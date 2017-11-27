Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Britain's (L-R) Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Willian holding Prince George, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Andrew stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in central London, Britain June 13, 2015. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour the Queen's official birthday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - LR1EB6D0XLFV5

Britain's (L-R) Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Prince William holding Prince George; Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge; Queen Elizabeth II; and Prince Andrew stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.  (Reuters/Stefan Wermuth)

British Royals

Here's the line of succession to the British throne

Fox News
close
The British royal set to wed the American actress in the spring.

Prince Harry engaged to Meghan Markle

The British royal set to wed the American actress in the spring.

Britain’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will marry in the spring, Kensington Palace officially announced.

Markle, 36, will become a senior member of the royal family as the wife of one of the monarchy’s most popular figures. Harry, 33, is fifth in line to the British throne.

The succession to the British throne “Is regulated not only through descent but also by Parliamentary statute,” according to the Royal Family’s website. And with the Princess William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, expecting their third child, the line of succession will most likely change soon.

Here’s a look at who currently is in line for the throne after Queen Elizabeth II, who is 91.

1. The Prince of Wales

Britain's Prince Charles grins next to the Duchess of Cornwall as they leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, southern England, after the Service of Prayer and Dedication following their marriage, April 9, 2005. Prince Charles and his long-term partner Camilla Parker Bowles, who became Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall on their marriage, married on Saturday in a low-key ceremony. Pictures of the Month April 2005 REUTERS/Toby Melville PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2005 TM/CRB/SM - RP6DRNAUQCAA

Britain's Prince Charles grins next to the Duchess of Cornwall after their marriage ceremony in 2005. The son of Queen Elizabeth II, he is the first in line for the throne.  (Reuters/Toby Melville)

Charles, the Prince of Wales, is the oldest child of Queen Elizabeth II. He is 69 years old and the heir apparent to the throne.

2. The Duke of Cambridge

Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge make their way to the Last Post ceremony at the Menin Gate to mark the centenary of Passchendaele, The Third Battle of Ypres, in Ypres, Belgium July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman - RC1BE7369330

Prince William is the oldest son of Charles, Prince of Wales.  (Reuters/Yves Herman)

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is the oldest son of Charles. The 35-year-old is second in line to the throne. He married Kate Middleton in 2011.

3. Prince George of Cambridge

Helen Haslem, head of the lower school and Britain's Prince William hold Prince George's hands as he arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea, London, September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool - RC1CCA495CF0

Prince George is the oldest son of Prince William and is third in line of succession to the British throne.  (Reuters/Richard Pohle)

At only 4 years old, Prince George of Cambridge is third in line of succession to the British throne. He is the oldest child of Prince William.

4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch - RC174396FE40

Princess Charlotte is the second child of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.  (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is the second child of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. She is 2 years old.

5. Prince Henry of Wales

Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville - RC17E63CCC20

Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle announced that they would marry in the spring. He is fifth in line to the throne.  (Reuters/Toby Melville)

Prince Henry of Wales – also referred to as Harry – is the fifth in line to the throne. He is the younger son of Charles, the Prince of Wales.

6. Duke of York

Britain's Prince Andrew leaves after attending the Easter Sunday service at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle in southern England April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall - GF10000050236

Prince Andrew is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and her second son.  (Reuters/Neil Hall)

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is Queen Elizabeth II’s third child and second son. The 57-year-old is sixth in line of succession to the British throne.

7. Princess Beatrice of York

Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 22, 2017 Princess Beatrice during Ladies Day at Ascot REUTERS/Toby Melville - RC1B1C1CB4D0

Princes Beatrice, 29, is Prince Andrew's oldest daughter.  (Reuters/Toby Melville)

Prince Beatrice of York is Prince Andrew’s oldest daughter. She is 29 years old.

8. Princess Eugenie of York

Britain's Princess Eugenie leaves after a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls - LR1EC6A0YNIQ0

Prince Eugenie, 27, is Prince Andrew's youngest daughter.  (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

At 27 years old, Princess Eugenie of York is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew. She is eighth in line for the throne.

9. The Earl of Wessex

Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, is seen as he visits a firehouse during an official visit in Santiago, Chile September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado - S1BEUBHYOOAA

Prince Edward is the third son of Queen Elizabeth II.  (Reuters/Ivan Alvarado)

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, is the third son of Queen Elizabeth II. The 53-year-old is her fourth child and ninth in line for the throne.

10. Viscount Severn

At 9 years old, James, the Viscount Severn, is the youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II. He is the only son of Prince Edward.

11. The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

Britain's Lady Louise Windsor (2nd right) and Prince Edward (R) leave after attending the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in southern England April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall - GF10000050238

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, in the pink coat, is the oldest child of Prince Edward.  (Reuters/Neil Hall)

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor is the oldest child of Prince Edward. Lady Louise, 14, is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

12. The Princess Royal

Britain's Princess Anne waits for the arrival of Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia for a banquet at the Guildhall in London, Britain, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay - RC1CB4918170

Princess Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.  (Reuters/Hannah McKay)

Anne, the Princess Royal, is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and her second child. At 67 years old, she is 12th in line of succession to the throne.

13. Mr. Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, speaks to his wife Autumn Kelly as they watch the equestrian individual championship test grade 1b at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games in Hong Kong September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA) - GM1E4991TNY01

Peter Phillips, seen here with his wife Autumn, is the only son of Princess Anne.  (Reuters/Bobby Yip)

Peter Phillips, 40, is the only son and oldest child of Anne, Princess Royal.

14. Miss Savannah Philips

Peter Phillips' wife Autumn kisses their daughter Savannah as they leave Holyrood Palace after the marriage on Saturday between Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Edinburgh, Scotland July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY SPORT) - LM1E77V18N201

Savannah Phillips is the first child of Peter Phillips and the first great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.  (Reuters/David Moir)

Savannah Ann Kathleen is the first child of Peter Phillips. The 6-year-old is also the first great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

15. Miss Isla Phillips

Isla Elizabeth Phillips, 5, is the daughter of Peter Phillips. She is 15th in line to the throne.

16. Mrs. Michael Tindall

Britain's Zara Phillips smiles in the unsaddling enclosure on Ladies Day at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING ROYALS) - GM1E93E002Q01

Zara Tindall is the only daughter of Princess Anne.  (Reuters/Stefan Wermuth)

Zara Tindall, 36, is the only daughter of Anne, Princess Royal. She is also Anne’s second child.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.