Rose McGowan will star in 5-part E! documentary about her activism titled 'Citizen Rose'

Actress Rose McGowan’s activism in Hollywood as of late has officially propelled her to new heights. It’s been announced that she will star in a new five-part documentary series called “Citizen Rose.”

In partnership with E!, McGowan will appear in the first episode of the series on Jan. 30. The premiere will reportedly be a special two-hour episode that coincides with the release of her upcoming memoir/manifesto, “BRAVE.” The remaining four parts will air sometime in the spring.

"You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival," McGowan said in a statement to E! Online. "As I ready my book, 'BRAVE,' I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!'s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a BRAVE life."

McGowan helped open a national public discussion about sexual harassment and abuse when she accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of raping her. Weinstein has repeatedly denied "allegations of non-consensual sex."

In the months that followed, McGowan’s accusation against the former Hollywood mogul have ballooned into numerous counts of sexual misconduct from other women in showbusiness. Meanwhile, the 44-year-old actress’ has been dedicating her social media presence to activism, especially with regard to Hollywood sexual misconduct. The hashtag "#ROSEARMY" became popular since October as a rallying call for fans who share her views.

"Rose McGowan's courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers," Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President of Development and Production at E!, said. "We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman's world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.