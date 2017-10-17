Expand / Collapse search
'Part of the problem'? Barbara Walters' Corey Feldman shutdown over his abuse claims draws criticism

Barbara Walters arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTR3N6GB

Barbara Walters is the latest star to find herself sucked into the death spiral of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

An old video of Walters shutting down actor Corey Feldman when he spoke out about sex abuse in Hollywood on "The View" is recirculating with calls for Walter to apologize.

Feldman, who has spoken publicly about the abuse he suffered along with fellow ‘80s star Corey Haim, appeared on “The View” in 2013 and did not shy away from speaking out about the powerful person in Hollywood that harmed him. Walters challenged his claim in the sit-down that is now making the rounds as allegations of abuse mount against Weinstein.

Corey Feldman slick in silver at Premiere Club in Los Angeles on December 2, 2010 in New York City. X17online.com

This isn't the first time Walters has been taken to task for her interviewing style. The ABC star has often been criticized for indulging the powerful in Hollywood.

She made headlines in 2014 for defending Woody Allen amid resurfaced molestation allegations.

The new criticism also comes one month after reports surfaced that the former "20/20" host is "forgetful, fearful of falling, and isolated."

Her rep, Cindi Berger, told Fox News at the time, "I see Barbara every 2-3 weeks and she’s fine. I’m actually seeing her next week for tea. No truth tover o this."

Walters isn't the only network bigwig taking heat. NBC News president Noah Oppenheim has been slammed for killing Ronan Farrow's investigation into the scandalized producer. Oppenheim, who’s denied any ties to Weinstein, is now facing allegations that he sat at the same table as Weinstein at a glamorous New York gala in April. 