince to give him a massage while he stood naked in front of her at a hotel, which left her “crying and very distraught,” according to a memo by Lauren O’Connor.

In O’Connor’s 2015 memo, in which she penned several accounts of women in the company and the atmosphere Weinstein’s advances created, she recalled how Weinstein would ask her to meet with aspiring actresses after they’d have meetings with him in his hotel room.

She wrote how she felt that she was being used to build relationships with “vulnerable women who hope he will get them work.” O'Connor reportedly settled with Weinstein.

Laura Madden detailed to The Times how Weinstein had asked her more than once for massages at hotels and how he would constantly make her re-evaluate herself after rejecting him.

“It was so manipulative,” Madden said. “You constantly question yourself – am I the one who is the problem?”

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, an Italian model and actress, met with Weinstein at his office in New York’s SoHo neighborhood in 2015, The Times reported. But Gutierrez reportedly called the police hours later saying Weinstein had grabbed her breasts, while asking if they were real, and put his hand up her skirt.

Charges were ultimately not filed against Weinstein, and he and Gutierrez reportedly agreed to a settlement, according to anonymous sources who spoke with The Times.

Overall, eight women detailed their alleged inappropriate interactions with Weinstein to The New York Times. The report alleges that various employees were asked to perform "turndown duty" for Weinstein, which included getting him ready for bed at night and also waking him up in the morning.

“I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it," Weinstein told The Times in a statement. "Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go."

Rebecca Traister, a reporter for The Cut, discussed in an essay about how she encountered Weinstein while covering one of his book parties in early 2000. She claimed he screamed at her for a question she asked, calling her an obscene name.

When her boyfriend and colleague intervened and tried to get Weinstein to apologize to her, she said “Weinstein went nuclear.” He reportedly pushed her boyfriend down a set of stairs and dragged him out to the street in a headlock.

Traister said the altercation was later described as “a case of an aggressive reporter barging into a party she wasn’t invited to and asking impertinent questions.”

Friday, October 6

Fox 11’s Lauren Sivan detailed an alleged 2007 encounter with Weinstein in a HuffPost report. Sivan said that while working for local station News 12 Long Island, Weinstein cornered her in the hallway of a Manhattan restaurant closed to the public and masturbated in front of her.

Sivan said she had rejected an attempt by Weinstein to kiss her and told him she had a boyfriend. “Well, can you just stand there and shut up,” she claims he responded prior to allegedly masturbating.

“Luckily I didn't need a job or favor from him + didn't have to be polite,” Sivan tweeted Friday. “Others did. Keep that in mind.”

In another tweet, she said, “For those asking why I waited? YOU try telling that story 10yrs ago. Only possible now because of women with bigger names far braver than me.”

She later spoke about the alleged incident on Megyn Kelly’s NBC show Monday.

In a tweet which has since been deleted, “Shaun of the Dead” actress Jessica Hynes recounted an alleged incident involving Weinstein, People reported.

“I was offered a film role at 19,” the 44-year-old reportedly wrote on Twitter. She alleged that Weinstein “came on board and wanted me to screen test in a bikini. I refused & lost the job.”

Saturday, October 7

Former model Zoe Brock wrote in a blog post for Medium that in 1997, when she was 23, she was "Harveyed." Brock said she "had no intention of leading" Weinstein on, and "felt safe in his company to be" herself.

Weinstein allegedly tricked her into going to his hotel room, where she found herself with no phone and no cash. He appeared naked and asked her for a massage, she said, adding that she felt "uncomfortable."

Brock eventually, according to her blog post, got Weinstein to let her leave.

Sunday, October 8

The Wrap founder Sharon Waxman claimed in an article that while working for The New York Times in 2004, she “got the green light to look into oft-repeated allegations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein.”

Waxman said she was able to find the man in charge of Miramax Italy. Citing “multiple accounts,” she alleged that “his real job was to take care of Weinstein’s women needs, among other things.”

Waxman claimed she was able to find “a woman in London who had been paid off after an unwanted sexual encounter with Weinstein,” she recalled in her piece.

However, Waxman alleged that there had been “intense pressure from Weinstein,” with the article “gutted.”

