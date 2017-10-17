Woman attacks 7-Eleven clerk with hot nacho cheese

This is nacho average customer.

A Florida woman was busted for allegedly lobbing hot nacho cheese and a sandwich at a 7-Eleven clerk while protesting “the customer is always right!” during the hangry altercation.

Stephanie L. Hicks got a chip on her shoulder during the early-morning snack run at the Melbourne store around 1:50 last Thursday, according to the Palm Bay Daily.

The store clerk told her not to open the hot-cheese dispenser – but a cheesed-off Hicks did so anyway and lost her cool when the employee denied her service when she tried to pay.

Hicks reminded the clerk “the customer is always right!” as she flung the food items across the counter. She later told cops she didn’t like the clerk’s attitude.

The 31-year-old hung around the store for cops to arrive and was arrested on battery charges.

Police pulled in-store video of the salty confrontation and found remnants of the yellow condiment all over the clerk’s hands, feet and behind the counter.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post.