DC bar offering 'Moscow Mueller' cocktail specials for indictments

If the political turmoil in this country is driving you to drink, you’re not alone — a bar in Washington, D.C. is taking advantage of the current state of affairs by offering drink discounts based on what happens on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday, D.C. bar The Bird announced on Twitter that they'd be selling $5 “Moscow Muellers” every time special counsel Robert Mueller indicts an associate of President Donald Trump. Mueller is currently investigating potential links between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign.

The drink’s name, a play on the popular Moscow Mule, is made of tumeric-infused Belle Isle Moonshine, lime, simple syrup and ginger beer, and served over ice.

Not everyone on social media was excited about the discounted drink, however. While some thought it was clever, others accused the bar of stirring controversy.

This isn’t the first time The Bird has run a political discount on drinks. Back in August, the bar began selling $4 “You’re Fired” happy hour drinks every time Trump fired a White House official.

The Associated Press contributed to this report