“The story was stripped of any reference to sexual favors or coercion and buried on the inside of the Culture section, an obscure story about Miramax firing an Italian executive,” she wrote.

“Our former colleague Sharon Waxman wrote about a story that was published in The Times in 2004,” a Times spokesperson told Fox News. “No one currently at The Times has knowledge of editorial decisions made on that story. But in general the only reason a story or specific information would be held is if it did not meet our standards for publication.”

British writer Liza Campbell alleged in an essay published in The Sunday Times of London that Weinstein suggested she take a bath with him at a hotel. Weinstein had earlier "offered me freelance script-reading for Miramax," she wrote.

"Soon I was sent the script of Shakespeare in Love to summarise and critique, followed by The Usual Suspects," she wrote. "And then the scripts stopped coming. I rang the Miramax offices, but nothing happened."

She says that in a phone call with Weinstein, she told the producer that "everything had stuttered to a halt. He said: "You better come to my hotel and we’ll sort this out.""

When she met him at his suite, there were initially several assistants present, but "suddenly all the assistants vanished," Campbell claimed. She said they talked for several minutes before Weinstein left the room, and that she thought he'd gone to the restroom.

"I could hear him moving around and suddenly the sound of bath taps running. 'What do you say we both jump in the bath?' he hollered," she wrote.

Weinstein also allegedly told her, “Come on, it’ll be fun. We can drink champagne. You can soap me — whaddaya say?”

Campbell claimed to tell the producer loudly, “If you come back into this room with no clothes on I’m going to f****** lose my temper.”

She says she got out using one door, after she found that two others were locked.

A Weinstein representative told the newspaper that the producer "will not respond to allegations about private matters in a public forum."

Monday, October 9

Louise Godbold alleged in an essay published online Monday that "in the early ‘90s, I too was one of the young women he preyed upon." Godbold is an executive director for a Los Angeles nonprofit, Variety reports.

"The details of what I have learned was not unique to me are out there now – the office tour that became an occasion to trap me in an empty meeting room, the begging for a massage, his hands on my shoulders as I attempted to beat a retreat… all while not wanting to alienate the most powerful man in Hollywood," she wrote.

Godbold recalled "the girlfriend who had introduced me to Harvey and was angry with me after he called her wanting to make sure I wasn’t going to make a complaint about his behavior."

Tuesday, October 10

Ronan Farrow published a piece in The New Yorker which reported that 13 women alleged they were sexually harassed or assaulted by Weinstein.

Former aspiring actress Lucia Evans went on the record to allege Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during a meeting.

"I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough," she told The New Yorker. "I didn’t want to kick him or fight him."

Actress-director Asia Argento, the daughter of famed horror filmmaker Dario Argento, claimed that when she was 21 in 1997, she was invited to what she believed was a Miramax party, but ended up in a hotel room with just Weinstein in it, the report said.

Weinstein left the room, but came back in a bathrobe and asked her for a massage, the report claimed. She "reluctantly" said she would before Weinstein went on to forcibly perform oral sex, the report alleged.

Argento claimed that Weinstein would contact her after the alleged assault, and that she would later have consensual relations with the movie mogul.

“I felt I had to,” Argento explained to The New Yorker regarding the initial such time. “Because I had the movie coming out and I didn’t want to anger him.”

An unnamed woman claimed to The New Yorker that Weinstein brought her to a hotel room before he changed into a bathrobe and “forced himself” on her. She reportedly thought about going to authorities, but decided not to.

She later maintained professional relations with the producer, the report said. “I was in a vulnerable position and I needed my job,” she explained.

Actress Mira Sorvino described an alleged 1995 hotel room incident with Weinstein to the publication.

"He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around," Sorvino said. She reportedly left after saying it went against her faith to date married men.

An unnamed actress locked herself in a bathroom at a hotel so as to avoid the producer, she told The New Yorker. The actress also reportedly alleged that Weinstein masturbated in front of her.

The article also cited a 2015 audio recording made by the New York Police Department wherein Weinstein admits to groping Battilana Gutierrez, mentioned earlier in the Times piece.

