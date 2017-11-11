Tiffany Trump turns heads in nude colored dress

Though Tiffany Trump is keeping a low profile as she focuses on her studies at Georgetown Law, the 24-year-old was perhaps heading somewhere glamorous as she donned a semi-sheer, champagne number in a Nov. 10 Instagram photo.

Enhancing the lace ballerina-style frock with a neat bun and metallic heels, applause for her chic ensemble was quick to roll in, gathering over 35,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Further, Tiffany appears to be a fan of the feminine look, as evidenced by a similar Instagram post she shared on Oct. 13. For her birthday celebrations, President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter paired a long-sleeved white dress with heels and a twist in her hair.

As of late, Tiffany isn’t the only member of the First Family to go sheer. On Nov. 7, Melania Trump sported a sparkly, sheer dress by J. Mendel for a state dinner in South Korea.

While it’s unclear exactly where Tiffany was headed in her champagne frock, the Washington Post reported that she was spotted out to dinner with a friend at fashionable Indian restaurant Rasika in D.C. on Nov. 6.

As President Trump recently announced he plans to begin frequenting restaurants in the District as other presidents have done, perhaps the father-daughter duo will perhaps be seen out together for a bite to eat.

