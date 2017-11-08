Melania Trump wore a sheer dress at state dinner in South Korea

No stranger to making an entrance with her chic ensembles, first lady Melania Trump stunned in a semi-sheer number at a Nov. 7 state dinner in South Korea.

Currently on a 12-day, five-nation tour of Asia alongside President Trump, FLOTUS arrived for the four-course meal with Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook wearing a long sleeved, black-and-navy lace gown with sequins and illusion detail by J. Mendel. President Trump’s tie complemented the frock, as he traded in his signature red for cobalt blue.

A post shared by Melania Trump (@melaniatrump.style) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Whether accidental or intentional, the first lady’s look was fitting in more ways than one, as South Korea’s presidential mansion is known as the Blue House.

WHITE HOUSE'S HOPE HICKS WORE A TUXEDO TO JAPAN STATE DINNER

Reading a bit further between the seams, the first lady's communications director says FLOTUS uses her high-fashion looks to make a statement.

"Mrs. Trump always wants to be thoughtful and respect the traditions and protocols of the countries she visits. She knows she is representing the United States, and wants to be sure she is appropriate in all that she does,” communications director Stephanie Grisham said in an interview earlier this week.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE’LL START DINING AT LOCAL D.C. RESTAURANTS

Grisham further added that, for the Asia trip, FLOTUS has packed just the right thing for every occasion.

"She is planning her wardrobe around each stop and visit, which I believe is pretty typical of anyone who is packing for a trip," she told the outlet.

Donning looks by Christian Dior, Fendi and favored designer Hervé Pierre for the first leg of the tour in Japan, Trump touched down in South Korea in a deep purple coatdress by Delpozo, before changing into the semi-sheer dress for dinner, Vogue reports.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Style enthusiasts worldwide are certainly at the ready to take notes on what FLOTUS sports next.