The New Yorker article also described a meeting at a Beverly Hills hotel between Weinstein and Weinstein Company temp Emily Nestor, who was also mentioned in the Times report. Nestor, it said, refused his offer to be placed in his London office and be his girlfriend, and she also refused to hold his hand.

Weinstein, she alleged, told her, "Oh, the girls always say ‘no.’ You know, ‘No, no.’ And then they have a beer or two and then they’re throwing themselves at me."

The producer, she claimed, also allegedly said "that he’d never had to do anything like Bill Cosby."

"Nestor had a conversation with company officials about the matter but didn’t pursue it further: the officials said that Weinstein would be informed of anything she told them, a practice not uncommon in smaller businesses," Farrow wrote.

The report also described how French actress Emma de Caunes had a lunch meeting with Weinstein at a Paris hotel, and that he mentioned he had a movie adaptation of a book in the works.

Weinstein, according to the report, allegedly asked her to go with him to his room to get the book, and de Caunes answered her phone while Weinstein went into the bathroom. de Caunes recalled Weinstein later allegedly emerging from the bathroom nude with an erection.

The producer, she claims, told her to lie on the bed. de Caunes ultimately fled the room.

Actress Rosanna Arquette and the producer were to have a dinner meeting during which she'd get a script at a hotel in Beverly Hills, and Arquette was told to go to his room, The New Yorker report said. Weinstein allegedly was wearing a bathrobe when he opened the door and claimed to need a massage.

Arquette, according to the report, said that she could give him a masseuse recommendation. During the encounter, she alleges that Weinstein tried to lead her hand to his erect penis. She turned him down.

Both Arquette and Sorvino allege that refusing Weinstein impacted their careers.

"There may have been other factors, but I definitely felt iced out and that my rejection of Harvey had something to do with it," Sorvino told The New Yorker.

The New Yorker article recounted an alleged incident between Weinstein and actress Jessica Barth at a Beverly Hills hotel. At his hotel room, the report described how Weinstein allegedly "alternated between offering to cast her in a film and demanding a naked massage in bed."

Barth refused to give him a massage and while she was leaving Weinstein offered a meeting with a female executive, according to the article.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," Weinstein spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister told The New Yorker. "Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie were among the women in a follow-up New York Times piece published Tuesday who allege Weinstein harassed them. Arquette also spoke to the newspaper.

Paltrow described Weinstein's attempt to lure her, as a then-22-year-old aspiring actress, into giving him a massage in a hotel room. The incident prompted her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt to confront Weinstein at a film premiere. The producer, according to the report, allegedly ordered Paltrow not to tell people about what happened.

Jolie also turned down Weinstein, who allegedly hit on her in a hotel room in the 1990s, the report said.

"I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Jolie, now 42, told the Times in email. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

The Times report also recounted a meeting between Tomi-Ann Roberts and Weinstein. Weinstein was naked in a bathrobe when she showed up, Roberts alleges. He also allegedly said her audition would be better if she got naked. She turned him down and left, according to the Times report.

Actress Katherine Kendall told the Times that she was at Weinstein's apartment when he came back from the bathroom in a bathrobe and requested a massage. Weinstein exited the room and came back naked after she said no, Kendall alleged.

Kendall claims that Weinstein chased her around the room and that he also asked her to show him her breasts, which she declined.

While in a hotel suite with Weinstein in 1996, French actress Judith Godrèche turned down his alleged request for a massage, the Times reported. She claimed Weinstein later tried "pressing against me and pulling off my sweater." She left the room.

Actress Dawn Dunning claims that Weinstein offered her contracts for his next three movies as long as she would have three-way sex with him, according to the Times report. She took off.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," Hofmeister told the Times in a statement. "Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”

A report published early Tuesday by The Guardian described how Weinstein allegedly wore just a robe during a hotel room meeting with British actress Romola Garai.

“Like every other woman in the industry, I’ve had an ‘audition’ with Harvey Weinstein, where I’d actually already had the audition but you had to be personally approved by him,” Garai told the publication. “So I had to go to his hotel room in the Savoy, and he answered the door in his bathrobe. I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory.”

“The point was that he could get a young woman to do that, that I didn’t have a choice, that it was humiliating for me and that he had the power,” the 35-year-old "Atonement" actress said.

