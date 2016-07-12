Man pleads guilty to robbing Reba McEntire's family ranch

An Oklahoma man has been charged after robbing Reba McEntire‘s family ranch back in June.

KXII Fox News 12 reports that Clint Mansell of Lehigh, Okla., pled guilty to stealing from the ranch. He was charged with burglary, possession of stolen property and grand larceny. He also faces charges for theft in another county.

Several items totaling about $28,000 were stolen from the McEntire property in Chockie, Okla., including an ATV, two air conditioners and some miscellaneous tools. Some of the items have been recovered.

McEntire’s family ranch holds a special place in her heart, as her late father, Clark, purchased it back in the ’50s and the singer was raised there. Clark transformed it from a 40-acre plot to the 8,000-acre farm it is today. McEntire lost her father in 2014 — a tragedy she has openly grieved, particularly with her song “Just Like Them Horses.” A music video for the song was shot at the family farm and features her mother.

Now that the matter is on the road to being settled, McEntire can turn her sights back to working on her Las Vegas residency with Brooks & Dunn, which was recently extended into 2017, and appearing as a guest judge on America’s Got Talent.

She has also taken on another role — her own manager — after her divorce from Narvel Blackstock, a career move she says wasn’t really her choice, but that she’s handling with impressive skill and grace. Though she says she didn’t want the divorce “in any shape, form or fashion,” she’s been enjoying life as a single woman and “having a blast” with the opportunities her career is giving her.