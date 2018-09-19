Carrie Underwood dodges baby gender questions while on 'Ellen'

Ellen DeGeneres thinks she has it figured out!

Carrie Underwood appears on Wednesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where the host tries to guess the gender of her second child.

The 35-year-old singer admits that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, do know what they’re having, but explains, "We like to kind of just hold onto things for a minute. I feel like everybody just knows everything about everybody, so we just like to have a little secret for a little while.”

Carrie Underwood Reveals Scary Hospitalization in Germany

DeGeneres asks Underwood how this pregnancy compares to when she was carrying the couple's first son, Isaiah, who is now 3, which prompts the country crooner to note, "It’s a different ball game. I feel like I didn’t look pregnant and then I woke up and I looked like this. So I feel like the second one is just… I feel like you’re just trying to get me to talk about it so I’ll say ‘he’ or ‘she.’”

DeGeneres promptly announces that her guess is a girl, and Underwood simply smiles and shrugs.

“When you come back here and we talk about it after it’s a little girl, I’ll say it was a girl,” DeGeneres quips. "But you did say it was a whole new ‘ball game’ which indicates it could be a boy. It’s either a girl or a boy… I do think it’s a girl though. I can see it in your eyes.”

Underwood also might be hinting at a girl in her outfit choices. The “Cry Pretty” singer is wearing a pale pink cap jacket on "Ellen," and was also sporting a pink jacket during her baby announcement video.

How Carrie Underwood Got Through the 'Most Challenging Year' of Her Life (Exclusive)

Though Underwood isn’t ready to reveal the gender, she does get candid about some struggles in her pregnancy journey.

The soon-to-be mother of two recently revealed that she suffered three miscarriages in two years after giving birth to Isaiah in 2015.

“Carrie is so healthy and happy,” a source recently told ET of the singer. “Carrie and Mike are so thankful for this precious time, they are great parents and have always wanted more children, so they believe this is a true miracle.”

Carrie Underwood Reveals That She Suffered 3 Miscarriages in 2 Years