Also Tuesday, former actress and screenwriter Louisette Geiss alleged that Weinstein appeared in an open bathrobe with no clothes on during a meeting at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival. She claims that Weinstein asked several times that she watch him masturbate during the 2008 encounter.

Geiss made the allegations during a news conference with attorney Gloria Allred, who invited Weinstein to meet with his alleged victims in a mediation or arbitration process.

Geiss said in a statement that she is coming forward to help give voice to other alleged victims of sexual harassment. She said her experience with Weinstein led to her departure from the entertainment industry. She now works in real estate.

Actress Heather Graham said Weinstein implied she would have to sleep with him for a role in a Tuesday column for Variety.

She described a meeting with Weinstein in the early 2000s "in which he mentioned that he had an agreement with his wife. He could sleep with whomever he wanted when he was out of town."

"There was no explicit mention that to star in one of those films I had to sleep with him, but the subtext was there," she alleged.

Graham says she later skipped a meeting with Weinstein at a hotel because her actress friend who was supposed to come along said she was unable to attend.

"That was the end of that encounter — I was never hired for one of his films, and I didn’t speak up about my experience," she wrote. "It wasn’t until Ashley Judd heroically shared her story a few days ago that I felt ashamed."

Wednesday, October 11

Actress and supermodel Cara Delevingne took to Instagram to describe her encounters with Weinstein.

"When I first started to work as an actress, I was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out in the middle with," the statement said. The model said she didn't answer his questions and "hurried off the phone."

She also described a later incident where Weinstein asked her to come his hotel room.

"I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside," the statement said. "She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room."

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

The model said she felt "powerless" and that in the room, there was a second woman.

"He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction," she alleged. "I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room."

Actress Léa Seydoux told The Guardian that at the beginning of her career, during a conversation with Weinstein, he jumped toward her and attempted to kiss her.

“We were talking on the sofa when he suddenly jumped on me and tried to kiss me,” Seydoux said. “I had to defend myself. He’s big and fat, so I had to be forceful to resist him."

The "Spectre" actress added: “He tried more than once,” and described Weinstein as “very domineering” and “losing control.” Seydoux told the news outlet that she "pushed him physically. I think he respected me because I resisted him.”

Actress Sarah Ann Masse described to Variety how Weinstein allegedly was in just his undergarments during her 2008 interview for a nanny position at his house in Connecticut.

“Harvey Weinstein opened the door in his boxer shorts and an undershirt. My first thought was, ‘Oh, this is weird. Maybe he forgot this interview is happening. Maybe he thought I was the mailman. I’m sure he’ll be embarrassed and excuse himself and get changed.’ But he didn’t,” she told the publication.

She claims he asked in the job interview, “You would never flirt with my friends or anyone to get ahead?” and that she told him no.

Masse claimed at the end he "gave me this really tight, close hug that lasted for quite a long period of time. He was still in his underwear. Then he told me he loved me. I left right after that."

Thursday, October 12

Actress Kate Beckinsale said in an Instagram post that when she was 17 years old, she was invited to meet Weinstein at a hotel.

She says she thought the meeting would happen in a conference room, but she was directed to Weinstein's room instead.

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

“He opened the door in his bathrobe. I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him," she alleged. "After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left, uneasy but unscathed.”

Weinstein, she claims, asked her a few years down the line "if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting."

The actress said she "realized he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not."

"I said no to him professionally many times over the years-some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a c*** and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people oh "Kate lives to say no to me," she wrote.

British actress Claire Forlani also posted a statement on Twitter in which she claimed that she “escaped 5 times.”

She said there had been two night meetings at a hotel with Weinstein “and all I remember was I ducked , dived and ultimately got out of there without getting slobbered over, well just a bit. Yes massage was suggested.”

Forlani alleged there were three dinners and she recalled him listing “all the actresses who had slept with him and what he had done for them.”

Earlier in her statement, Forlani revealed Ronan Farrow had contacted her, but that she didn’t take part in The New Yorker expose.

“Today I sit here feeling some shame,” she confided.

