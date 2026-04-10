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Prince Harry

Prince Harry sued by charity he founded in honor of Princess Diana: report

Prince Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
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The charity Prince Harry co-founded to honor his late mother Princess Diana has sued the former working royal for libel.

Sentebale filed a complaint against Prince Harry last month with the High Court of London, according to Reuters. The complaint also named Mark Dyer, who was ​a trustee of the charity.

Prince Harry left Sentebale on March 25, 2025, following a dispute between the charity's board of trustees and its chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

Prince Harry in London for court

Prince Harry has been sued by a charity for libel. (Alastair Grant/AP Photo)

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