French actress Florence Darel alleged to Le Parisien in a French-language interview that Weinstein hit on her in a hotel room in 1995 -- with his wife in the next room.

“He started to tell me that he found me very attractive and wanted to have relations with me,” Darel, now 49, said. “I told him I was very in love with my companion. He replied that didn’t bother him at all and offered to have me be his mistress a few days a year. That way we could continue to work together. Basically, it was ‘If you want to continue in America, you have to go through me.’”

Darel says she left.

English actor Sophie Dix, who was 22 in the 1990s when she met Weinstein, said her possible career path was "massively cut down" after an experience with the producer, according to The Guardian.

Dix said she found herself in a hotel room with Weinstein, and "all the alarm bells starting ringing." She was in bed with Weinstein "tugging at her clothes," before she hid in the bathroom. Once she opened the door, she saw him "standing there masturbating."

It was then she decided not to pursue acting. "I decided if this is what being an actress is like, I don't want it," Dix said.

In a Variety article published Thursday, actress Tara Subkoff said Weinstein grabbed her to sit on his lap during an afterparty, and she felt Weinstein's erection.

After Subkoff got up from Weinstein's lap, she said he made requests that prompted Subkoff to laugh in Weinstein's face and leave the party.

Also Thursday, actress Rose McGowan tweeted that "HW raped me."

Friday, October 13

Actress and former model Angie Everhart claimed Weinstein masturbated in front of her on a yacht more than 10 years ago, according to an interview she did with TMZ.

The incident allegedly occurred after Everhart had arrived in France for the Cannes Film Festival, she said. Feeling jetlagged, she reportedly fell asleep in one of the cabins. She later woke up to the sight of Weinstein in her room, blocking the door and masturbating, she said.

Despite him telling her not to, Everhart said she "told everyone" about what happened, including producers and other actors. But everyone reportedly shrugged off the situation saying, "oh that's just Harvey."

She said everybody knew what he was doing to women but no one said anything about it until the Times article was published on Oct. 5.

Actress Minka Kelly also described an alleged encounter with Weinstein in a Friday Instagram post.

She claimed that one day after meeting him at a party, "my agent said he wanted to see me for a general meeting. The location was set for his hotel room. I wasn’t comfortable with going to his room & said so. The following day, we sat down with an assistant in the hotel restaurant."

"He bulls--- me for 5 minutes re: movies he could put me in, then asked the assistant to excuse us," she continued. "As she walked away, he said, 'I know you were feeling what I was feeling when we met the other night' and then regaled me with offers of a lavish life filled with trips around the world on private planes etc. IF I would be his girlfriend. Or, 'We could just keep this professional.' All I knew was not to offend this very powerful man and to get out of the situation as quickly as possible."

Kelly claimed that when she told Weinstein she preferred to keep their relationship professional, he said that he trusted she wouldn't tell others about the conversation.

Model Trish Goff met Weinstein at a 2003 party, and they later had a lunch meeting, The New York Times reported.

"When I arrived, I discovered we were seated in a private room,” she told the newspaper of their meeting. “I asked him why he had wanted to have lunch, and he said ‘You were looking at me’ — as if to imply I was interested. I said, ‘Yes, I was looking at you because you are Harvey Weinstein, and I had never seen you before.’”

"Then he started asking me if I had a boyfriend, and if we had an open relationship," she continued. "I said I wasn’t interested in an open relationship, but he was relentless, and I kept trying to shut that down and move on. Then he started putting his hands on my legs, and I said, ‘Can you stop doing that?’ When we finally stood up to go, he really started groping me, grabbing my breasts, grabbing my face and trying to kiss me. I kept saying, ‘Please stop, please stop,’ but he didn’t until I managed to get back into the public space."

In a HuffPost article, actress Melissa Sagemiller claimed that in 2000, she was invited to Weinstein's hotel room ostensibly to discuss a movie script. Weinstein allegedly wore a robe and offered drinks, requested a massage, and said he needed a shower, according to her account.

Sagemiller claimed that as she left, Weinstein blocked the door and insisted she kiss him, listing other actresses he said kissed him.

"He literally would not let me leave," she told the outlet. "I said fine and kissed him on the lips. He sort of held my head and made me kiss him, and then he’s like, 'OK, you can go now. That’s all I wanted. Just do what I say and you can get your way.'"

Canadian actress Erika Rosenbaum described several encounters where Weinstein allegedly harassed her in an CBC/Radio-Canada interview published online Friday.

She alleged that in one such incident, she was ushered into a meeting in Weinstein’s hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival. Weinstein, she claimed, exited the bathroom wearing only a dress shirt and no pants -- and soon after grabbed her by the neck and asked her to watch in a mirror as he began to masturbate.

“I think I was just too shocked to move or say anything …” Rosenbaum recalled.

Lisa Rose spoke about allegedly being harassed by Weinstein while she was an assistant in Miramax's London office in a BBC article published Friday.

Rose was sent to work for a day at The Savoy hotel, she told the outlet. She claimed that while alone in a suite with Weinstein, he requested a back rub and a massage, saying others complied. She left immediately.

An op-ed piece written by Canadian actress Mia Kirsher published in the Globe and Mail touched on a hotel room incident “where he attempted to treat me like chattel that could be purchased with the promise of work in exchange for being his disposable orifice.”

She said she wouldn’t give him “the privilege of more ink.”

“There are broader and more urgent issues to address,” she went on. “And if we don't address them now, I fear that when the headlines about Harvey Weinstein fade, what will remain is a disease in my own industry.”

Saturday, October 14

French actress Eva Green has spoken out about an alleged business meeting with Weinstein, Variety reported Saturday.

"I met him for a business meeting in Paris where he behaved inappropriately and I had to push him off," Green said in a statement to the outlet. "I got away without it going further, but the experience left me shocked and disgusted."

A former Miramax employee alleged that Weinstein raped her in the basement of his London office in 1992, the Mail on Sunday reported.

"He grabbed me and he was so big and powerful," the woman in her 50s recalled to the paper. "He just ripped my clothes away and pushed me, threw me down. Then… I kept shouting, 'No! Stop!' and tried to push him off. But he forced himself on me."

The woman was considering making a complaint to authorities, the Mail on Sunday reported.

Weinstein's spokesman told the paper that the mogul "obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but he unequivocally denies allegations of non-consensual sex."

Australian actress Natalie Mendoza wrote about a supposed meeting with Weinstein on Facebook in several posts, the Herald Sun reported.

“I might have told Mr W mid-script ‘meeting’ after he sent his assistant out that I'd punch him if he didn’t take his hands off me,” she was quoted as writing, per the Hollywood Reporter. “Shook all the way home but high-fived myself for knowing my self worth in my early 20s.”

A report published by the Washington Post covered how Weinstein allegedly tried to kiss a young woman working on the crew of the movie “Playing for Keeps” in a hotel room and tried to perform oral sex on her. The woman reportedly managed to get Weinstein to cease and declined to file a police report.

Actress-director Lina Esco spoke about her alleged experience with Weinstein to the newspaper. Weinstein, the Post report said, allegedly repeatedly pushed her for a kiss during a dinner.

Actress and comedian Chelsea Skidmore told the Post that during a meeting with Weinstein, two assistants left, before the mogul told her they’d go upstairs. Skidmore turned down Weinstein’s alleged request for a massage in his room, according to the newspaper. The producer allegedly masturbated in front of Skidmore.

There were allegedly three additional incidents where Weinstein exposed himself to Skidmore or attempted to make her be physical with women, the Post reported.

British actress Alice Evans alleged in an essay published in The Telegraph that Weinstein came up to her with a drink at a hotel bar in 2002 during the Cannes Film Festival. They allegedly spoke about her now-husband Ioan Gruffudd’s recent screen test, with Weinstein calling the actor “a talented guy.”

During the conversation, Weinstein tried to get her to join him a bathroom, she alleged. Evans claimed that she gave him different excuses.

“Let’s hope it all works out for your boyfriend,” she claims Weinstein told her during the incident.

"The next day Ioan still hasn’t heard anything about the audition," Evans wrote. She said that at lunch, Gruffudd went to the restroom, and that she told a former member of Gruffudd’s management team about what happened with Weinstein.

“I was worried you might say that,” she claims the man told her. “They called this morning. It’s not going Ioan’s way.”

“I was never again considered for a Weinstein film, and neither was Ioan,” Evans wrote. “I’ll never know if my refusal to be sexually available for Mr Weinstein at the moment he fancied his little fix had me blacklisted, or whether I’m inflating my own importance in a much bigger picture.”

Vu Thu Phuong claimed that while working as an actress, she was harassed during a business meeting with Weinstein, Saigoneer reports.

“Everything suddenly turned dark when I saw Mr. Harvey Weinstein standing before me with only a towel around his waist, smiling,” the website quoted Phuong as saying in a Facebook post.

He allegedly asked the actress if she was prepared to do sex scenes since the movie would have them, according to Saigoneer.

“I can teach you, don’t worry. Many stars have also been through this,” Phuong claims Weinstein told her. “Just treat this as necessary experiences so that you’ll have a stronger foundation in the future.”

She turned him down.

Sunday, October 15

British police were investigating five allegations of sexual assault made by three women against Weinstein, The Guardian reported.

In the new British allegations, London's Metropolitan Police force said Sunday that a woman reported being assaulted in London in 2010, 2011 and 2015. The force said officers from its Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command are investigating.

The woman's name has not been made public. The force also did not name Weinstein, in keeping with its policy of not identifying suspects who have not been charged.

But it said the allegations involve a man against whom another accusation was made Wednesday. That alleged assault -- reported to have taken place in west London during the late 1980s -- also is being investigated.

British actress Lysette Anthony said she reported to police on Wednesday that Weinstein raped her in her west London home in the late 1980s.

Anthony, 54, who appears on the British soap opera "Hollyoaks," told the Sunday Times newspaper that Weinstein raped her in the late 1980s after showing up at her London home. She said she was left feeling "disgusted and embarrassed" after the attack.

"It was pathetic, revolting," she was quoted as saying in a Thursday interview. "I remember lying in the bath later and crying."

On Sunday, another woman, not named by police, came forward with claims that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1992 in London.

Separately, Paula Wachowiak alleged Weinstein asked her for a massage in 1980 -- when she was a 24-year-old production assistant intern who had been asked by an auditor to drop off a folder containing checks at Weinstein's room, the Buffalo News reports.

Wachowiak, 62, claims that Weinstein was wearing a hand towel in his room, and that when he grabbed the folder, he let it drop.

"He sat on the bed with the folder over his groin and pointed to checks and asked me why we were paying for this or that," she told the newspaper.

He later requested a massage, but Wachowiak told him it wasn't part of her duties, according to her account.

Juls Bindi claims Weinstein masturbated in front of her during a 2010 massage appointment in a hotel room, ABC News reported in a story published Sunday. Bindi was 29 when the incident allegedly occurred.

“I’m like, ‘Please, this is not appropriate, I do not feel comfortable. No. Do not do this in front of me. This is not OK. This is not professional behavior,’” Bindi told “20/20.” “He continued to do it, and I tried to get by him. He grabbed me, started groping on my chest, and he kept going, and I pushed him away.”

Paula Williams claims that after meeting at a 1990 party, the Hollywood heavyweight invited the 20-year-old model to a dinner party, ABC News reports.

Williams alleged to “20/20” that when she showed up at a home, only Weinstein was there.

“He immediately starts massaging my neck as I walk in so I know right away that this … is going to be uncomfortable,” she claimed. Williams took off after Weinstein allegedly exposed himself, according to her account.

Monday, October 16

"Dumb and Dumber" actress Lauren Holly told the New York Daily News that in a Los Angeles hotel room in the late 1990s, Weinstein got naked, used the toilet in front of her, and asked for a massage.

“He dropped his robe, went into the bathroom in front of me and began to use the toilet. All the time talking. Now, at this point my head’s exploding,” Holly said.

The actress said she didn't know what to do -- Weinstein began getting angry when she wouldn't give in, and Holly said she "began to get really afraid."

Holly said she ran from the room, and went straight to a dinner party where people asked if Weinstein touched or raped her. When she described what happened, those at the dinner party allegedly said, "Then you need to keep your mouth shut, because it's Harvey Weinstein."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.